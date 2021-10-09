Today in High Prairie: October 10, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 10, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 10, 2021

Alex Guerin

Chris Pardell

Lorraine Wilton

Leanne McDermott

Fred Keay

Alyssa Keay

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 10, 2021

Carolyn Ruecker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 10, 2021

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10CC Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 10, 2021

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railroad has reached Swan River, 50 miles to the east of Grouard, where they are busy building a bridge across the river.

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the public school may close due to financial hardships.

Oct. 10, 1915: Grouard’s William Freeman returns home with injuries marking the first man to return from the war. He was injured in the Battle of Givenchy. It’s the same battle where Grouardites Roy Flaherty and Lee Smith died. Freeman suffered wounds to his legs and sides from shrapnel and was discharged as unfit for service.

Oct. 10, 1933: The RCMP closes their Grouard detachment and move it to High Prairie. RCMP set up in a building owned by C.V. Johnson.

Oct. 10, 1956: The first day of the two-day Sixth Annual Convention of the Alberta Indian Teachers’ Convention is held at Joussard.

Oct. 10, 1969: E.W. Pratt High School celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 10, 1973: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with a new $500,000 paved airstrip.

Oct. 10, 1987: Five people die in a car crash south of Peace River on Highway 2 including Allan Leonard Henry Flett, 45, of Gift Lake.

Oct. 10, 1988: Janet Smith, 34, of High Prairie, dies one week after giving birth to her sixth child.

Oct. 10, 1990: CKVH announces plans to broadcast High Prairie Regals games and all playoff games. The plan never materializes.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier, of Sucker Creek, is rated among the top 25 best junior baseball players in Alberta.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports local curlers are pleased with a decision to increase the number of qualifying teams for district competition to 16. More interest will be generated, they say.

Oct. 10, 1994: The Lakeland Eagles announce that Jim McLean and Rondy Gauchier will coach the club for the coming season.

Oct. 10, 2000: Mike Daubert takes over as High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president from Mike Poulter.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the intersection improvements on Highway 750 leading into Grouard.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News reports that Driftpile is forming its own B-MAD chapter.

Oct. 10, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council agrees to host two open houses for the Festival of Trees celebration at the High Prairie Hospital Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.

Oct. 10, 2008: The Alberta Environment Support and Emergency Response Team delivers new equipment to the High Prairie Fire Department. The equipment can be used to handle hazardous spills.

Oct. 10, 2009: Titen Badger wins a pomegranate eating contest held at High Prairie Freson IGA.

Oct. 10, 2012: South Peace News reports that the Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council receives $25,000 from Penn West to help with its programs.

Oct. 10, 2013: Police seize about $20,000 worth of cocaine during a drug bust – one of the largest in High Prairie’s history.

Oct. 10, 2013: A report issued by Alberta Environment states Shadow Creek Resort owners R.J. and Linda Williscroft are not violating any environmental laws regarding their development, despite complaints by the public.

Oct. 10, 2014: Six combines gather at the field of Jim Stokes near Enilda to complete his harvest.

Oct. 10, 2017: Northern Lakes College board chair Dan Vandermeulen attends a High Prairie town council meeting and tells council to support their plan to build near High Prairie Elementary School or risk losing funding.

Oct. 10, 2018: South Peace News reports on the arrival of Dr. Gleam Singh Gill, who joins the High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County presents a cheque for $15,000 to the High Prairie and District Health Foundation. The money was raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 16. Cheques of $5,000 are also presented to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County rolls out its 12-passenger 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar to begin its transportation program.

Oct. 10, 2019: Melanie Vogel arrives in the region on her cross-Canada cycling tour and is interviewed at Grouard. She says she is completing the trip for her love of traveling and love of Canada.

This Day in World History – October 10, 2021

1375 – Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands.

1780 – Great Hurricane kills 20,000 to 30,000 in Caribbean.

1845 – Naval School [now called US Naval Academy] opens at Annapolis.

1846 – Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.

1865 – John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from celluloid.

1868 – First written account of a Canadian football game.

1886 – First tuxedo worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY.

1899 – Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame.

1904 – Boston pitchers achieve 148 complete games – an AL record.

