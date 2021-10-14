Today in High Prairie: October 15, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 15, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 15, 2021

Brian Pardell

Ryla Soto

Curtis Smith

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 15, 2021

Mark Nagao

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 15, 2021

1265 – Temur Khan, Kublai Khan’s Successor

1829 – Asaph Hall, Discovered Mars’ Moons

1900 – Fritz Feld, Jack Benny Show Actor

1924 – Mark Lenard, Mr. Spock’s Dad Actor

1934 – John Coleman, Weather Channel Co-Founder

1935 – Willie O’Ree, First Black to Play in NHL

1937 – Linda Lavin, Alice Actress

1943 – Penny Marshall, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1946 – Richard Carpenter, The Carpenters Vocalist

1950 – Chris De Burgh, The Lady in Red Singer

1955 – Tanya Roberts, Charlie’s Angels Actress

This Day in Local History – October 15, 2021

Oct. 15, 1913: Grouard town council instructs police to place placards on each house where there is a sign of infectious or contagious diseases.

Oct. 15, 1961: The NPHL meets to organize for the coming season but only Grimshaw, High Prairie and Peace River attend. A second meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Oct. 15, 1969: Fred Dumont defeats Reg Burgar and becomes mayor of High Prairie. Councillors elected are Oliver Bell, Annah Holt, Chris Lewis, Jack Sanders, Dave Sandor, and Larry Shaben.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports that Merv Kurtz is the new president of High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports on the completion of the Heart River Bridge over the channel north of town.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports that only three Air Cadets complete the 50-mile walk from Valleyview to High Prairie during the High Prairie Air Cadets Walk-a-Thon. They are William Auger, Danny Ferens and Brian Martinson.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports there will be no senior hockey team in town this winter. Instead, a junior team affiliated with the Calgary Centennials will enter the NPHL under the name Regals.

Oct. 15, 1970: Arthur Smith is elected president of the High Prairie Curing Club.

Oct. 15, 1975: The High Prairie Figure Skating Club introduces Romona Shemko as the club’s skating pro for the coming season.

Oct. 15, 1977: D&B Janitorial, owned by Wayne Dalke and Pat Bradley, opens for business in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1980: Fred Dumont returns as mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Nadim Rahime opens Nad’s Barber Shop and Pool Hall.

Oct. 15, 1981: Workers break for supper while rebuilding the UGG elevator and fire breaks out destroying the building. It’s the third time in 21 months UGG is hit by fire.

Oct. 15, 1984: The Swan River Reserve group home opens. The move is seen as a step for Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council to take over the child welfare system.

Oct. 15, 1986: South Peace News reports the Heart River Water Co-op line is installed.

Oct. 15, 1988: Cathy Hubar opens Cathy’s Cottage behind JJ Video.

Oct. 15, 1990: Dennis and Christine Zahacy purchase JJ Video.

Oct. 15, 1994: The St. Andrew’s Saints host their annual Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both the Women’s and men’s titles.

Oct. 15, 1995: Construction of the Treaty 8 House is completed at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 15, 2000: Darren Robert Clark Fjeld, 32, dies in a farm accident north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 2001: John Brodrick wins the mayoralty in the municipal election in High Prairie. He receives 425 votes to Michael Smith’s 201. The proposed Rec-Plex vote passes in High Prairie 458-151, in the M.D. of Big Lakes 831-371, and in East Prairie 38-4 but fails in Gift Lake 75-28.

Oct. 15, 2007: Rick Dumont defeats George Keay 408-234 in the High Prairie municipal election for mayor. Two new councillors, Wilf Willier and Dave Vanderwell, receive the most votes for council. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, Reeve Myler Savill is defeated by Guy L’Heureux but the result is later contested and before the courts at year’s end.

Oct. 15, 2007: An Ontario man, Jason John Clayton, beats a drunk driving charge in High Prairie provincial court after Judge Thomas R. Goodson declares his charter rights were violated. Police took evidence before reading Clayton his charter rights.

Oct. 15, 2007: Lillian Shirt steps down as High Prairie and District RCMP Victims Assistance chair after 10 years.

Oct. 15, 2007: Faust resident Angie Dow says she was “humiliated” at the polling station during municipal elections when she was asked to go home and get her I.D. She has lived in Faust for about 20 years.

Oct. 15, 2008: South Peace News features a story on the proposed Carmon Creek project, being dubbed as the next Seal Lake. When oil prices cash later in the year, the project is placed on hold.

Oct. 15, 2009: Kelsey Marquardt receives the highest marks in the Grade 12 Advanced Stream as E.W. Pratt High School holds its awards ceremony to recognize top academic achievement.

Oct. 15, 2009: High Prairie’s Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division.

Oct. 15, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires long-time agricultural fieldman Gary Braithwaite.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members agree at their meeting in Faust to ask for more tests at the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre. “Let them prove they are not contaminating,” says member Jule Asterisk.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members say the cause of high lead readings at Mission Creek near Joussard may be from stored lead batteries at the old Joussard Mission site.

Oct. 15, 2012: A night of petty vandalism at Kinuso results in windows being smashed in 13 vehicles.

Oct. 15, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers fills to overflowing to hear the pros and cons of council’s wolf bounty.

Oct. 15, 2012: High Prairie provincial court hears that a Swan River man, Dylan Boucher, plants some seeds which turn out to be marijuana, unknown to him. He is fined $1,750.

