Today in High Prairie: October 16, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 16, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 16, 2021

Michaela Dvornek

Lonnie Willier

Levi Herben

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 16, 2021

Daniel Crawford

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 16, 2021

1430 – King James II, King of Scotland

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish Writer/Poet

1925 – Angela Lansbury, Murder She Wrote Actress

1941 – Tim McCarver, Sports Broadcaster

1943 – Fred Turner, BTO Vocalist

1946 – Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company Actress

1947 – Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Guitarist

1958 – Tim Robbins, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1959 – Gary Kemp, Spandau Ballet Guitarist

1974 – Paul Kariya, Anaheim Mighty Ducks

This Day in Local History – October 16, 2021

Oct. 16, 1963: Only 16 per cent of the voters turn out for the municipal election. Mayor Max Vanderaegen is elected by acclamation: Mel Taylor, John Enns and Dr. Sweet elected as councillors. Only 196 of 1,192 eligible voters cast ballots.

Oct. 16, 1976: Nine people are charged following an outbreak of violence at the Spaulding Hotel.

Oct. 16, 1985: South Peace News reports that Valleyview businessman Dick Gillespie purchases the Hi Lodge Motel, which was in receivership, and plans on re-opening it under the name of Raven Motor Inn.

Oct. 16, 1989: Rollie Johnson is elected mayor of High Prairie. In the referendum ballot, fluoridation passes 500-162.

Oct. 16, 1991: South Peace News reports that the Faust Community League receives a $19,000 grant for constructing a skating rink, upgrading a sheltered facility near the ball diamond and a camp kitchen for a local park.

Oct. 16, 1992: Ray’s Gas Bar celebrates its grand opening one mile east of the Grouard turnoff on Highway 2.

Oct. 16, 1993: The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both titles at the St. Andrew’s Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The women defeat St. Andrew’s 15-11, 15-4 in the final while the men defeat Valleyview 15-10, 8-15, 15-13.

Oct. 16, 1996: Doreen Bellerose, 47, dies after her van collides with a truck near the Assineau River.

Oct. 16, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is angry over poor federal government phone service. He says 30 million calls go unanswered each year because lines are busy or the caller abandons the line.

Oct. 16, 2000: High Prairie RCMP continue their search for a missing woman. Marina Ayala, 31, was last seen several weeks ago and family were looking for her. She is later found safe.

Oct. 16, 2000: Crown prosecutor Rod Clark files a stay of charges against RaiLink of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999. The trial was set for Oct. 19-20 but the Crown charged RaiLink Ltd. instead of RaiLink Canada Ltd. Since the wrong corporate company was charged, the charge was stayed.

Oct. 16, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board amends it smoking policy to make the Sports Palace totally smoke-free. Previously, smoking on the pad was allowed for special events.

Oct. 16, 2001: Rock band Trooper pays a visit to Barry’s Bar and Grill in High Prairie.

Oct. 16, 2007: Tolko Industries in High Prairie cuts 14 jobs citing poor market conditions, the rising Canadian dollar and escalating production costs. Four months earlier, Tolko slashed more jobs.

Oct. 16, 2008: The Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance unveils its new promotional video.

Oct. 16, 2009: Eugene Ulm passes away in Vancouver at the age of 49 years.

Oct. 16, 2010: E.W. Pratt High School Grade 11 student Dyanna Monteith wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Sportsmanship Pin after helping a distressed runner at Provincials in Vermilion.

Oct. 16, 2010: Monahan Ford Kawasaki holds a Drive One 4UR Community test drive and raises $4,600 for the High Prairie Regals. At the same time, they have a food bank drive for the local food bank.

Oct. 16-17, 2010: The High Prairie Quilt Guild attracts 143 entries for its 15th annual show. Mary-Anne Payne wins best quilt in the small category while Sophie Boisson wins in the large category.

Oct. 16, 2013: South Peace News, with the help of the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, sets up a photo in M.D. council chambers of young children sitting in councillors’ seats to promote the municipal election and to urge voters to think of children’s issues when they vote.

Oct. 16, 2013: Kees and Christine VandeBurgt open KC’s Factory Direct Furniture in the south side of the KBS-TV Building.

Oct. 16, 2015: High Prairie School Division celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie School Division Learning Support Centre.

Oct. 16, 2017: Whitefish Lake First Nation receives a $725,000 grant to purchase five pieces of heavy equipment for its company, Atikameg Construction and Oilfield Maintenance. The grant increases employment opportunities for band members.

Oct. 16, 2017: Lifelong Peavine resident Sammy Lawrence Andrews passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a long-time employee at Buchanan Lumber.

Oct. 16, 2017: Brian Panasiuk defeats Linda Cox 415-234 to win the election for mayor in High Prairie. All incumbent councillors are re-elected; Judy Stenhouse is the only new face on council.

Oct. 16, 2017: Big Lakes County elects three new members to its council. Winning are Fern Welch in Grouard, Richard Simard in Joussard, and Donald Bissell in Enilda – Big Meadow.

Oct. 16, 2017: After a promise is made to deliver up-to-date municipal election results, South Peace News’ Website crashes due to high demand. The site receives 4,000 hits in one hour.

