Today in High Prairie: October 11, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 11, 2021

Thanksgiving Day! Bad day to be a turkey!

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 11, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 11, 2021

Aniika Ruecker

Dylan Beaupre

Leslie Miller

Melody Senetza-Purvis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 11, 2021

1758 – Wilhelm Olbers, Famous Asteroid Discoverer

1821 – George Williams, Founder of YMCA

1844 – Henry John Heinz, Heinz [Ketchup] Founder

1919 – Jean Vander Pyl, Wilma Flintstone’s Voice

1944 – Gary Mallaber, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1946 – Daryl Hall, Hall & Oates Band Singer

1949 – Greg Douglas, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1966 – Luke Perry, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1967 – Tazz, WWE Announcer

1967 – Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

1969 – Ty Murray, 5-Time World Rodeo Champ

1984 – Martha MacIsaac, Superbad Actress

This Day in Local History – October 11, 2021

Oct. 11, 1912: Sidewalk construction in Grouard begins near the Bank of Commerce.

Oct. 11, 1913: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes an editorial suggesting a railway loop be built. He suggests a “dismal outlook” for the town if the main line bypassas. “The town is not satisfied with branch propositions and has left no stone unturned to secure the main line which the company has thus far refused to consider. They claim it impossible to build a branch line to Grouard citing costs.” Burns suggests a loop be built from Sucker Creek to Grouard and back down to join the main line.

Oct. 11, 1919: Father Henri Giroux arrives in Joussard to serve as director at St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 11, 1967: A general meeting is held at Joussard public school to settle the question of amalgamation of Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian residential school. Joussard people vote 100 per cent in favour, Sucker Creek Indians ask to have another meeting on the reserve so more people can attend.

Oct. 11, 1969: Ralph Emard and Clayton Auger claim to see a UFO while hitchhiking back from Edmonton at the Little Smoky junction 25 miles west of High Prairie at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 1972: South Peace News reports on the construction of a $35,000 building to house the offices of lawyer Jim Hennessey and dentist Dr. Gauk.

Oct. 11, 1973: A building containing 80 tons of fertilizer collapses by the elevators in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1973: Falher, back from a 10-year absence, and Fairview rejoin the NPHL. High Prairie’s Larry Shaben is elected NPHL president.

Oct. 11, 1984: The teachers at Prairie River Junior High School show the boy’s volleyball team just who is best as they win a grudge match 15-12, 15-9.

Oct. 11, 1989: The I.D. No. 17 Central advisory council approves a $79,400 tender for the Enilda Fire Hall.

Oct. 11, 1991: The Peace River Health Unit issues a warning to residents asking them to be aware of a man posing as a doctor.

Oct. 11, 1995: South Peace News reports cell phone service is extended to High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features Sucker Creek’s Nathan Cunningham and his efforts to make it big in the country music industry.

Oct. 11, 2000: Residents of Silverwood Crescent send a letter to High Prairie town council asking that their part of town be blocked off Halloween night for safety reasons. Council turns down the request.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features High Prairie resident Arone Axsen’s efforts to nurse a dog back to health after it was dragged behind a vehicle and badly injured March 30.

Oct. 11, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to build the new water treatment plant in the O’Brien subdivision.

Oct. 11, 2006: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its new water treatment plant.

Oct. 11, 2007: The Horse Lake Thunder shock the NPHL by announcing they are folding. A new schedule is immediately drawn.

Oct. 11, 2009: Georgette Chalifoux dies from cancer at the age of 49 years. She was an avid supporter of Peavine, especially its sports teams.

Oct. 11, 2011: The NPHL receives news that the Fairview Kings fold, leaving the league to draw a new schedule.

Oct. 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Crystal Sekulich resigns to take a job on the town office.

Oct. 11, 2013: Darrell Ayers passes away from cancer at his home at the age of 57 years. He farmed, was a DHL delivery man and delivered for Old Dutch.

Oct. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team plays their first-ever home game and lose to the Grande Prairie High School Composite Warriors 24-0.

Oct. 11, 2016: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodney Gainer announces his resignation.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County changes its policy and decides to forward money to councillors for service. Previously, councillors were given $100 a month for time served in a prescribed time, but not paid until service was complete. Now, money is paid at the end of each term. Council renames the policy, first calling it a severance package, to recognition policy.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County meets and lists its road projects and highway upgrades wish list. Topping the list is the repair or overlay of Highway 749 from Range Road 163 east to Highway 750.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County endorses a fire services agreement with Driftpile First Nation to provide the service to the region.

Oct. 11, 2019: The Town of High Prairie dismisses two long-time employees: treasurer Terri Wiebe and recreation director Lori Matthews. No reason is cited.

