Today in High Prairie: October 11, 2023

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meeting in council chambers at Falher.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meeting in chambers.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky Lanes Bowling. $5 Fee.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunches at Northland School Elders’ Room.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5 – 7 p.m. – HP Fire Department Open House at HP Fire Hall, Demonstrations,, hotdogs, beverages served.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 11, 2023

1758 – Wilhelm Olbers, Famous Asteroid Discoverer

1821 – George Williams, Founder of YMCA

1844 – Henry John Heinz, Heinz [Ketchup] Founder

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, Human Rights Advocate

1919 – Jean Vander Pyl, Wilma Flintstone’s Voice

1944 – Gary Mallaber, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1946 – Daryl Hall, Hall & Oates Band Singer

1949 – Greg Douglas, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1957 – Jon Moss , Culture Club Drummer

1966 – Luke Perry, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor

1967 – Tazz, WWE Announcer

1967 – Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder

1969 – Ty Murray, 5-Time World Rodeo Champ

1984 – Martha MacIsaac, Superbad Actress

This Day in Local History – October 11, 2023

Oct. 11, 1912: Sidewalk construction (made of wood) in Grouard begins near the Bank of Commerce.

Oct. 11, 1913: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns writes an editorial suggesting a railway loop be built. He suggests a “dismal outlook” for the town if the main line bypasses. “The town is not satisfied with branch propositions and has left no stone unturned to secure the main line which the company has thus far refused to consider. They claim it impossible to build a branch line to Grouard citing costs.” Burns suggests a loop be built from Sucker Creek to Grouard and back down to join the main line.

Oct. 11, 1919: Father Henri Giroux arrives in Joussard to serve as director at St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 11, 1967: A general meeting is held at Joussard public school to settle the question of amalgamation of Joussard public school and the Joussard Indian residential school. Joussard people vote 100 per cent in favour, Sucker Creek Indians ask to have another meeting on the reserve so more people can attend.

Oct. 11, 1969: Ralph Emard and Clayton Auger claim to see a UFO while hitchhiking back from Edmonton at the Little Smoky junction 25 miles west of High Prairie at 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 11, 1972: South Peace News reports on the construction of a $35,000 building to house the offices of lawyer Jim Hennessey and dentist Dr. Gauk in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1973: A building containing 80 tons of fertilizer collapses by the elevators in High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 1984: The teachers at Prairie River Junior High School show the boy’s volleyball team just who is best as they win a grudge match 15-12, 15-9.

Oct. 11, 1989: The I.D. No. 17 Central advisory council approves a $79,400 tender for the Enilda Fire Hall.

Oct. 11, 1991: The Peace River Health Unit issues a warning to residents asking them to be aware of a man posing as a doctor in the South Peace region.

Oct. 11, 1995: South Peace News reports cell phone service is extended to High Prairie.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features Sucker Creek’s Nathan Cunningham and his efforts to make it big in the country music industry.

Oct. 11, 2000: Residents of Silverwood Crescent send a letter to High Prairie town council asking that their part of town be blocked off Halloween night for safety reasons. Council turns down the request.

Oct. 11, 2000: South Peace News features High Prairie resident Arone Axsen’s efforts to nurse a dog back to health after it was dragged behind a vehicle and badly injured March 30.

Oct. 11, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to build the new water treatment plant in the O’Brien subdivision.

Oct. 11, 2006: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its new water treatment plant.

Oct. 11, 2009: Georgette Chalifoux dies from cancer at the age of 49 years. She was an avid supporter of Peavine, especially its sports teams.

Oct. 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Crystal Sekulich resigns to take a job in the town office.

Oct. 11, 2013: Darrell Ayers passes away from cancer at his home at the age of 57 years. He farmed, was a DHL delivery man and delivered for Old Dutch.

Oct. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team plays their first-ever home game and lose to the Grande Prairie High School Composite Warriors 24-0.

Oct. 11, 2016: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Rodney Gainer announces his resignation.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County changes its policy and decides to forward money to councillors for service. Previously, councillors were given $100 a month for time served in a prescribed time, but not paid until service was complete. Now, money is paid at the end of each term. Council renames the policy, first calling it a severance package, to recognition policy.

Oct. 11, 2017: Big Lakes County endorses a fire services agreement with Driftpile First Nation to provide the service to the region.

Oct. 11, 2019: The Town of High Prairie dismisses two long-time employees: treasurer Terri Wiebe and recreation director Lori Matthews. No reason is cited.

