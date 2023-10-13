Today in High Prairie: October 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 14, 2023

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – HP Quilt Guild Show & Sale at HP Curling Club.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 14, 2023

1644 – William Penn, Founder of Pennsylvania

1712 – George Grenville, Introduced first tax to America

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, US President

1890 – Frank Conroy, Call of the Wild Actor

1925 – Lawrence Herkimer, “Grandfather of Cheerleading”

1925 – Roger Moore, James Bond Actor

1939 – Ralph Lauren, Chaps Fashion Designer

1940 – Cliff Richard, English Rock Vocalist

1945 – Colin Hodgkinson, Whitesnake Musician

1946 – Justin Hayward, Nights in White Satin Singer

1946 – Dan McCafferty, Nazareth Musician

1951 – Marcia Barrett, Boney M Vocalist

1952 – Harry Anderson, Night Court Actor

1953 – Greg Evigan, BJ & The Bear Actor

1959 – A.J. Pero, Twisted Sister Drummer

1967 – Stephen A. Smith, Sports Journalist

1974 – Natalie Maines, Dixie Chicks Musician

This Day in Local History – October 14, 2023

Oct. 14, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade hears from J.L. Cote that he has secured the branch line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad despite opposition. The line is to turn northwest at Sucker Creek and go through Grouard. Meanwhile, steel laying is discontinued at Swan River until freeze-up.

Oct. 14, 1946: Bishop H. Routhier blesses the beautiful statue of Our Lady of the Cape, his gift to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Oct. 14, 1953: A meeting is held at the Peace River Victory Hotel in an attempt to form a senior hockey league. People attending agreed to meet again Oct. 25. The meeting was the first in organizing what would become the NPHL.

Oct. 14, 1961: A tea is held to celebrate the silver anniversary of High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church W.A.

Oct. 14, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on a new drive-in owned by Dennis Basarab and Dennis Prpich called Jenny’s Drive-In in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1970: Fred Dumont becomes mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 1972: Sally Lynn, 17, dies just north of the Driftpile store after her truck collides with a train.

Oct. 14, 1983: The High Prairie Community Youth Centre closes its doors.

Oct. 14, 1984: The Sucker Creek Indian Band opens a youth centre.

Oct. 14, 1987: The High Prairie Chamber of Ccommerce opposes town council’s plan to construct brick sidewalks.

Oct. 14, 1992: South Peace News reports construction of the shale track at E.W. Pratt and PRJH schools begins and will be finished in two weeks.

Oct. 14, 1998: Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 33, is sentenced to life in prison with no hope of parole for 15 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Riana Otto, 32. Otto was found strangled just east of High Prairie during her daily morning jog May 26.

Oct. 14, 1999: Three Driftpile teenagers, Judy Willier, 16, Ann Willier, 13, and Rena Laboucan, 12, find over $1,100 at Freson IGA and return the money to the rightful owner.

Oct. 14, 2005: The Alberta government announces it has set aside $29.2 million for a new hospital in High Prairie.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie is chosen as the host town for the Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association annual general meeting.

Oct. 14, 2006: The Peavine Metis Milers run to Faust from Peavine and raise $15,000 for Peter Campion, a cancer patient. Logan Krupa, 5, digs into his piggy bank and donates $28.

Oct. 14, 2006: A whopping $40,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Ducks Unlimited Banquet.

Oct. 14, 2006: High Prairie Staff Sgt. Mike Pierson announces he is leaving for Stony Plain as soon as he sells his home.

Oct. 14, 2008: Incumbent MP Brian Jean wins the Athabasca riding and forms part of a Conservative minority government.

Oct. 14, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on the famous ‘Canada Barn’ near Guy, which is featured on Royale tissue boxes.

Oct. 14, 2010: Alberta Sustainable Resource Development Minister Mel Knight writes the M.D. of Big Lakes and High Prairie councils telling them every effort is being made to reopen the Tolko mill.

Oct. 14, 2010: Lawrence Jaycox passes away at the age of 79 years. He shared his love of God with many local First Nations people.

Oct. 14, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Robin Lambert wins the top Canadian ceramist vote.

Oct. 14, 2014: High Prairie town council elects Michael Long to chair its meetings in the coming year, thus ending the tradition of the mayor chairing all meetings.

Oct. 14, 2015: Hazel Rosychuk passes away at the age of 80 years. She was a former long-time employee at South Peace News.

Oct. 14, 2017: High Prairie Horseshoe Club president Ray Provost wins two awards from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association. Prevost wins Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved Man for 40-foot.

