Today in High Prairie: October 13, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 13, 2021

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 13, 2021

Max Janzen

Jacob Gibb

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 13, 2021

Ash Flater

Kenver New

Lexi Sloat

Marilyn Davis

Melissa Bisson

Phaton Davis

Taylor Saitz

Tyrell Cuthbert

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 13, 2021

1920 – Laraine Day, Dr. Kildaire Actress

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, British PM

1926 – “Killer” Kowalski, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Jack Colvin, Incredible Hulk Actor

1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek Singer

1942 – Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner

1944 – Robert Lamm, Chicago Rocker

1946 – Demond Wilson, Sanford & Son Actor

1948 – John Ford Coley, Nights Are Forever Singer

1956 – Chris Carter, The X-Files Producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, Paper Roses Singer

1962 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49er

This Day in Local History – October 13, 2021

Oct. 13, 1970: Pasco Eugene Wilson, of Salt Prairie, dies and two others are sent to hospital following an accident just west of the West Prairie River bridge. Five days later, Patricia Dorothy Campbell, dies at Edmonton’s University Hospital from her injuries.

Oct. 13, 1971: Fred Dumont is elected mayor in the Town of High Prairie election, defeating Dave Sandor 259-123. Councillors elected are Terry Anderson, Oliver Bell, Phil Heather, Rollie Johnson, Ike Lawrence and Larry Shaben. Returning officer Harris Blaikie reports only 384 of about 1,200 people bother to vote.

Oct 13, 1971: Gerald Doerksen, Francis Dow and Peter Czelenski are elected to serve the Village of Kinuso in the municipal election. Five days later, Doerksen is appointed mayor.

Oct. 13, 1971: High Prairie town council approves extended hours for the town’s liquor stores to open. The extended hours are supported by the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Oct. 13, 1976: Dennis Lyon Calliou, 15, is killed in a gun mishap at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 13, 1978: Lt.-Gov. Ralph Steinhauer opens the Kanahattikooskum Centre in Atikameg.

Oct. 13, 1979: The Prairie River Raiders win the High Prairie School Division junior soccer championships in Girouxville by defeating Donnelly 3-0 in the final.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie’s Tami Bates is nominated for Miss Rodeo Canada.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie town council decides it will not be taking over operation of the Sports Palace arena from the recreation board. However, council orders recreation board chairman George Keay to not run a deficit.

Oct. 13, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly defeating the host club 7-15, 15-7, 15-13 in the final. The girl’s team loses the semi-final to Donnelly 15-10, 15-9.

Oct. 13, 1992: Lyn-Mar Travel relocates next to Sears in the old House of Fashion premises.

Oct. 13, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team places third in its pool at a volleyball tournament in San Diego, California, thus failing to qualify for the playoff round.

Oct. 13, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly despite kicking three members off the team for school violations at an earlier tournament in Grande Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2006: The building formerly used as the bottle recycling depot is torn down after the new Bottle Stop Building is completed.

Oct. 13, 2010: High Prairie town council closes a road on the H.P. Farm Supply property thus paving the way for the sale of land to Husky, who plans on building a truck stop.

Oct. 13, 2011: Dwindling attendance at meetings concerns the Grouard and Area Historical Society. They decide to advertise meetings and update it membership list.

Oct. 13, 2015: Ron Matula wins the Big Lakes County byelection for Big Meadow – Enilda. He receives 49 votes, Donald Bissell 46 votes and Greg Lunde 15 votes.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses a proposal where only councillors would vote for a mayor in the next election. Under the plan, High Prairie voters would elect all seven councillors, then council would elect a mayor from within.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses ending its “rotating chair” practice. Councillors question the practice; some agree it’s been good, others are against.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council hears from the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, and its plans to upgrade MacIntyre Park.

Oct. 13, 2017: A flag raising ceremony is held at the town’s Civic Square to celebrate Foster and Kinship Caregiver Recognition Week. Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Alberta Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee attends.

Oct. 13, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s volleyball team defeats the Fort Vermilion Falcons 28-26, 25-21 in the final to win the Josh Halverson Volleyball Tournament at PRJH School. In boy’s action, the Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers win the title.

Oct. 13, 2018: Ray Prevost wins the Builder-of-the-Year Award from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association. South Peace News reporter Richard Freose wins his second straight Media Award from the same association.

This Day in World History – October 13, 2021

1710 – English troops occupy Acadia [Nova Scotia].

