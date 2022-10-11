Today in High Prairie: October 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 12, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

5 – 7 p.m. – HP Fire Department Open House at the Fire Hall.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP & District Victim Assistance AGM at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Hall.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Big Lakes Barracudas Volleyball Club AGM at Amiro’s Steakhouse.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 12, 2022

1860 – Elmer Ambrose, Gyrocompass Inventor

1923 – Jean Nidetch, Weight Watchers Founder

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian Operatic Tenor

1942 – Melvin Franklin, The Temptations Musician

1945 – Dusty Rhondes, WWE Wrestler

1950 – Susan Anton, Goldengirl Actress

1966 – Jonathan Crombie, Anne of Green Gables Actor

1969 – Hugh Jackman, X-Men Actor

1970 – Kirk Cameron, Growing Pains Actor

This Day in Local History – October 12, 2022

Oct. 12, 1912: A British Columbia capitalist says growth in Grouard exceeds Edmonton and other cities.

Oct. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports of repeated complaints of the bridge east of town. The approach is poor so teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 12, 1912: Oscar See tells the Grouard News he has purchased lumber to build a skating rink and one-sheet curling rink opposite the livery barns on Main Street.

Oct. 12, 1913: William H. Bockus arrives in Grouard to open a jewelry store.

Oct. 12, 1913: St. Bruno Mission is blessed in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1919: Father Yven Floc’h leaves Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 12, 1961: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and discusses the quality of TV coverage for the town. It is heard CBC officials will come to town and conduct a survey and tests to see what would be required to bring TV to the area.

Oct. 12, 1968: Eugene Lablanc is the first boy at Joussard’s Ste. Anne Parish to be ordained into the holy priesthood. The next day, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Anne Church in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1972: A man carrying a knife robs the Park Hotel in High Prairie of about $1,800.

Oct. 12, 1976: The Enilda UGG elevator is torn down.

Oct. 12, 1977: Air service begins from the High Prairie Airport three times a week.

Oct. 12, 1979: Donald Brian Harley of High Prairie dies in an auto accident. Seven days later his brother Garth, 21, dies.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports that the new Armour Plate (acrylic) lanes are a big hit with bowlers at Enilda Mud Bowl. The lanes were installed during the summer.

Oct. 12, 1988: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces his objection to the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to raise the price of coffee to 50 cents from 25 cents at the Sports Palace concession booth. He says people are “threatening” to attend games with thermoses.

Oct. 12, 1994: South Peace News reports the construction of a regional landfill is almost a certainty following meetings over the last few weeks. The site would eventually be built south of Enilda.

Oct. 12, 1996: William Ashley, 57, of Driftpile, dies after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle just west of Faust.

Oct. 12, 1999: Tolko Industries loses a timber re-allocation by the Alberta government thereby killing a proposed plant expansion.

Oct. 12, 2000: Lucille Green, of Valleyview, pleads guilty in Valleyview provincial court to theft over $5,000 after taking $17,078.87 from the Sunset House Community Hall Society. She was given an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to repay the society.

Oct. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Subway is under the new ownership of Shawna and Jason Miller.

Oct. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council gives its blessing for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes shuns a tax relief request from Spruce Point Park Association.

Oct. 12, 2006: The ugly and outdated business directory sign must go, says High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members at its monthly meeting.

Oct. 12, 2010: Blue Northern Taxi begins serving the High Prairie region with Lorna Giroux as owner.

Oct. 12, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to pay for wine at the recent Gordon Buchanan tribute by a 5-4 vote. It leaves the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to pay the bill.

Oct. 12, 2012: Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths says he was not pleased with the wording in the municipal inspection report on High Prairie town council but stands behind the facts in the report.

Oct. 12, 2012: Two commercial fishermen, Brian Emes and Daniel Courtoreille, spend a chilly night on the north shoes of Lesser Slave Lake after getting lost in the fog and deciding to land.

Oct. 12, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPSD selects Martin Deerline as its Friends of Education Award nominee.

Oct. 12, 2016: Grade 2 students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School help plant the 1,000 tulip bulbs won by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Town council buys another 1,000 tulips and locates flower beds at each entrance to town.

Oct. 12, 2017: Fire destroys the home of Fred and Lyla Korol of High Prairie.