Oct. 14, 2017: South Peace News reporter Richard Froese wins the Media Award from the Alberta Horseshoes Pitchers Association for his efforts in promoting the sport.

This Day in World History – October 14, 2023

1586 – Mary Queen of Scots goes on trial for conspiracy against Elizabeth.

1884 – George Eastman patents paper-strip photographic film.

1893 – Harry Wright suggests umps keep ball-strike count a secret.

1926 – A. A. Milne’s book “Winnie the Pooh” released.

1943 – Japan declares the Philippines independent.

1947 – Chuck Yeager in Bell XS-1 makes first supersonic flight.

1952 – UN General Assembly first meets at its new headquarters in New York.

1957 – Everly Brothers’ “Wake Up Little Susie” reaches #1.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

1964 – Philips begins experimenting with colour TV.

1964 – Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev replaced by Leonid Brezhnev.

1966 – 175 US airplanes bomb North Vietnam.

1968 – First live telecast from a manned US spacecraft [Apollo 7].

1968 – Scuba depth record at 133 meters set in Bahamas.

1979 – 100,000 demonstrate in Bonn against nuclear energy.

1979 – NHL’s Wayne Gretzky scores his first NHL goal.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beats Oakland A’s to win their first AL pennant.

1994 – NASA space probe Magellan burns up in atmosphere of Venus.

2014 – WHO announces Ebola virus death toll at 4,447.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do you feel like youare about to explode? Tension may have built up through the week and now there may be no outlet for it. If you are not careful, you might take it out on those closest to you. Go for a workout or clean the house. Engage in any kind of physical activity and get the endorphins going so you can feel good again. Life is too short to waste on being stressed and upset.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Was there a task you wanted to have completed by now that was delayed for reasons beyond your control? Do not obsess over it. It is not your fault, and there is nothing you can do about it. Find something else to do so thoughts of this chore do not creep in. Better yet, go out with a friend. If the Universe had meant for that task to be completed, it would have been!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Over the past few years you have been aware that both you and your chosen life path are changing. This has not always been easy for you, because it sometimes means saying goodbye to parts of yourself you re rather fond of. Today the tension of the past week may get to you. Defuse the tension. Go for a workout, shop, or clean the house. Keep the emotions in check.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you planning to hear a sermon, lecture, or speech of some kind today? Do not be surprised if what the speaker says turns out to be more hot air than useful information. He or she is probably more interested in venting feelings than presenting the facts. Opinions can be valuable, too, so listen. Take it all with a grain of salt until you have checked out the facts.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Dark dreams may haunt your sleep and cause you to awaken in the night. The dreams probably represent nothing more than your unconscious mind releasing the darkest of your worries, fears, and frustrations you have been going through over the past week. A closer study of what the symbols mean to you could be enlightening. Write them down!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your partner may be worried because a family member is ill. This could cause your friend to be distracted. If this is a love partner, offer sympathy, but do not expect any gratitude now. If this is a business partner, you may have to take on a heavier workload over the next week. The family member will recover, but your partner will not be much good to anyone until then.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Have you resolved to give your house a thorough cleaning? You may have gone to the store and bought every conceivable type of cleaner. You are determined not to quit until the house is spotless. Use natural cleaners if possible. Chemical substances could seem especially harsh today. Second, do not try to do it all now. Take care of the worst and then leave the rest for tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you are in the mood for love, remember to be sensitive to your partner’s needs and give lots of love in return. Do not forget the old standbys of champagne and chocolate still work! Or a warm bubble bath! That is sure to relieve any tension.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A woman, perhaps your mother, could visit you today. She may not be in a great mood, so perhaps you had better take her out in public where she will have to maintain some self-control. If not, you could set yourself up for a scolding over something that seems inconsequential. Defuse the situation by encouraging her to talk about what is really bothering her. It is probably not you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Traffic in your neighbourhood could be congested beyond anything you have seen before. Perhaps an accident or road construction is blocking the street. It may be nearly impossible to get anywhere by car, even the grocery store. If you must go out, either walk or ride a bike or it might take an hour to do what would normally take a few minutes. Better yet – stay home!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are romantic by nature, but today you are probably more interested in sensuality than roses and champagne. Even the idea of inviting seduction seems too insipid right now. You are more inclined to action. This is OK! Your lover is in the same frame of mind. Use your intuition to judge. If not, you might have to go for the champagne and roses after all.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are apt to feel rather tense today and blame it on boredom and discontent with your current life. You could spend much of the morning daydreaming, formulating outrageous plans to escape what you see as a rut. While doing this you might discover an idea that is not only appealing but also workable. Consider it carefully over the next few days. You might want to go for it!