1773 – The Whirlpool Galaxy is discovered by Charles Messier.

1792 – “Old Farmer’s Almanac” is first published.

1843 – B’nai B’rith founded.

1884 – Greenwich established as the universal time meridian of longitude.

1914 – Garrett Morgan patents his safety hood device [later a gas mask].

1923 – Angora [Ankara] becomes Turkey’s capital.

1924 – Mecca falls without struggle to Saudi forces.

1943 – Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1953 – Burglar alarm-ultrasonic or radio waves patented.

1963 – “”Beatlemania” is coined after Beatles appear at Palladium.

1966 – 173 US aircraft bomb North Vietnam.

1969 – First time 7 people in space.

1971 – First World Series night game [Pittsburgh 4 – Baltimore 3].

1972 – Plane crashes in Andes; 16 of 45 rescued 2 months later.

1982 – IOC OKs reinstatement of Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic gold medals.

1984 – John Henry becomes first thoroughbred to win $6 million.

1987 – First military use of trained dolphins occurs in US.

1997 – Andy Green’s jet-powered car reaches record 749.69 mph.

2010 – Copiapó mining accident in Chile: all 33 miners rescued.

2017 – Hungry bears kill 2 on Sakhalin Island, Eastern Russia.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 13, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This may be one of those days in which you do not feel like doing anything and you can not force yourself. While you are out you will shop just enough to take care of essentials, and at home you will probably veg out in front of the TV. Do not feel any guilt over it. We all need days like this. Take it easy, relax, and you will be your old self again tomorrow.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Spiritual concepts may seem elusive and incomprehensible today. You might have difficulty focusing on books and your mind could wander during lectures or meditation. Conversation should shed light on what is unclear to you. Ask friends who follow the same path. If nothing else, you will enjoy the discussion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Someone once said you can not be too rich, but today you may think this statement is false, at least when it comes to a friend. This person may have just come into some money and be discombobulated by it. He or she may ask your advice, but probably not follow it! Do not feel bad about it. It is out of your hands. At least you can manage your own funds.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A romantic partner may appear to be more concerned with business than with you right now. Some decisions need making, and your friend could be preoccupied with them through most of the evening. Passion for you still runs strong, but it has been shoved into the background for now. Do not think you have lost your appeal. Wait until tomorrow and all should be normal again.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are likely feeling strong, healthy, and energetic. You might be inclined to take on huge tasks, some of which are more appropriate for three people than one. Be careful. You could take on more than you can handle. The strength and energy you feel now could wilt under too heavy a load. Pace yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may be obsessed with romance. Racy novels could be especially appealing, and you might try some experiments with how you look in order to enhance your sex appeal. If you try to schedule an intimate encounter with a partner, do not be surprised if there are obstacles, such as your friend’s work. You might have to wait until tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your household could be a happy place tonight. Good food and lively conversation heighten the atmosphere as visitors and family members enjoy each other’s company. The only downside is one of your gregarious friends may be feeling rather quiet tonight, listening when he or she is usually talking. Still, everyone is having fun, even if it is in a quieter way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too much to do around the house could have you running around like crazy. You may need to make a lot of calls, see too many people, or execute some rather tedious paperwork. This could have your nerves on edge by midafternoon, so take a few minutes for yourself every two hours or so. Step outside in the fresh air. This will calm you and help you stay sane.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Did you celebrate last night? Happiness over a surprising turn of fortune is indicated, but so are a heavy head and hollow stomach from overindulging in food and drink! You probably would have indulged more if the conversation had not been so intriguing. Take it easy today if you can. If you have a hectic day ahead, stay centered. Getting flustered can exacerbate your pain.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is hard to stay centered now. Your mind is on something wonderful that is happening for you. Yesterday it was a fantasy and now it is real! You may be walking around in a daze trying to make sense of it all. Eventually you have to come down and face reality again, but there is no need to do it now. Things like this do not happen very often.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An impromptu gathering including some neighbours could take place today. Someone could start a round of gossip, and this could turn you off. You might wonder if they are going to start in on you when you leave! Do not stick around. Listening to such talk could give you a headache. Gossip is the last refuge of people who have no life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A temporary separation between you and a lover could have you experiencing mixed feelings. You may need some time to yourself, but you will miss your friend! Your insecurity could come up, and you may start wondering if there is someone else with your partner. Concentrate on your projects and enjoy the peace and quiet. You are making mountains out of molehills.