1928 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China.

1932 – Dniper Dam in USSR put into operation [world’s biggest].

1933 – First synthetic detergent “Dreft” by Procter & Gamble, goes on sale.

1954 – Ho Chi Minh enters Hanoi after withdrawal of French troops.

1957 – World’s first major nuclear plant accident at Cumbria, England.

1959 – Pan Am begins regular flights around the world.

1964 – 18th Summer Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

1969 – “Jesus Christ Superstar” soundtrack album by recorded.

1970 – Fiji gains independence from Britain.

1976 – Greece’s Dimitrion Yordanidis, 98, oldest man to run in marathon.

1979 – Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area.

1981 – Anwar Sadat’s funeral service held in Cairo.

1986 – Shimon Peres resigns as Prime Minister of Israel.

1995 – Most Dutch telephone numbers increase to 10 digits.

2009 – Armenia and Turkey one borders after 200 years.

2010 – The Netherlands Antilles are dissolved.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 10, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be going through tremendous growth now. Focus on this and see where you need to make some changes. This may be interrupted by powerful energy from other people or situations. These issues are important. They are alerting you to certain changes that may be overdue. Look at how this upheaval can bring about growth and success. Opportunities await.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is a free-spirited energy calling your name. Latch onto it and manifest creative abundance in your life. Perhaps a major opportunity for change is knocking on your door. Look through the keyhole before you invite anybody in, but realize the answer you seek may not be wearing the costume you expect. Explore all options and be bold. Initiate action. Do not shy away from change.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A major force confronts you now. It may seem like this energy will never stop. It might be mental or physical, but either way, you may be letting it consume too much of your attention. Try not to get caught in drama that does not really involve you. Remedy the things you can change and leave the rest. Take responsibility for your actions and let others worry about theirs.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Keep your eyes open today. Be on the lookout for opportunities and invitations. Do not act too hastily. This is a key time in which life seems to be moving more quickly than ever. Change may be just what you need to foster your growth. Do not just grab the first thing that comes your way. Examine your options closely, make sure you are confident about the situation – then act.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Unexpected events may throw you for a loop today, but these incidents could be part of a bigger trend you should pay attention to. There is great opportunity at hand, and you should not ignore it. Small things may indicate some major change that needs to happen in your life before this new energy can take hold. Clear out the cobwebs and welcome a breath of fresh air.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a powerful movement of energy in your life now. Major overhauls and subsequent undertakings are just waiting for you to give the green light. Realize the potential of instigating a significant change in your life. Do not shy away from the unknown. You understand the need for upheaval. Chaos may be necessary in order to let new opportunities in.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take charge of your life. Initiate action and major change in an important area. Large trends are being activated today, alerting you to the fact there is a great opportunity at hand. Take note of any sudden energy and unexpected events. Chaos and confusion may be the initial result, but change is a key ingredient for your future growth.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is electricity in the air today, which may spur you to make a significant change in one area of your life. Try not to rush on this one. Do not change just for the sake of change, but really examine something that needs to shift. You have a great opportunity for growth now, so look for ways in which you can make major personal improvements.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are at the start of a very expansive time in your life, and opportunities are available whether you realize it or not. You may get the feeling there is an area that needs a total overhaul. Major changes are a large piece of the puzzle. Revamp that which does not work for you any more to make room for the future that awaits you. This is your time to shine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Bizarre and unexpected events lie in store for you today, so do not be surprised if not everything goes according to plan. Take note these events may be part of a larger trend indicative of a tremendous opportunity. Heed the subtleties of this wave of energy. Latch onto it and see it as a major time of growth and expansion in your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should team up with others and initiate action that resonates with your inner being. This might not be obvious now, but be on the lookout for unexpected events. These energies alert you to the fact there is a much larger trend moving through your life that you may not be aware of right now. Stand back from your everyday routine and get a better perspective on your direction.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – People of great power and drive may pop out of the woodwork today. They will confront you directly and perhaps challenge you in some way. You may be at a climactic point right now, and feel like you are at a junction. Make adjustments now. Realize that change is a key ingredient for growth. Upheaval and action may be necessary.