Today in High Prairie: October 13, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 13, 2022

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 13, 2022

1918 – Jack MacGowran, The Exorcist Actor

1920 – Laraine Day, Dr. Kildaire Actress

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, British PM

1926 – “Killer” Kowalski, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Jack Colvin, Incredible Hulk Actor

1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek Singer

1942 – Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner

1944 – Robert Lamm, Chicago Rocker

1946 – Demond Wilson, Sanford & Son Actor

1948 – John Ford Coley, Nights Are Forever Singer

1956 – Chris Carter, The X-Files Producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, Paper Roses Singer

1962 – Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49er

This Day in Local History – October 13, 2022

Oct. 13, 1970: Pasco Eugene Wilson, of Salt Prairie, dies and two others are sent to hospital following an accident just west of the West Prairie River bridge. Five days later, Patricia Dorothy Campbell, dies at Edmonton’s University Hospital from her injuries.

Oct. 13, 1971: Fred Dumont is elected mayor in the Town of High Prairie election, defeating Dave Sandor 259-123. Councillors elected are Terry Anderson, Oliver Bell, Phil Heather, Rollie Johnson, Ike Lawrence and Larry Shaben. Returning officer Harris Blaikie reports only 384 of about 1,200 people bother to vote.

Oct 13, 1971: Gerald Doerksen, Francis Dow and Peter Czelenski are elected to serve the Village of Kinuso in the municipal election. Five days later, Doerksen is appointed mayor.

Oct. 13, 1971: High Prairie town council approves extended hours for the town’s liquor stores to open. The extended hours are supported by the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Oct. 13, 1976: Dennis Lyon Calliou, 15, is killed in a gun mishap at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 13, 1978: Lt.-Gov. Ralph Steinhauer opens the Kanahattikooskum Centre in Atikameg.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie’s Tami Bates is nominated for Miss Rodeo Canada.

Oct. 13, 1982: High Prairie town council decides it will not be taking over operation of the Sports Palace arena from the recreation board. However, council orders recreation board chairman George Keay to not run a deficit.

Oct. 13, 1992: Lyn-Mar Travel relocates next to Sears in the old House of Fashion premises in High Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2001: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints men’s volleyball team wins a tournament in Donnelly despite kicking three members off the team for school violations at an earlier tournament in Grande Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2006: The building formerly used as the bottle recycling depot is torn down after the new Bottle Stop Building is completed in High Prairie.

Oct. 13, 2010: High Prairie town council closes a road on the H.P. Farm Supply property thus paving the way for the sale of land to Husky, who plans on building a truck stop.

Oct. 13, 2015: Ron Matula wins the Big Lakes County byelection for Big Meadow – Enilda. He receives 49 votes, Donald Bissell 46 votes and Greg Lunde 15 votes.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses a proposal where only councillors would vote for a mayor in the next election. Under the plan, High Prairie voters would elect all seven councillors, then council would elect a mayor from within.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses ending its “rotating chair” practice. Councillors question the practice; some agree it’s been good, others are against.

Oct. 13, 2015: High Prairie town council hears from the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, and its plans to upgrade MacIntyre Park.

Oct. 13, 2017: A flag raising ceremony is held at the High Prairie Civic Square to celebrate Foster and Kinship Caregiver Recognition Week. Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Alberta Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee attends.

Oct. 13, 2018: Ray Prevost wins the Builder-of-the-Year Award from the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association. South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins his second straight Media Award from the same association.

This Day in World History – October 13, 2022

1710 – English troops occupy Acadia [Nova Scotia].

1792 – “Old Farmer’s Almanac” is first published.

1884 – Greenwich established as the universal time meridian of longitude.

1914 – Garrett Morgan patents his safety hood device [later a gas mask].

1923 – Angora [Ankara] becomes Turkey’s capital.

1943 – Italy declares war on former Axis partner Germany.

1953 – Burglar alarm-ultrasonic or radio waves patented.

1960 – Opponents of Fidel Castro executed in Cuba.

