Today in High Prairie: October 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 15, 2022

McLennan Octoberfest!

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peace River Fire Department open house at fire hall.

10 a.m. – Regional Cribbage Tournament at Faust.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

7-11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call [780] 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 15, 2022

1265 – Temur Khan, Kublai Khan’s Successor

1829 – Asaph Hall, Discovered Mars’ Moons

1879 – Jane Darwell, Huckleberry Fin Actress

1900 – Fritz Feld, Jack Benny Show Actor

1920 – Mario Puzo, The Godfather Novelist

1924 – Mark Lenard, Mr. Spock’s Dad Actor

1934 – John Coleman, Weather Channel Co-Founder

1935 – Willie O’Ree, First Black to Play in NHL

1937 – Linda Lavin, Alice Actress

1943 – Penny Marshall, Laverne & Shirley Actress

1946 – Richard Carpenter, The Carpenters Vocalist

1950 – Chris De Burgh, The Lady in Red Singer

1955 – Tanya Roberts, Charlie’s Angels Actress

This Day in Local History – October 15, 2022

Oct. 15, 1913: Grouard town council instructs police to place placards on each house where there is a sign of infectious or contagious diseases.

Oct. 15, 1969: Fred Dumont defeats Reg Burgar and becomes mayor of High Prairie. Councillors elected are Oliver Bell, Annah Holt, Chris Lewis, Jack Sanders, Dave Sandor, and Larry Shaben.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports on the completion of the Heart River Bridge over the channel north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1969: South Peace News reports only three air cadets complete the 50-mile walk from Valleyview to High Prairie during the High Prairie Air Cadets Walk-a-Thon. They are William Auger, Danny Ferens and Brian Martinson.

Oct. 15, 1970: Arthur Smith is elected president of the High Prairie Curing Club.

Oct. 15, 1977: D&B Janitorial, owned by Wayne Dalke and Pat Bradley, opens for business in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1980: Fred Dumont returns as mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Nadim Rahime opens Nad’s Barber Shop and Pool Hall in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1981: Workers break for supper while rebuilding the High Prairie UGG elevator and fire breaks out destroying the building. It is the third time in 21 months UGG is hit by fire.

Oct. 15, 1984: The Swan River Reserve group home opens. The move is seen as a step for Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council to take over the child welfare system.

Oct. 15, 1986: South Peace News reports the Heart River Water Co-op line is installed.

Oct. 15, 1988: Cathy Hubar opens Cathy’s Cottage behind JJ Video in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1990: Dennis and Christine Zahacy purchase JJ Video in High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 1994: The St. Andrew’s Saints host their annual Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both the men’s and women’s titles.

Oct. 15, 1995: Construction of the Treaty 8 House is completed at Sucker Creek.

Oct. 15, 2000: Darren Robert Clark Fjeld, 32, dies in a farm accident north of High Prairie.

Oct. 15, 2007: Rick Dumont defeats George Keay 408-234 in the High Prairie municipal election for mayor. Two new councillors, Wilf Willier and Dave Vanderwell, receive the most votes for council. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, Reeve Myler Savill is defeated by Guy L’Heureux but the result is later contested and before the courts at year’s end.

Oct. 15, 2007: An Ontario man, Jason John Clayton, beats a drunk driving charge in High Prairie provincial court after Judge Thomas R. Goodson declares his charter rights were violated. Police took evidence before reading Clayton his charter rights.

Oct. 15, 2007: Faust resident Angie Dow says she was “humiliated” at the polling station during municipal elections when she was asked to go home and get her I.D. She has lived in Faust for about 20 years.

Oct. 15, 2008: South Peace News features a story on the proposed Carmon Creek project, being dubbed as the next Seal Lake. When oil prices crash later in the year, the project is placed on hold.

Oct. 15, 209: High Prairie’s Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division.

Oct. 15, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes fires long-time agricultural fieldman Gary Braithwaite.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members agree at their meeting in Faust to ask for more tests at the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre. “Let them prove they are not contaminating,” says member Jule Asterisk.

Oct. 15, 2011: REAC members say the cause of high lead readings at Mission Creek near Joussard may be from stored lead batteries at the old Joussard Mission site.

Oct. 15, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes council chambers fills to overflowing to hear the pros and cons of council’s wolf bounty.

Oct. 15, 2012: High Prairie provincial court hears that a Swan River man, Dylan Boucher, plants some seeds which turn out to be marijuana, unknown to him. He is fined $1,750.

This Day in World History – October 15, 2022

1520 – King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall.

1582 – Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days.