This Day in World History – October 11, 2023

1138 – Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, kills an estimated 230,000.

1521 – Pope Leo X titles King Henry VIII “Defender of the Faith”.

1737 – Earthquake kills 300,000 and destroys half of Calcutta, India.

1811 – The Juliana, first steam-powered ferryboat, begins operation.

1852 – University of Sydney, Australia’s oldest university, opens.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts play first game, lose to University of Toronto.

1881 – David Houston patents roll film for cameras.

1887 – A. Miles patents the elevator.

1890 – First 100-yard dash under 10 seconds run by John Owen in 9.8 seconds.

1918 – Major tsumani shakes Caribbean.

1919 – First transcontinental air race ends.

1929 – JC Penney opens store #1252; now has stores in all 48 states.

1939 – Albert Einstein informs FDR of the possibilities of an atomic bomb.

1945 – First man-made object escapes atmosphere.

1972 – World Hockey Association plays first game: Oilers 7, Nationals 4.

1980 – Cosmonauts Popov & Ryumin set space endurance record of 184 days.

1981 – Unknown rocker Prince opens for Rolling Stones at LA Coliseum.

1983 – Last hand-cranked telephones in US [Maine] go out of service.

1990 – Oil hits a record $40.42 per barrel.

2000 – The 100th Space Shuttle mission [STS-92] is flown.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 11, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A new, exciting neighbour could move in near you. If you are single, this person might be a potential romantic partner. If you are not, you could make a new friend. When you meet, you could hit it off immediately and talk for hours. But do not monopolize this person’s time. You will not want to disrupt the moving process. Do not be shy about seeking this person out later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been waiting to execute some paperwork regarding money? If so, you might finally be able to do it today. Your signature on these documents may represent the first step to increased income as well as a whole new life, perhaps even something as subtle as a transformed state of mind. The change could be as monumental as a move to a distant place. Make the most of it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Transformation of your life, even your very being, may have been in the works for some time. Today you could finally see it made manifest. Dreams come true, perhaps in an unconventional and unexpected manner. Do not move too quickly or eagerly. Think carefully before committing to any plans. Do not be afraid to consult others. Move cautiously and good fortune will follow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been concentrating strongly on spiritual studies for a while? Do you meditate regularly? If so, do not be surprised if insights and revelations come to mind today. Write them down. There will be too many to remember. If you are inclined toward writing, you might set your ideas down in a book, perhaps with publishing in mind. Doors open wide for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you will meet a very compatible and exciting circle of new friends. These people may be from foreign countries, or they might be involved in professions in religion, law, or education. They will feel like kindred spirits. You will be able to talk with them for hours. Whatever their circumstances, these people could be your friends for life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today an opportunity may come your way that causes you to consider changing your career. No matter what you have been involved with up to now, education could attract you, perhaps involving metaphysical or philosophical subjects. Is transforming your working life the right thing to do now? Only you know. Bear in mind this opportunity may be a gift from the Universe. Follow your heart.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New beginnings are heralded today, particularly where travel, education, and legal matters are concerned. Difficult decisions may need to be made. Do not agonize over them. Whatever you decide should work out beautifully. Think carefully about your plans. Take care of any paperwork you have put off before moving on to more interesting matters.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your dreams may hold the key to your future financial success. Though the symbols that your unconscious sends could be obscure, it would pay you to try to make sense of them. You may have had experiences in the past that enable you to make practical decisions now, especially concerning money. Make a list of your insights and check them out. You will find this useful!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The primary focus today should be on romance and commitment. Have you been thinking about getting married? If so, you could be surprised to learn your significant other has been thinking the same thing. This could be the end of a long period of uncertainty. It is apt to prove a very healing experience. Do not be surprised if people tell you how attractive you look!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been concentrating strongly on spiritual studies for a while? Do you meditate regularly? If so, do not be surprised if insights and revelations come to mind today. Write them down. There will be too many to remember. If you are inclined toward writing, you might set your ideas down in a book, perhaps with publishing in mind. Door is open wide for you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A new romance is definitely in the air. This could be a renewal of the romance within a current relationship or, if you are single, someone new and exciting might cross your path. This person could be from a distant place or in a profession such as law or education. Whatever your situation, the feeling is going to persist at least through next month.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been thinking about moving? Perhaps you have even bought a new home. Whatever your situation, you may execute some paperwork today, perhaps an agreement with a realtor or contractor, or maybe escrow papers. This could be frustrating, as the wording of the documents might seem obscure. Get it out of the way. You will not regret it!