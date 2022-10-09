Today in High Prairie: October 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 10, 2022

Thanksgiving! Bad day to be a turkey!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 10, 2022

1731 – Henry Cavendish, Discovered Hydrogen

1892 – Earle Dickson, Band-Aid Inventor

1909 – Florida Friebus, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1911 – Clare Hollingworth, First to report WWII

1923 – Nicholas Parsons, “Ultimate Quiz Show Host”

1947 – Alan Rachins, LA Law Actor

1954 – David Lee Roth, Van Halen Singer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, Country Singer/Actress

1963 – Anita Mui, “Madonna of the East”

1969 – Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers

1972 – Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell Actor

1974 – Chris Pronger, Edmonton Oiler

1974 – Dale Earnhardt Jr., Race Car Driver

This Day in Local History – October 10, 2022

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad has reached Swan River, 50 miles to the east of Grouard, where they are busy building a bridge across the river.

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the public school may close due to financial hardships.

Oct. 10, 1915: Grouard’s William Freeman returns home with injuries marking the first man to return from the war. He was injured in the Battle of Givenchy. It is the same battle where Grouardites Roy Flaherty and Lee Smith died. Freeman suffered wounds to his legs and sides from shrapnel and was discharged as unfit for service.

Oct. 10, 1933: The RCMP closes their Grouard detachment and move it to High Prairie. RCMP set up in a building owned by C.V. Johnson.

Oct. 10, 1956: The first day of the two-day Sixth Annual Convention of the Alberta Indian Teachers’ Convention is held at Joussard.

Oct. 10, 1969: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 10, 1973: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with a new $500,000 paved airstrip.

Oct. 10, 1987: Five people die in a car crash south of Peace River on Highway 2 including Allan Leonard Henry Flett, 45, of Gift Lake.

Oct. 10, 1988: Janet Smith, 34, of High Prairie, dies one week after giving birth to her sixth child.

Oct. 10, 1990: CKVH announces plans to broadcast High Prairie Regals games and all playoff games. The plan never materializes.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier, of Sucker Creek, is rated among the top 25 best junior baseball players in Alberta.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports local curlers are pleased with a decision to increase the number of qualifying teams for district competition to 16. More interest will be generated, they say.

Oct. 10, 1994: The Lakeland Eagles announce that Jim McLean and Rondy Gauchier will coach the club for the coming season.

Oct. 10, 2000: Mike Daubert takes over as High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president from Mike Poulter.

Oct. 10, 2000: New High Prairie Regals’ coach Bob Calhoon leads his team through the first practice as training camp opens.

Oct. 10, 2001: High Prairie Regals’ coach Ken Matthews leads his team through drills at practice as training camp opens.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the intersection improvements on Highway 750 leading into Grouard.

Oct. 10, 2007: The High Prairie Community Health Council agrees to host two open houses for the Festival of Trees celebration at the High Prairie Hospital Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.

Oct. 10, 2009: Titen Badger wins a pomegranate eating contest held at High Prairie Freson IGA.

Oct. 10, 2012: South Peace News reports that the Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council receives $25,000 from Penn West to help with its programs.

Oct. 10, 2013: Police seize about $20,000 worth of cocaine during a drug bust – one of the largest in High Prairie’s history. Verne Bruce Johnson, 39, of Edmonton, and Kyrsten Lee Supernault, 21, of East Prairie, are charged with various drug crimes.

Oct. 10, 2014: Six combines gather at the field of Jim Stokes near Enilda to complete his harvest.

Oct. 10, 2017: Northern Lakes College board chair Dan Vandermeulen attends a High Prairie town council meeting and tells council to support their plan to build near High Prairie Elementary School or risk losing funding.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County presents a cheque for $15,000 to the High Prairie and District Health Foundation. The money was raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 16. Cheques of $5,000 are also presented to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County rolls out its 12-passenger 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar to begin its transportation program.

Oct. 10, 2019: Melanie Vogel arrives in the region on her cross-Canada cycling tour and is interviewed at Grouard. She says she is completing the trip for her love of traveling and love of Canada.

This Day in World History – October 10, 2022

1375 – Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands.

1846 – Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.

1865 – John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from celluloid.

