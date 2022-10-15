Today in High Prairie: October 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 16, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person, light snack provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation and Culture meeting at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 16, 2022

1430 – King James II, King of Scotland

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish Writer/Poet

1925 – Angela Lansbury, Murder She Wrote Actress

1941 – Tim McCarver, Sports Broadcaster

1943 – Fred Turner, BTO Vocalist

1946 – Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company Actress

1947 – Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Guitarist

1947 – David Zucker, Airplane Director

1958 – Tim Robbins, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1959 – Gary Kemp, Spandau Ballet Guitarist

1974 – Paul Kariya, Anaheim Mighty Ducks

This Day in Local History – October 16, 2022

Oct. 16, 1963: Only 16 per cent of the voters turn out for the municipal election. Mayor Max Vanderaegen is elected by acclamation: Mel Taylor, John Enns and Dr. Sweet elected as councillors. Only 196 of 1,192 eligible voters cast ballots.

Oct. 16, 1976: Nine people are charged following an outbreak of violence at the Spaulding Hotel in High Prairie.

Oct. 16, 1985: South Peace News reports that Valleyview businessman Dick Gillespie purchases the Hi Lodge Motel, which was in receivership, and plans on re-opening it under the name of Raven Motor Inn.

Oct. 16, 1989: Rollie Johnson is elected mayor of High Prairie. In the referendum ballot, fluoridation passes 500-162.

Oct. 16, 1991: South Peace News reports that the Faust Community League receives a $19,000 grant for constructing a skating rink, upgrading a sheltered facility near the ball diamond and a camp kitchen for a local park.

Oct. 16, 1992: Ray’s Gas Bar celebrates its grand opening one mile east of the Grouard turnoff on Highway 2.

Oct. 16, 1993: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both titles at the St. Andrew’s Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The women defeat St. Andrew’s 15-11, 15-4 in the final while the men defeat Valleyview 15-10, 8-15, 15-13.

Oct. 16, 1996: Doreen Bellerose, 47, dies after her van collides with a truck near the Assineau River.

Oct. 16, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is angry over poor federal government phone service. He says 30 million calls go unanswered each year because lines are busy or the caller abandons the line.

Oct. 16, 2000: High Prairie RCMP continue their search for a missing woman. Marina Ayala, 31, was last seen several weeks ago and family were looking for her. She is later found safe.

Oct. 16, 2000: Crown prosecutor Rod Clark files a stay of charges against RaiLink of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999. The trial was set for Oct. 19-20 but the Crown charged RaiLink Ltd. instead of RaiLink Canada Ltd. Since the wrong corporate company was charged, the charge was stayed.

Oct. 16, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board amends it smoking policy to make the Sports Palace totally smoke-free. Previously, smoking on the pad was allowed for special events.

Oct. 16, 2001: Rock band Trooper pays a visit to Barry’s Bar and Grill in High Prairie.

Oct. 16, 2008: The Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance unveils its new promotional video.

Oct. 16, 2010: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Grade 11 student Dyanna Monteith wins the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Sportsmanship Pin after helping a distressed runner at Provincials in Vermilion.

Oct. 16, 2010: Monahan Ford Kawasaki holds a Drive One 4UR Community test drive and raises $4,600 for the High Prairie Regals. At the same time, they have a food bank drive for the local food bank.

Oct. 16-17, 2010: The High Prairie Quilt Guild attracts 143 entries for its 15th annual show. Mary-Anne Payne wins best quilt in the small category while Sophie Boisson wins in the large category.

Oct. 16, 2013: South Peace News, with the help of the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, sets up a photo in M.D. council chambers of young children sitting in councillors’ seats to promote the municipal election and to urge voters to think of children’s issues when they vote.

Oct. 16, 2013: Kees and Christine VandeBurgt open KC’s Factory Direct Furniture in the south side of the KBS-TV Building.

Oct. 16, 2015: High Prairie School Division celebrates the grand opening of the High Prairie School Division Learning Support Centre.

Oct. 16, 2017: Whitefish resident Amy Lea Thunder, 35, is sent to jail for 60 days after pleading guilty to assault. She slapped a police officer.

Oct. 16, 2017: Whitefish Lake First Nation receives a $725,000 grant to purchase five pieces of heavy equipment for its company, Atikameg Construction and Oilfield Maintenance. The grant increases employment opportunities for band members.

