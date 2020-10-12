Today in High Prairie – October 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 12, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 12, 2020

Carolyn Holloway

Clarence Geertsma

Summer Shanalee Gladue

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 12, 2020

Ethel Ruecker

Isabell Wolff

Janelle Tomnuk

Julia Twin

Maddox Courtoreille

Steven Lamouche

Tanner Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 12

1860 – Elmer Ambrose, Gyrocompass Inventor

1923 – Jean Nidetch, Weight Watchers Founder

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian Operatic Tenor

1942 – Melvin Franklin, The Temptations Musician

1945 – Dusty Rhondes, WWE Wrestler

1950 – Susan Anton, Golden Girl Actress

1966 – Jonathan Crombie, Anne of Green Gables Actor

1969 – High Jackman, X-Men Actor

1970 – Kirk Cameron, Growing Pains Actor

This Day in Local History – October 12

Oct. 12, 1912: A British Columbia capitalist says growth in Grouard exceeds Edmonton and other cities.

Oct. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports of repeated complaints of the bridge east of town. The approach is poor so teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 12, 1912: Oscar See tells the Grouard News he has purchased lumber to build a skating rink and one-sheet curling rink opposite the livery barns on Main Street.

Oct. 12, 1913: William H. Bockus arrives in Grouard to open a jewelry store.

Oct. 12, 1913: St. Bruno Mission is blessed in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1961: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and discusses the quality of TV coverage for the town. It is heard CBC officials will come to town and conduct a survey and tests to see what would be required to bring TV to the area.

Oct. 12, 1968: Eugene Lablanc is the first boy at Joussard’s Ste. Anne Parish to be ordained into the holy priesthood. The next day, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Anne Church in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1976: The Enilda UGG elevator is torn down.

Oct. 12, 1977: Air service begins from the High Prairie Airport three times a week.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports that the new Armour Plate (acrylic) lanes are a big hit with bowlers at Enilda Mud Bowl. The lanes were installed during the summer.

Oct. 12, 1994: South Peace News reports the construction of a regional landfill is almost a certainty following meetings over the last few weeks. The site would eventually be built south of Enilda.

Oct. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Subway is under the new ownership of Shawna and Jason Miller.

Oct. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council gives its blessing for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2010: Blue Northern Taxi begins serving the High Prairie region with Lorna Giroux as owner.

Oct. 12, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to pay for wine at the recent Gordon Buchanan tribute by a 5-4 vote. It leaves the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to pay the bill.

Oct. 12, 2012: Two commercial fishermen, Brian Emes and Daniel Courtoreille, spend a chilly night on the north shoes of Lesser Slave Lake after getting lost in the fog and deciding to land.

Oct. 12, 2017: Fire destroys the home of Fred and Lyla Korol.

This Day in World History – October 12

1285 – 180 Jews refuse baptism in Munich, Germany and are set on fire.

1492 – Christopher Columbus’s makes landfall on a Caribbean island.

1609 – Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” published in London.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland begins selling raincoats.

1900 – 1st modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt renames “Executive Mansion” as “The White House”.

1915 – Ford Motor Company builds its 1 millionth automobile.

1928 – 1st use of iron lung occurs.

1933 – Alcatraz becomes a federal prison [unofficially].

1933 – John Dillinger escapes from jail.

1933 – Gangster Machine Gun Kelly sentenced to life imprisonment.

1941 – Soviet government moves from Moscow to Volga as Nazis close in.

1957 – Canadian PM Lester Bowles Pearson wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1960 – Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe on desk at UN.

1960 – Japanese politician assassinated with a sword during TV debate.

1964 – 1st time 3 people in space.

1969 – 1st time 5 people in space.

1972 – Mariner 9 takes pictures of Martian North Pole.

1977 – Psychic Romark attempts to drive blindfolded, smashes into cop van.

1992 – Brett Hart beats Ric Flair for WWF heavyweight title.

1994 – Contact with NASA Venus orbitter Magellan broken.

1999 – World’s population reaches 6 billion.

2016 – Toronto’s Auston Matthews is 1st player to score 4 goals in debut.

2016 – James Charles, 17, 1st male face of make-up label CoverGirl.

2017 – Long-lost bust of Napoleon found: worth at least $4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 12, 202

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should be looking especially attractive today and glowing with robust health. Youre apt to feel warm and loving, particularly toward small animals. If you’ve considered adopting a pet, this is a good day to do it. Business, work, and money matters continue to go well. You should be in a pretty good space. This frame of mind should last you a long time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you should be feeling especially warm and loving toward close friends and children. You could also especially appreciate the arts. You might attend a play or concert or decide to try your hand at one of the fine arts yourself. In the evening, go out and enjoy your friends’ company, if possible. Celebrate just being together in whatever way you can!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might decide to buy a plant for every room in your house or plant a garden. If the weather is good, you might visit a nursery or botanical garden. You may not normally be attracted to plants and gardens, but today both beauty and nature seem especially appealing. Make the most of this, however temporary. Your house will look that much more beautiful because of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A warm and loving communication could come to you today from someone close. This could be an e-mail, call, or even a gift of some kind. This could make your day, and you will probably pass whatever good feelings you draw from it to other friends and family members. Take a walk around your neighbourhood and say hello to whomever you meet. It will make you feel even better!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A very welcome sum of extra money could come your way today, possibly out of the blue. You might want to put this money to work for you in some way, perhaps investing it or purchasing supplies or materials for personal projects. You should feel especially positive where your resources are concerned, and confident in your ability to earn.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may feel especially warm and loving toward just about everybody in your circle, even those you usually find irritating. You could also be looking especially attractive and feeling more confident than usual. You might even feel like shopping for new clothes. Artistic ideas could flow freely, and you might think of different ways to put them to work for you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone you care about but haven’t seen for a long time could suddenly contact you. You’d usually love this, but today you could be too caught up in projects of your own to want to put them aside. But you will have a lot of fun with this person, and you might even interest him or her in your project. After finishing your work, get some delicious takeout.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A goal that you’ve been working on could finally be reached. A group of friends you might not have seen for a long time could schedule a small get-together that you will be all too glad to attend, if possible. Expect to have a lot of fun exchanging news and ideas with these people. You will probably feel particularly happy to see them. You won’t want to let so much time go by before you reconnect again.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could talk to some interesting new people. Among them is at least one person who shares a lot of your interests and could become a close friend. The joy you receive from communicating with these people is likely to spill over into the rest of your day. You could be warmer and more congenial with everyone else in your life, too. In the evening, have some fun.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A book or movie about a foreign country could capture your imagination and make that country seem especially appealing. You might toy with the idea of taking a trip there in the future. If you’re serious, it might be a good idea to start making your tentative plans. You’re in a particularly practical frame of mind and have the enthusiasm to do it. Have fun browsing through travel brochures and maps.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone close who owes you money might suddenly turn up and repay you. This might be a surprise, but you will be glad to get it. You may want to blow some of it by taking a friend out to lunch or buying someone a gift. Some beautiful dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, perhaps to the point where you feel frustrated when you wake up. Write them down. They’re saying something about you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you, particularly a love partner. You may want to spend some time with friends or family, if possible, or schedule a romantic evening with your significant other – or both. If you have paperwork to take care of, this is the day to do it. You’re particularly practical and feeling good, so the drudgery won’t get you down.