This Day in World History – October 11, 2021

1138 – Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1521 – Pope Leo X titles King Henry VIII “Defender of the Faith”.

1687 – Hungary accepts Habsburg sovereignty.

1737 – Earthquake kills 300,000 and destroys half of Calcutta, India.

1811 – The Juliana, first steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1852 – University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, opens.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts play first game, lose to University of Toronto.

1881 – David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1887 – A. Miles patents elevator.

1890 – First 100-yard dash under 10 seconds run by John Owen in 9.8 sec.

1918 – Major tsumani shakes Caribbean.

1919 – First transcontinental air race ends.

1929 – JC Penney opens store #1252; now has stores in all 48 states.

1939 – Albert Einstein informs FDR of the possibilities of an atomic bomb.

1945 – First man-made object escapes atmosphere.

1958 – Second US moon probe, Pioneer 1, reaches 113,810 km, falls back.

1968 – Apollo 7 makes 163 orbits in 260 hours.

1972 – World Hockey Association plays first game: Oilers 7, Nationals 4.

1975 – “Saturday Night Live” premieres on NBC.

1980 – Cosmonauts Popov & Ryumin set space endurance record of 184 days.

1981 – Unknown rocker Prince opens for Rolling Stones at LA Coliseum.

1983 – Last hand-cranked telephones in US [Maine] go out of service.

1990 – Oil hits a record $40.42 per barrel.

1990 – Libya’s Qadhafi says Israel must be eliminated.

2000 – The 100th Space Shuttle mission [STS-92] is flown.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 11, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been thinking about moving? Perhaps you have even bought a new home. Whatever your situation, you may execute some paperwork today, perhaps an agreement with a realtor or contractor, or maybe escrow papers. This could be frustrating, as the wording of the documents might seem obscure. Get it out of the way. You won’t regret it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A new, exciting neighbour could move in near you. If you are single, this person might be a potential romantic partner. If you are not, you could make a new friend. When you meet, you could hit it off immediately and talk for hours. But do not monopolize this person’s time. You won’t want to disrupt the moving process. Do not be shy about seeking this person out later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been waiting to execute some paperwork regarding money? If so, you might finally be able to do it today. Your signature on these documents may represent the first step to increased income as well as a whole new life, perhaps even something as subtle as a transformed state of mind. The change could be as monumental as a move to a distant place. Make the most of it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Transformation of your life, even your very being, may have been in the works for some time. Today you could finally see it made manifest. Dreams come true, perhaps in an unconventional and unexpected manner. Do not move too quickly or eagerly. Think carefully before committing to any plans. Do not be afraid to consult others. Move cautiously and good fortune will follow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been concentrating strongly on spiritual studies for a while? Do you meditate regularly? If so, do not be surprised if insights and revelations come to mind today. Write them down. There will be too many to remember. If you are inclined toward writing, you might set your ideas down in a book, perhaps with publishing in mind. Doors open wide for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you will meet a very compatible and exciting circle of new friends. These people may be from foreign countries, or they might be involved in professions in religion, law, or education. They will feel like kindred spirits. You will be able to talk with them for hours. Whatever their circumstances, these people could be your friends for life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today an opportunity may come your way that causes you to consider changing your career. No matter what you have been involved with up to now, education could attract you, perhaps involving metaphysical or philosophical subjects. Is transforming your working life the right thing to do now? Only you know. Bear in mind this opportunity may be a gift from the universe. Follow your heart.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New beginnings are heralded today, particularly where travel, education, and legal matters are concerned. Difficult decisions may need to be made. Do not agonize over them. Whatever you decide should work out beautifully. Think carefully about your plans. Take care of any paperwork you have put off before moving on to more interesting matters.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your dreams may hold the key to your future financial success. Though the symbols that your unconscious sends could be obscure, it would pay you to try to make sense of them. You may have had experiences in the past that enable you to make practical decisions now, especially concerning money. Make a list of your insights and check them out. You will find this useful!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The primary focus today should be on romance and commitment. Have you been thinking about getting married? If so, you could be surprised to learn your significant other has been thinking the same thing. This could be the end of a long period of uncertainty. It is apt to prove a very healing experience. Do not be surprised if people tell you how attractive you look!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A new addition to your routine may be in the works. Whether this involves work that produces additional income or is of a voluntary nature, you can expect your tasks to change in some way, probably for the better. You could also be thrown in with people you find compatible.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A new romance is definitely in the air. This could be a renewal of the romance within a current relationship or, if you are single, someone new and exciting might cross your path. This person could be from a distant place or in a profession such as law or education. Whatever your situation, the feeling is going to persist at least through next month.