Today in High Prairie – October 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 11, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 11, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 11, 2020

Aniika Ruecker

Dylan Beaupre

Leslie Miller

Melody Senetza-Purvis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 11

1758 – Wilhelm Olbers, Famous Asteroid Discoverer

1821 – George Williams, Founder of YMCA

1844 – Henry John Heinz, Heinz [Ketchup] Founder

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, Human Rights Advocate

1919 – Jean Vander Pyl, Wilma Flintstone’s Voice

1944 – Gary Mallaber, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1946 – Daryl Hall, Hall & Oates Band Singer

1949 – Greg Douglas, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1966 – Luke Perry, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1967 – Tazz, WWE Announcer

1967 – Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

1969 – Ty Murray, 5-Time World Rodeo Champ

1984 – Martha MacIsaac, Superbad Actress

This Day in Local History – October 11

Oct. 11, 1912: Sidewalk construction in Grouard begins near the Bank of Commerce.

Oct. 11, 1913: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes an editorial suggesting a railway loop be built. He suggests a “dismal outlook” for the town if the main line bypassas. “The town is not satisfied with branch propositions and has left no stone unturned to secure the main line which the company has thus far refused to consider. They claim it impossible to build a branch line to Grouard citing costs.” Burns suggests a loop be built from Sucker Creek to Grouard and back down to join the main line.

Oct. 11, 1919: Father Henri Giroux arrives in Joussard to serve as director at St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 11, 1967: A general meeting is held at Joussard public school to settle the question of amalgamation of Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian residential school. Joussard people vote 100 per cent in favour, Sucker Creek asks to have another meeting on the reserve so more people can attend.

Oct. 11, 1969: Ralph Emard and Clayton Auger claim to see a UFO while hitchhiking back from Edmonton at the Little Smoky junction 25 miles west of High Prairie at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 1973: A building containing 80 tons of fertilizer collapses by the elevators in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1989: The I.D. No. 17 Central advisory council approves a $79,400 tender for the Enilda fire hall.

Oct. 11, 1991: The Peace River Health Unit issues a warning to residents asking them to be aware of a man posing as a doctor.

Oct. 11, 1995: South Peace news reports cell phone service is extended to High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 2000: Residents of Silverwood Crescent send a letter to High Prairie town council asking that their part of town be blocked off Halloween night for safety reasons. Council turns down the request.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features High Prairie resident Arone Axsen’s efforts to nurse a dog back to health after it was dragged behind a vehicle and badly injured March 30.

Oct. 11, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to build the new water treatment plant in the O’Brien subdivision.

Oct. 11, 2006: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its new water treatment plant.

Oct. 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Crystal Sekulich resigns to take a job on the town office.

Oct. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team plays their first-ever home game and lose to the Grande Prairie High School Composite Warriors 24-0.

This Day in World History – October 11

1138 – Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1521 – Pope Leo X titles King Henry VIII “Defender of the Faith”.

1687 – Hungary accepts Habsburg sovereignty.

1737 – Earthquake kills 300,000 and destroys half of Calcutta, India.

1811 – The Juliana, 1st steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1852 – University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, opens.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts lay 1st game, lose to U of Toronto.

1881 – David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1887 – A. Miles patents elevator.

1890 – 1st 100 yard dash under 10 seconds run by John Owen in 9.8 sec.

1918 – Major tsumani shakes Caribbean.

1919 – 1st transcontinental air race ends.

1929 – JC Penney opens store #1252; now has stores in all 48 states.

1939 – Albert Einstein informs FDR of the possibilities of an atomic bomb.

1945 – 1st man-made object escapes atmosphere.

1958 – 2nd US moon probe, Pioneer 1, reaches 113,810 km, falls back.

1962 – 1st appearance of a Gabor sister on Merv Griffin Show.

1968 – Apollo 7 makes 163 orbits in 260 hours.

1972 – World Hockey Association plays first game: Oilers 7, Nationals 4.

1975 – “Saturday Night Live” premieres on NBC.

1980 – Cosmonauts Popov & Ryumin set space endurance record of 184 days.

1983 – Last hand-cranked telephones in US [Maine] go out of service.

1990 – Oil hits a record $40.42 per barrel.

1990 – Libya’s Qadhafi says Israel must be eliminated.

2000 – The 100th Space Shuttle mission [STS-92] is flown.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 11, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stimulating conversations could take place with partners of all sorts, from business to exercise to romantic. Some new and useful information could come your way that you will want to explore further. This is a great day to execute legal papers or enter into any kind of agreement or commitment. It’s a good time to sign up for an online class or workshop. Make good use of the energies of the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some stimulating discussions could take place today. Your energy is likely to be very high. You may want to throw yourself into your work, particularly if it involves paperwork. You might also want to get in a workout, try your hand at writing, or read about the latest discoveries concerning optimal health. Books, magazines, and the Internet could prove especially useful.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might decide to do some writing. This could be job related, but it’s more likely personal, either correspondence with friends and colleagues or creative. Some stimulating discussion could take place with friends, romantic partners, or children that could set your mind buzzing with new ideas. This is a great day to attend or participate in a solo sport.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some people who share your interests could call you today. You might want to take a walk while on the phone with each other, but you will probably get into some stimulating debates. Don’t be surprised if you both talk at once! New books that you will want to read could come to your attention. In the evening, stream some movies on whatever subject you’ve discussed.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind will be especially quick and active today, and you’re likely to want to spend much of the day involved in intellectual activities like reading, writing, or teaching. Communication with others should be a powerful part of your day, so you will probably spend time on the phone. You will want to write down many of the ideas you hear. You will find most of them interesting and want to remember them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might decide to tackle your financial paperwork and get it all done. This is a great day for that, although you might be a little too ambitious and not get as much done as you’d like. This is a good time to make use of any writing talent, because ideas could be coming to you thick and fast. Expect many of letters or phone calls in this busy and stimulating day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind is usually quick, agile, and hungry for information. Today it’s likely to be even more so than usual. Your curiosity is high, and you could go to unusual lengths to satisfy it. You might also feel particularly energetic and want to get in a good workout. This is a good idea. Exercise can clear your head and give you a better perspective on new ideas and information.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You generally tend to be sensitive and intuitive, but today you might be even more so. Reading about people from other places and times might cause you to tune into their thoughts and feelings and receive new insight into human nature. Creative projects, particularly writing, benefit from this. If you want to remember what you come up with, write it down.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A virtual group meeting or social event could bring up so many new and interesting ideas that you may not be able to digest them all. Some new friends who share your interests might want to continue the discussions. Your mind is especially quick today. You could well grasp unusual concepts that usually don’t interest you. But watch your step – you might be so preoccupied that you could have an accident.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of paperwork might need attention today. You might throw a lot of your focus and energy into getting it all done. Stimulating conversations with colleagues could keep your mind occupied so you avoid boredom. You could take a walk at the end of the day since you’re apt to encounter so much new information you will want to clear your head in order to absorb it all.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expanding your mind could be of interest today. You might decide to plan a trip to a place you’ve always wanted to visit, if possible. Or you could decide to go back to school for an advanced degree. Either way, you’re likely to spend the day considering the idea and doing a lot of research. At some point you will want to get in a workout to rid your system of some of the day’s tension.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Generally, you tend to be interested in what makes everything tick, from the human mind to the workings of the universe to religion. Today that interest could be piqued by something you read or hear. You might want to delve into a field of interest and learn whatever you can about it. You could have some insights that are as valid as anyone else’s, so write them down!