Oct. 15, 2014: The High Prairie Regals executive meets and decides to ask the NPHL for a leave of absence. Lack of money to pay existing bills and begin the new season is the determining factor. The leave of absence is granted. The move ends 58 straight years of operation by the club.

Oct. 15-16, 2016: The High Prairie Quilt Guild hosts its annual show and sale, which attracts 137 entries.

This Day in World History – October 15, 2021

1520 – King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall.

1582 – Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days.

1641 – Paul de Chomedy de Maisonneuve claims Montreal.

1674 – Torsaker witch trials begin in Sweden: 71 beheaded and burned.

1783 – Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes first tethered balloon ascent.

1815 – Napoleon arrives on island of St. Helena to begin his exile.

1846 – Dr. William Thomas Green Morton’s first public use of ether.

1860 – Grace Bedell, 11, writes to Abraham Lincoln, says “Grow a beard!”

1866 – Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses.

1878 – Edison Electric Light Company incorporated.

1880 – Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad.

1919 – 14 horses begin 300-mile race for $1,000 prize money.

1928 – German dirigible “Graf Zeppelin” lands in Lakehurst, NJ.

1932 – Tata Airlines [later to become Air India] makes first flight.

1935 – NHL’s St Louis Eagles fold.

1937 – Ernest Hemingway novel “To Have & Have Not” published.

1939 – Yeshiva of Mir closes after 124 years.

1951 – E. Miramontes synthesizes the first oral contraceptive.

1951 – “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball, debuts on CBS-TV.

1952 – “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White is published.

1956 – First plane to land safely on water.

1964 – Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph.

1969 – Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war.

1971 – The start of the 2,500-year celebration of Iran.

1975 – Iceland moves international boundary from 50 to 200 miles.

1981 – Pro cheerleader Krazy George leads first audience wave.

1983 – Black Hawks & Maple Leafs score five goals in 84 seconds.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe as NHL’s all-time top scorer.

1993 – Amstel brewery produces 1,000,000,000th bottle.

1997 – US launches nuclear powered Cassini to Saturn.

2001 – Galileo spacecraft passes within 112 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io.

2003 – China launches first manned space mission.

2018 – American retailer Sears files for bankruptcy.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 15, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today may be taken up with doing a lot of last-minute errands. You may be called on to referee a dispute among colleagues, relatives, or neighbours. Depending on the nature of the spat, you may be able to broker a temporary truce, but do not be too hard on yourself if tempers simmer despite your best efforts. Try and make relaxation a priority.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you experiencing a shopping hangover today? Are you worried you outdid yourself despite your best intentions? Do not fret. You will be back on track soon. Cash will begin flowing again and your lifestyle will not suffer. Instead of worrying about money, pay attention to your creative outlets. Follow that instinct and see where it takes you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today’s planetary aspects may have you experiencing a little cabin fever. If you have the urge to go off by yourself for a while, do so. Try a new diversion. Drive down a country road you have never explored. Find some antique shops. You probably need a break from your daily routine. You will feel revitalized.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – OK, the party’s over. Time to put away the sinful pleasures, the champagne, the chocolate truffles, and who knows what else. Take a good look at your home and get serious about putting things in order. A reality check is looming. Today would be a good day to get ready by tidying up the house and getting your brain in gear.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be experiencing a wonderful openness to new ideas and grand plans. You are enjoying an active imagination and your intuition is sharp. Trust in your self-awareness and confidence. If a friend with a negative attitude tries to dissuade you from your plans, keep it in perspective. Consider the source. Stay in tune with your initiatives and you will succeed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you are feeling restless today, do not fight it. Use your energy to do something physical. Go for a walk or play tennis. Anything that helps you release the excess energy will feel good. It is important you pay attention to your body’s signals. Getting a good night’s rest will have you feeling refreshed tomorrow. You will be able to deal with the tasks at hand.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You do not want to sit still for a minute. You may make people dizzy with your energy, and you are itching to get away. You may be contemplating a long trip abroad. It is fine to fantasize about all the choices out there, but do not commit to anything today. Your imagination and spirit are a bit too high to settle on anything in particular. Just enjoy all the choices for now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This would be a good day to pursue some new interests. Perhaps you have recently discovered a book that opens up new areas for you. If dreams recently punctuated your sleep, try to recall the general feeling you had and reflect on that for a while. You will probably realize it is only emotional residue from all the exhaustion of the past few weeks catching up with you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you fed up with everyone around you now? Are you fantasizing about walking out the door and not returning? Go ahead – just for today! You probably need a break from everyone. Why not get a massage and float away for a while? Your family will be happy to have you back, especially if you left them with plenty of assignments.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The main things you need to do today are relax and enjoy your day. You may be feeling a bit under the weather and have a trip coming up that does not exactly thrill you. Stay alert, because you may receive an important message today from someone far away. You may also have a visitor arriving from out of town.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Cupid may have struck you unawares. Your libido could be in high gear today and you are ready for love. You look and feel great. Try your best to reach the one you love. If it is not possible to get together this evening, see if you can plan a romantic interlude soon. If all else fails, dive into a romance novel and escape that way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may come down from your recent high with a thud. If you feel irritable dealing with everyday chores, you are not alone. Your mood may be exacerbated by a visit from an even grumpier friend. If you are feeling cooped up with the detritus of family life, take a break and go for a long walk to clear your head and raise your spirits. Tomorrow is another day!