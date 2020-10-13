Today in High Prairie – October 14, 2020

High Prairie – October 14, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 14, 2020

Aniya Billings

Ruby Guttinger

Rose Decorby

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 14, 2020

Danielle Freeman

Madison Januchowski

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 14

1644 – William Penn, Founder of Pennsylvania

1712 – George Grenville, Introduced 1st tax to America

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, US President

1890 – Frank Conroy, Call of the Wild Actor

1925 – Lawrence Herkimer, “Grandfather of Cheerleading”

1927 – Roger Moore, James Bond Actor

1939 – Ralph Lauren, Chaps Fashion Designer

1940 – Cliff Richard, English Rock Vocalist

1945 – Colin Hodgkinson, Whitesnake Musician

1946 – Justin Hayward, Nights in White Satin Singer

1946 – Dan McCafferty, Nazareth Musician

1951 – Marcia Barrett, Boney M Vocalist

1952 – Harry Anderson, Night Court Actor

1953 – Greg Evigan, BJ & The Bear Actor

1959 – A.J. Pero, Twisted Sister Drummer

1967 – Stephen A. Smith, Sports Journalist

1974 – Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks Musician

This Day in Local History – October 14

Oct. 14, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade hears from J.L. Cote that he has secured the branch line of the ED&BC Railroad despite opposition. The line is to turn northwest at Sucker Creek and go through Grouard. Meanwhile, steel laying is discontinued at Swan River until freeze-up.

Oct. 14, 1946: Bishop H. Routhier blesses the beautiful statue of Our Lady of the Cape, his gift to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Oct. 14, 1953: A meeting is held at the Peace River Victory Hotel in an attempt to form a senior hockey league. People attending agreed to meet again Oct. 25. The meeting was the first in organizing what would become the NPHL.

Oct. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on a new drive-inn owned by Dennis Basarab and Dennis Prpich called Jenny’s Drive-Inn.

Oct. 14, 1970: Fred Dumont becomes mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1984: The Sucker Creek Indian Band opens a youth centre.

Oct. 14, 1987: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposes town council’s plan to construct brick sidewalks.

Oct. 14, 1992: South Peace News reports construction of the shale track at E.W. Pratt and PRJH schools begins and will be finished in two weeks.

Oct. 14, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 33, is sentenced to life in prison with no hope of parole for 15 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Riana Otto, 32. Otto was found strangled just east of town during her daily morning jog May 26.

Oct. 14, 1999: Three Driftpile teenagers, Judy Willier, 16, Ann Willier, 13, and Rena Laboucan, 12, find over $1,100 at Freson IGA and return the money to the rightful owner.

Oct. 14, 2005: The Alberta government announces it has set aside $29.2 million for a new hospital in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Mike Pierson announces he is leaving for Stony Plain as soon as he sells his home.

Oct. 14, 2008: Incumbent MP Brian Jean wins the Athabasca riding and forms part of a Conservative minority government.

Oct. 14, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on the famous ‘Canada Barn’ near Guy, which is featured on Royale tissue boxes.

Oct. 14, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Robin Lambert wins the top Canadian ceramist vote.

Oct. 14, 2014: High Prairie town council elects Michael Long to chair its meetings in the coming year, thus ending the tradition of the mayor chairing all meetings.

Oct. 14, 2015: Hazel Rosychuk passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a former long-time employee at South Peace News.

Oct. 14, 2017: High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Provost wins two awards from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association. Prevost wins Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved Man for 40-foot.

Oct. 14, 2017: South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins the Media Award from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association for his efforts in promoting the sport.

This Day in World History – October 14

1586 – Mary Queen of Scots goes on trial for conspiracy against Elizabeth.

1884 – George Eastman patents paper-strip photographic film.

1893 – Harry Wright suggests umps keep ball-strike count a secret.

1913 – 439 die in Senghenydd Colliery Disaster: England’s worst-ever.

1926 – A. A. Milne’s book “Winnie the Pooh” released.

1943 – Japan declares the Philippines independent.

1943 – US 8th Air Force loses 60 B-17s during assault on Schweinfurt.

1947 – Chuck Yeager in Bell XS-1 makes 1st supersonic flight.

1952 – UN General Assembly 1st meets at its new headquarters in New York.

1957 – Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up Little Susie” reaches #1.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

1964 – Philips begins experimenting with colour TV.

1964 – Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev replaced by Leonid Brezhnev.

1966 – 175 US airplanes bomb North Vietnam.

1968 – 1st live telecast from a manned US spacecraft [Apollo 7].

1968 – Scuba depth record at 133 meters set in Bahamas.

1969 – The UK introduces the 50 pence coin.

1978 – 1st TV movie from a TV series – “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island”.

1979 – 100,000 demonstrate in Bonn against nuclear energy.

1979 – NHL’s Wayne Gretzky scores his 1st NHL goal.

1986 – IOC decides to stagger Winter & Summer Olympic schedule.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beats Oakland A’s to win their 1st AL pennant.

1994 – NASA space probe Magellan burns up in atmosphere of Venus.

2007 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres on cable TV.

2014 – WHO announces Ebola virus death toll at 4,447.