This Day in World History – October 12, 2022

1285 – 180 Jews refuse baptism in Munich Germany and are set on fire.

1609 – Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” published in London.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland begins selling raincoats.

1899 – South Africa Boer Republic declares war on Britain.

1900 – First modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt renames “Executive Mansion” as “The White House”.

1915 – Ford Motor Company builds its 1 millionth automobile.

1928 – First use of iron lung occurs.

1933 – Alcatraz becomes a federal prison [unofficially].

1933 – John Dillinger escapes from jail.

1933 – Gangster Machine Gun Kelly sentenced to life imprisonment.

1941 – Soviet government moves from Moscow to Volga as Nazis close in.

1957 – Canadian PM Lester Bowles Pearson wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1960 – Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe on desk at UN.

1960 – Japanese politician assassinated with a sword during TV debate.

1964 – First time 3 people are in space.

1969 – First time 5 people are in space.

1976 – Hua Guo-feng succeeds Mao Zedong as chairman of Communist Party.

1977 – Psychic Romark attempts to drive blindfolded, smashes into cop van.

1999 – World’s population reaches 6 billion.

2016 – James Charles, 17, first male face of make-up label CoverGirl.

2017 – Long-lost bust of Napoleon found: worth at least $4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone close who owes you money might suddenly turn up and repay you! This might be a surprise, but you will be glad to get it. You may want to blow some of it by taking a friend out to lunch or buying someone a gift. Some beautiful dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, perhaps to the point where you feel frustrated when you wake up. Write them down. They are saying something about you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you, particularly a love partner! You may want to spend some time with friends or family, if possible, or schedule a romantic evening with your significant other – or both. If you have paperwork to take care of, this is the day to do it. You are particularly practical and feeling good, so the drudgery will not get you down!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should be looking especially attractive today and glowing with robust health! You are apt to feel warm and loving, particularly toward small animals. If you have considered adopting a pet, this is a good day to do it. Business, work, and money matters continue to go well. You should be in a pretty good space. This frame of mind should last you a long time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you should be feeling especially warm and loving toward close friends and children! You could also especially appreciate the arts. You might attend a play or concert or decide to try your hand at one of the fine arts yourself. In the evening, go out and enjoy your friends’ company, if possible. Celebrate just being together in whatever way you can!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might decide to buy a plant for every room in your house or plant a garden! If the weather is good, you might visit a nursery or botanical garden. You may not normally be attracted to plants and gardens, but today both beauty and nature seem especially appealing. Make the most of this, however temporary. Your house will look that much more beautiful because of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A warm and loving communication could come to you today from someone close! This could be an email, call, or even a gift of some kind. This could make your day, and you will probably pass whatever good feelings you draw from it to other friends and family members. Take a walk around your neighbourhood and say hello to whomever you meet. It will make you feel even better!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A very welcome sum of extra money could come your way today, possibly out of the blue! You might want to put this money to work for you in some way, perhaps investing it or purchasing supplies or materials for personal projects. You should feel especially positive where your resources are concerned, and confident in your ability to earn!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may feel especially warm and loving toward just about everybody in your circle, even those you usually find irritating! You could also be looking especially attractive and feeling more confident than usual. You might even feel like shopping for new clothes. Artistic ideas could flow freely, and you might think of different ways to put them to work for you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone you care about but have not seen for a long time could suddenly contact you. You would usually love this, but today you could be too caught up in projects of your own to want to put them aside. But you will have a lot of fun with this person, and you might even interest him or her in your project. After finishing your work, get some delicious takeout!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A goal you have been working on could finally be reached! A group of friends you might not have seen for a long time could schedule a small get-together that you will be all too glad to attend, if possible. Expect to have a lot of fun exchanging news and ideas with these people. You will probably feel particularly happy to see them. You will not want to let so much time go by before you reconnect again!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could talk to some interesting new people! Among them is at least one person who shares a lot of your interests and could become a close friend. The joy you receive from communicating with these people is likely to spill over into the rest of your day. You could be warmer and more congenial with everyone else in your life, too. In the evening, have some fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A book or movie about a foreign country could capture your imagination and make that country seem especially appealing! You might toy with the idea of taking a trip there in the future. If you are serious, it might be a good idea to start making your tentative plans. You are in a particularly practical frame of mind and have the enthusiasm to do it. Have fun browsing through travel brochures and maps!