1963 – “”Beatlemania” is coined after Beatles appear at Palladium.

1966 – 173 US aircraft bomb North Vietnam.

1969 – First time 7 people are in space.

1972 – Plane crashes in Andes; 16 of 45 rescued 2 months later.

1982 – IOC OKs reinstatement of Jim Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic gold medals.

1984 – John Henry becomes first thoroughbred to win $6 million.

1987 – First military use of trained dolphins occurs in US.

1997 – Andy Green’s jet-powered car reaches record 749.69 mph.

2010 – Copiapó mining accident in Chile: all 33 miners rescued.

2017 – Hungry bears kill two on Sakhalin Island, Eastern Russia.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 13, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Now that you feel more secure regarding your business and financial situations, you might be looking for ways to feed your spiritual and metaphysical interests! Your intuitive and psychic abilities should be operating at a very high level, causing you to experience some vivid dreams and visions and receive the insights that come from them. Books and online lectures might prove especially enlightening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just about every department of life should be going very well for you now! Business, finances, and partnerships are likely on their way to success, while personal relationships of all kinds, particularly romantic ones, should also be more rewarding. You might be thinking of expanding your horizons through new enterprises or study. Do not be shy – go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Whatever you are working on at the moment, whether business related, personal projects, or volunteer work, it is likely to bring you increased satisfaction on many levels! You are enjoying what you do, making a difference, and interacting with new friends. Your health continues to glow. You may feel as if nothing can stop you. Watch out for minor upsets, but nothing that will burst your bubble!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is likely your personal and creative horizons are expanding! Your or another’s artistic enterprises might pay off big today. You could be introduced to people who prove to be valuable contacts as well as new friends. Your love relationships are going well. Your new feeling of enthusiasm and self-confidence certainly does not hurt!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If possible, a get-together of some kind could take place today either at your home or the home of someone close to you! It could even turn into more than just a fun time. You might become involved in conversations with people who become valuable business or social contacts. Expect to have a wonderful time no matter what you do today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect many advantageous changes to take place in your community! New businesses could open their doors, interesting neighbours could move in, or some necessary repairs could finally get done. You might spend a lot of time in the car or on the phone and spreading the news. An exciting proposition may come to you or someone close to you through a letter, email, or phone call!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have probably had few periods when business and finance have gone well for you! Now this trend seems to be coming to a head. Today you might start or close some type of agreement that will make a big difference to your finances. Your money situation should not only improve but also stabilize at a level higher than it has ever been. As long as you are diligent, this growth should continue!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You tend to be practical and businesslike by nature, but the tremendous growth you have experienced may increase your desire to be as sensible and efficient as possible in order to continue this trend. You are feeling upbeat and positive. You are likely to continue to feel this way. The only downside is you are probably going to be working very hard. You will like the results, though, so go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably think of yourself as a curious intellectual, but a recent expansion in career and finance has brought out talents for business and money you did not know you had. This has been a time not only of success and good fortune but also of learning more about yourself. Do not fall back on old fears or underestimate yourself. You are capable of accomplishing more than you know!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your natural warmth is enhanced by a new sense of self-confidence! Whichever kind of group activities and social events are possible might bring you into touch with people who prove to be valuable business contacts. Whatever goals you have attempted to reach may finally show signs of materializing, possibly through the efforts of others who believe in you. This should be a very fortunate and enjoyable day for you. Make the most of it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might pinch yourself to see if what you are experiencing is real! Success and good fortune are coming thick and fast, with only minor setbacks and irritations to complicate matters. Business, money, and career success are likely to be at an all-time high, although you might find yourself feeling a little fearful of what comes next. Do not worry about that. Go with the flow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Career and financial success might have paved the way for you to fulfill some of your fondest dreams! Perhaps you have wanted to return to college and get an advanced degree, explore new cultures or try writing and publishing. Whatever it is, your schedule should be freer and more flexible than ever, so this is the time to go for it. Start planning today!