1868 – First written account of a Canadian football game.

1886 – First tuxedo worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY.

1899 – Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame.

1904 – Boston pitchers achieve 148 complete games – an AL record.

1928 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China.

1932 – Dniper Dam in USSR put into operation [world’s biggest].

1933 – First synthetic detergent “Dreft” by Procter & Gamble, goes on sale.

1954 – Ho Chi Minh enters Hanoi after withdrawal of French troops.

1957 – World’s first major nuclear plant accident at Cumbria, England.

1959 – Pan Am begins regular flights around the world.

1964 – 18th Summer Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

1970 – Fiji gains independence from Britain.

1976 – Greece’s Dimitrion Yordanidis, 98, oldest man to run in marathon.

1979 – Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area.

1995 – Most Dutch telephone numbers increase to 10 digits.

2009 – Armenia and Turkey one borders after 200 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A rush of creative inspiration could take you temporarily away from your social life today! At some point you could be working as if there were no tomorrow, perhaps worrying you will forget it if you do not get it all down now. It is no use telling you to slow down. Be sure to keep sufficient snacks on hand and do take occasional breaks. Work hard and good luck!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A small impromptu party may take place at your house today when some unexpected but welcome visitors turn up at your door! Follow current protocol. Expect the conversation to alternate between lots of laughs and discussion of some pretty serious subjects. The gathering could continue well into the night if you let it, but do not let it continue past the point of enjoyment. You can always do it again another time!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Is a new neighbour moving in nearby? This person could come from a very interesting locale, so you might want to get to know him or her. Do not expect to be able to do this today. This person may be in and out throughout the afternoon and too busy with settling in. Drop some cookies off some time over the next few days, however. You will be glad you did!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been spending too much lately? Today you could be feeling the effects of it. You may have to wait to make a purchase you have wanted for a long time, and this could be frustrating. Do not worry about it, though. You will get through this unscathed, and the item will still be in the store when you have money again. Relax!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your sweetheart may seem upset today and unlikely to want to talk about it! This could prove frustrating for you since you do not like to be kept in the dark. Take care to avoid giving in to the temptation to push. This will not make your partner any more likely to share, and it could drive a wedge between you. Just hang in there and let your friend talk when the time is right!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Vague aches and pains could have you feeling a little under the weather! You may not be able to discern why you have these pains, since there is no apparent reason. Do not assume the worst. Your condition is probably just due to a little intensified nerve strain and extra stress. Take it easy and relax today. Go back to your usual routine tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect some delays, upsets, and unexpected turns when it comes to romance today! Jealousy may rear its ugly head, as you may at some point get the impression your beloved is noticing someone else. Bear in mind there is a strong chance these impressions are illusory, and the truth may be totally different from the way things seem. Take care to stay focused. Reserve judgment until you know the facts!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Changes may be taking place on the home front, perhaps unexpected repairs or someone moving in or out. Your household could seem frenetic and disorganized until the dust settles, which does not sit well with your love of peace and quiet. Whatever needs to be done is best accomplished one step at a time, with your mind focused on the results. It will help you stay sane!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected and perhaps not altogether welcome call could come your way today! It could come from someone you do not particularly care for or someone who has some disconcerting news to report. Whichever it is, you will probably just have to deal with it. However, you may feel about the caller or what he or she has to report, you will probably consider it important to have the conversation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Worries about money that may have preoccupied you for the past day or so could prove unfounded! This should come as a real relief to you, although it may be difficult to grasp at first. Your mind is still getting in the way of accepting it. Go over your correspondence and bank records as many times as you want. The answer should be the same – all is better than you thought!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A temporary separation from your romantic partner could have you agitated! Are you worried your friend has forgotten you? This is probably an overreaction, but your insecurities are getting the better of you. Find a distraction. Have faith. Phone calls from your friend should prove reassuring. Perhaps the only way to get past this is to stay busy until your partner returns!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are things getting a little bit crazy? Too many tasks and too many people vying for your attention could have your nerves stretched as taut as violin strings. Try to get outside for a while. Treat yourself to a nice takeout lunch or do a little online shopping. Take a good long nap. Whatever seems so urgent is not worth sacrificing your peace of mind. Try to stay focused!