Today in High Prairie: October 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 12, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

7 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 12, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 12, 2021

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 12, 2021

This Day in Local History – October 12, 2021

Oct. 12, 1912: A British Columbia capitalist says growth in Grouard exceeds Edmonton and other cities.

Oct. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports of repeated complaints of the bridge east of town. The approach is poor so teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 12, 1912: Oscar See tells the Grouard News he has purchased lumber to build a skating rink and one-sheet curling rink opposite the livery barns on Main Street.

Oct. 12, 1913: William H. Bockus arrives in Grouard to open a jewelry store.

Oct. 12, 1913: St. Bruno Mission is blessed in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1919: Father Yven Floc’h leaves Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School.

Oct. 12, 1961: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and discusses the quality of TV coverage for the town. It is heard CBC officials will come to town and conduct a survey and tests to see what would be required to bring TV to the area.

Oct. 12, 1968: Eugene Lablanc is the first boy at Joussard’s Ste. Anne Parish to be ordained into the holy priesthood. The next day, he celebrates his first Mass at St. Anne Church in Joussard.

Oct. 12, 1972: A man carrying a knife robs the Park Hotel of about $1,800.

Oct. 12, 1976: The Enilda UGG elevator is torn down.

Oct. 12, 1977: Air service begins from the High Prairie Airport three times a week.

Oct. 12, 1979: Donald Brian Harley of High Prairie dies in an auto accident. Seven days later his brother Garth, 21, dies.

Oct. 12, 1987: Winds of over 100 kph knock down power lines and spread fires thereby keeping Alberta Forestry and Alberta Power crews busy.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports Fairview, Grande Prairie and Grimshaw are joining the Smoky River Minor Hockey League. Three other towns including Manning, Peace River and Hines Creek are also considering joining.

Oct. 12, 1988: South Peace News reports the new Armour Plate [acrylic] lanes are a big hit with bowlers at Enilda Mud Bowl. The lanes were installed during the summer.

Oct. 12, 1988: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces his objection to the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to raise the price of coffee to 50 cents from 25 cents at the Sports Palace concession booth. He says people are “threatening” to attend games with thermoses.

Oct. 12, 1994: South Peace News reports the construction of a regional landfill is almost a certainty following meetings over the last few weeks. The site would eventually be built south of Enilda.

Oct. 12, 1996: William Ashley, 57, of Driftpile, dies after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle just west of Faust.

Oct. 12, 1999: Tolko Industries loses a timber re-allocation by the Alberta government thereby killing a proposed plant expansion.

Oct. 12, 2000: Lucille Green, of Valleyview, pleads guilty in Valleyview provincial court to theft over $5,000 after taking $17,078.87 from the Sunset House Community Hall Society. She was given an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to repay the society.

Oct. 12, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Subway is under the new ownership of Shawna and Jason Miller.

Oct. 12, 2005: High Prairie town council gives its blessing for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2005: Delegations attend both the M.D. of Big Lakes and High Prairie town council meetings to make their pitch for support toward a second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Oct. 12, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes denies a tax relief request from Spruce Point Park Association.

Oct. 12, 2006: The ugly and outdated business directory sign must go, says High Prairie Chamber of Commerce members at its monthly meeting.

Oct. 12, 2007: The High Prairie RCMP present three cheques totaling $5,100 from their annual charity golf tournament. The PARTY program, DARE program and High Prairie and District Victim Services each receive $1,700.

Oct. 12, 2010: Blue Northern Taxi begins serving the High Prairie region with Lorna Giroux as owner.

Oct. 12, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to pay for wine at the recent Gordon Buchanan tribute by a 5-4 vote. It leaves the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to pay the bill.

Oct. 12, 2012: Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths says he was not pleased with the wording in the municipal inspection report on High Prairie town council but stands behind the facts in the report.

Oct. 12, 2012: Two commercial fishermen, Brian Emes and Daniel Courtoreille, spend a chilly night on the north shoes of Lesser Slave Lake after getting lost in the fog and deciding to land.

Oct. 12, 2012: A High Prairie woman faces charges after the vehicle she is driving collides with a train at a railroad crossing on Range Road 152 west of High Prairie.

Oct. 12, 2016: South Peace News reports that HPSD selects Martin Deerline as its Friends of Education Award nominee.

Oct. 12, 2016: South Peace News reports the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum is temporarily closed as it moves to a new location.

Oct. 12, 2016: Grade 2 students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School help plant the 1,000 tulip bulbs won by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Town council buys another 1,000 tulips and locates flower beds at each entrance to town.

Oct. 12, 2017: Fire destroys the home of Fred and Lyla Korol.

This Day in World History – October 12, 2021

1285 – 180 Jews refuse baptism in Munich Germany and are set on fire.

1492 – Christopher Columbus makes landfall on a Caribbean island.

1609 – Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” published in London.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland begins selling raincoats.

1899 – South Africa Boer Republic declares war on Britain.

1900 – First modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt renames “Executive Mansion” as “The White House”.

1915 – Ford Motor Company builds its 1 millionth automobile.

1928 – First use of iron lung occurs.

1933 – Alcatraz becomes a federal prison [unofficially].

1933 – John Dillinger escapes from jail.

1933 – Gangster Machine Gun Kelly sentenced to life imprisonment.

1941 – Soviet government moves from Moscow to Volga as Nazis close in.

1957 – Canadian PM Lester Bowles Pearson wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1960 – Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe on desk at United Nations.

1960 – Japanese politician assassinated with a sword during TV debate.

1964 – First time 3 people in space.

1969 – First time 5 people in space.

1972 – Mariner 9 takes pictures of Martian North Pole.

1976 – Hua Guo-feng succeeds Mao Zedong as chairman of Communist Party.

1977 – Psychic Romark attempts to drive blindfolded, smashes into cop van.

1980 – Seven stabbed at Blood, Sweat & Tears concert in LA.

1991 – Wrestler Rip Oliver forced to retire after being injured by Crush.

1992 – Canadian Bret Hart beats Ric Flair for WWF heavyweight title.

1999 – World’s population reaches 6 billion.

2016 – James Charles, 17, first male face of make-up label CoverGirl.

2017 – Long-lost bust of Napoleon found: worth at least $4 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 12, 2021