Oct. 16, 2019: South Peace News reports the search for missing Faust men continues on Great Slave Lake. Missing are Daniel Courtoreille, Michael Courtoreille and Jason Fulton, all of Faust, and Stacy Linington, who calls both Slave Lake and Hay River home.

This Day in World History – October 16, 2021

1384 – Jadwiga is crowned King of Poland, despite being a woman.

1710 – British troops occupy Port Royal, N.S.

1813 – Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to WWI.

1846 – Dentist William T Morton demonstrates effectiveness of ether.

1867 – Alaska adopts Gregorian calendar, crosses international date line.

1869 – Hotel in Boston becomes first to have indoor plumbing.

1913 – George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion” premieres.

1923 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio founded.

1923 – John Harwood patents self-winding watch.

1925 – Texas School Board prohibits teaching of evolution.

1934 – Mao Zedong & 25,000 troops begin 6,000-mile Long March.

1940 – Warsaw Ghetto is formed by German Gov-Gen. Hans Frank.

1942 – Cyclone in Bay of Bengal kills 40,000 south of Calcutta.

1946 – 10 Nazi leaders are hanged as war criminals after Nuremberg trials.

1953 – Fidel Castro sentenced to 15 years in Havana.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis begins.

1964 – China becomes world’s fifth nuclear power.

1968 – US athletes give the Black Power at Mexico City Olympics.

1970 – Pierre Trudeau invokes the War Measures Act during October crisis.

1972 – Rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival breaks up.

1982 – Mount Palomar Observatory first to detect Halley’s comet on 13th return.

1985 – Intel introduces 32-bit 80386 microcomputer chip.

1987 – 175-kph winds cause blackout in London, much of southern England.

1990 – US forces reach 200,000 in Persian Gulf.

1992 – 1,700th David Letterman Show.

1992 – “Gilligan’s Island” TV pilot filmed in 1964 first shown on TV.

1998 – Former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet arrested in London.

2016 – Ed Whitlock, 85, oldest person to complete a marathon under 4 hours.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 16, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your energy level is at an all-time high, so you may work harder than usual. You could be inspired to work around the house, cleaning, repairing, and straightening up. Visitors may drop by unexpectedly this evening. Even though you were not planning on having company for dinner, the house is in good shape and you play the host beautifully.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A shift in responsibilities may be needed at home. You or your partner may need more help with household tasks or want to abdicate responsibility for all the daily errands. Everyday chores can stress even the happiest of families. Try to work together to devise a plan that allows you to get everything done and still enjoy some fun together.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expect to hear some great news today. Some distant relatives may call to say they are coming for a visit. Or you could find out about a trip that you and your family will take in the near future. Your spirits soar with the news, and you spread your excitement and positive spirit to others.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a keen mind and you are thirsty for knowledge. A recent accomplishment may make you look for the next challenge. Consider looking to your hobbies for the next big thing in your life. The little side projects that you enjoy working on could lead to a new field. You are especially suited to research-oriented fields. You are bound to succeed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be feeling nostalgic for old friends and faraway family. Even if you have not spoken to them in a while, pick up the phone and call them up. All signs indicate that anyone you talk to today will be very glad to hear from you. You will be surprised by how much you have in common. The conversation picks up right where you left off last time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – With the current aspects, you can expect positive job changes. You have worked hard these past few months and contributed important ideas. Do not be surprised if you get rewarded with recognition, raise, or promotion. Go out and celebrate with friends tonight. You deserve a night on the town. Nothing would give you more pleasure than treating your loved ones to dinner.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take care that you do not exhaust yourself. You could be doing too much for others right now. Your kind heart and generous nature often have you saying yes to requests when you should be refusing. Today you might want to rethink any obligations. Think of it this way – you are not saying no to someone else, you are saying yes to yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you hit the ground running. You are happy, energetic, and optimistic. You feel love for all mankind. Do not be surprised if this brings new people into your life. You can’t blame them for wanting to be around you. You are looking as good as you feel. You can feel the eyes following you as you walk down the street. Enjoy the attention!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are a traditionalist at heart and happy to do the same thing year in and year out. Your partner could be tiring of the old routine. Today your friend may want to do things differently. There is no need to be traumatized by this change. You might discover some new traditions you can add to the old. Be flexible. You will not regret keeping an open mind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The love you feel for everyone today draws new people into your orbit. You are in love with all, even people you could not stand yesterday. If you are in sales or a field that puts you in contact with many people, you can expect extraordinary success. People will do whatever it takes and pay any amount of money to connect with you. This applies to your personal life, too.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a gentle way of expressing yourself to your loved one. It is not your style to make grand gestures or buy extravagant gifts. You prefer to spend quality time together, talking and cuddling. Today you may be in an unusually romantic mood and confess the depth of your feelings. This will have just the effect you hope for!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be expecting some visitors. Happy as you are about this, you may be feeling overwhelmed by what remains to be done. Pace yourself. These friends are coming to see you, not check under the beds for dust bunnies. It is more important to enjoy their company than stress about housekeeping minutia. Leave some time to relax so you are refreshed for their visit.