1641 – Paul de Chomedy de Maisonneuve claims Montreal.

1674 – Torsaker witch trials begin in Sweden: 71 beheaded and burned.

1783 – Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes first tethered balloon ascent.

1815 – Napoleon arrives on island of St. Helena to begin his exile.

1846 – Dr. William Thomas Green Morton’s first public use of ether.

1860 – Grace Bedell, 11, writes to Abraham Lincoln, says “Grow a beard!”

1866 – Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses.

1878 – Edison Electric Light Company incorporated.

1880 – Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad.

1919 – 14 horses begin 300-mile race for $1,000 prize money.

1951 – E. Miramontes synthesizes the first oral contraceptive.

1951 – “I Love Lucy” starring Lucille Ball, debuts on CBS-TV.

1956 – First plane to land safely on water.

1964 – Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph.

1969 – Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war.

1971 – The start of the 2,500-year celebration of Iran.

1975 – Iceland moves international boundary from 50 to 200 miles.

1981 – Pro cheerleader Krazy George leads first audience wave.

1983 – Black Hawks & Maple Leafs score 5 goals in 84 seconds.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe as NHL’s all-time top scorer.

1993 – Amstel brewery produces 1,000,000,000th bottle.

2001 – Galileo spacecraft passes within 112 miles of Jupiter’s moon Io.

2003 – China launches first manned space mission.

2018 – American retailer Sears files for bankruptcy.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some exciting career developments could have you flying high today! Perhaps you have just reached a long-term goal or managed to get a break that tells you your goals are now within reach. Whichever it is, you are likely to be on the receiving end of some congratulations, perhaps from unexpected people. More income could also be in the offing. Whatever it is, you have earned it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tonight, you might decide to attend a small group activity of some kind, if possible, perhaps one concerned with philosophical or spiritual matters! Everyone who attends is apt to feel very strongly about the subject, so discussions could prove lively and exciting. Your mind could be spinning like a top when you leave, so if you can, walk home so you can clear your head. Write down your thoughts. You will want to remember them!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your financial situation could be greatly boosted by a development you had not expected! Perhaps some investments suddenly skyrocket in value, or maybe the homes in your neighbourhood are suddenly worth more than you thought. Whichever it is, do not try to cash in on it right now. Chances are the value of your investment will continue to increase. Hang in there and watch it grow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A legal matter that may have been pending for a while could finally be completed today! It is very likely to go in your favour. Therefore, if you have been sitting on a contract, agreement, or other document that needs your signature, read it carefully before you sign. You will probably get what you want out of the transaction. By the way, this is also a great day to get married!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your physical energy is likely to be high today, so you might not feel like staying indoors. Take care of your body first, and get in a good workout. You may also want to explore, perhaps by driving out of town for the day or going to an amusement park, if possible. You may not feel this energetic very often, so it is best to make the most of it when you can!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An exciting rush of physical passion could hit you today when you are introduced to an interesting new person! Take care not to wear it on your face. You generally do not like to reveal that much of yourself! Besides, you will not want this person to think you are too obvious. Try to stay focused and remain objective. Then consider whether it is a good idea to pursue this attraction.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Chores that need to be done around the house could be at the top of your priority list today! A female visitor, perhaps your mother, could come by and making your place look great will preoccupy you. Do not do any more work than you absolutely have to. You will not want to be too tired when she arrives!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may have some important phone calls to make, and want to get them out of the way before doing anything else. You will definitely get your message across because your communicative abilities are very strong. Words combine with feelings to create understanding between you and just about anyone, whether you are talking on the phone or writing!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Good news about money could create some excitement in your household today! One of your goals might be to invest some of the funds in fixing up your living situation. You might even consider moving or purchasing a new home. You may kick around a lot of ideas about how to spend the windfall, but do not go too crazy. Hold on to some of that money as a nest egg!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An intriguing new neighbour, perhaps someone you are attracted to, could move in near you! This might prove very exciting. You will probably strike up a conversation and enjoy talking with him or her. Whether you choose to pursue this attraction depends on both of your current situations, but at the very least, you will make a new friend!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuitive abilities should be operating at a very high level today! You might inadvertently receive some positive psychic messages about your future, and this could prove very exciting. These insights could be a source of inspiration that propels you to accomplish wonders in some aspect of your life. This could turn out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy! Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A friend could tell you about an exciting new person for whom you feel a very powerful physical attraction when you see their picture! Your first conversation could prove exciting but stay calm and remain objective. If your feelings are too obvious, he or she could well lose interest before anything has time to develop! Just be yourself, enjoy the discussion, and have fun. That is all you need do at this point!