Oct. 16, 2017: Lifelong Peavine resident Sammy Lawrence Andrews passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a long-time employee at Buchanan Lumber.

Oct. 16, 2017: Brian Panasiuk defeats Linda Cox 415-234 to win the election for mayor in High Prairie. All incumbent councillors are re-elected; Judy Stenhouse is the only new face on council.

Oct. 16, 2017: Big Lakes County elects three new members to its council. Winning are Fern Welch in Grouard, Richard Simard in Joussard, and Donald Bissell in Enilda – Big Meadow.

Oct. 16, 2017: After a promise is made to deliver up-to-date municipal election results, South Peace News’ Website crashes due to high demand. The site receives 4,000 hits in one hour.

Oct. 16, 2019: South Peace News reports the search for missing Faust men continues on Great Slave Lake. Missing are Daniel Courtoreille, Michael Courtoreille and Jason Fulton, all of Faust, and Stacy Linington, who calls both Slave Lake and Hay River home.

This Day in World History – October 16, 2022

1384 – Jadwiga is crowned King of Poland, despite being a woman.

1710 – British troops occupy Port Royal, N.S.

1813 – Battle of Leipzig, largest battle in Europe prior to WWI.

1846 – Dentist William T. Morton demonstrates effectiveness of ether.

1869 – Hotel in Boston becomes first to have indoor plumbing.

1923 – Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio founded.

1923 – John Harwood patents self-winding watch.

1925 – Texas School Board prohibits teaching of evolution.

1934 – Mao Zedong & 25,000 troops begin 6,000-mile Long March.

1940 – Warsaw Ghetto is formed by German Gov-Gen. Hans Frank.

1941 – Germany advances within 60 miles of Moscow.

1942 – Cyclone in Bay of Bengal kills 40,000 south of Calcutta.

1946 – 10 Nazi leaders are hanged as war criminals after Nuremberg trials.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis begins.

1964 – China becomes world’s 5th nuclear power.

1968 – US athletes give the Black Power salute at Mexico City Olympics.

1970 – Pierre Trudeau invokes the War Measures Act during October crisis.

1982 – Mt. Palomar Observatory first to detect Halley’s comet on 13th return.

1987 – 175-kph winds cause blackout in London, much of southern England.

1990 – US forces reach 200,000 in Persian Gulf.

1992 – 1,700th David Letterman Show.

1992 – “Gilligan’s Island” TV pilot filmed in 1964 is first shown on TV.

2016 – Ed Whitlock, 85, oldest person to complete a marathon under 4 hours.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be able to zip through chores like lightning today! There is an added swiftness to your step that helps in every one of your endeavours. You might want to engage in just about every activity except work. This is completely understandable. You will feel much better if you get your work done first and then socialize. That plan will produce the best results!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are likely to go to extremes today on many levels! The problem is you may encounter opposition everywhere you turn. There is an incredible stubbornness to the day that is evident in everyone’s mood, especially yours. Keep in mind if you want cooperation and resolution, you will need to compromise. Try to see other people’s needs as well!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Grab hold of the day’s boisterous energy and run with it! This is a good time to kick up your heels and have fun. You might find people are a bit more high-strung than usual, so you may need to use your ability to go with the flow. The more relaxed you are, the more relaxed others will be when they are around you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be frustrated by the fact people are doing things hastily today! You might have to accept the fast-paced energy of the day just so you can keep up. Do not worry if you engage in activities that are not carefully planned beforehand. You will find spontaneous frivolity to be extremely rewarding on a day like this. Expect the unexpected!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – People may come into conflict with you today! More than likely, the issue at hand will have to do with others being a bit too focused on themselves, while you are more concerned with the collective. Try to be a bit more understanding as people demand more of your attention. There is an unmistakable passion in the air that will grant you more zest for life!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Jump-start the day with a smile! Your generosity and sincerity will not go unnoticed on a day like this. People will probably need more attention than usual, so take the time to attend to the emotions of those you love. The key is to not let yourself get emotionally drained in the process. Fill yourself up with the lively, fun-loving energy of the day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There could be an unexpected tension coming out of nowhere today! More than likely your emotions will be running at a high level. It could be that your aggressiveness and assertiveness start to annoy others. People might snap suddenly. Do not be surprised if things come without much warning. There is a fast-paced feeling to the day that will be hard to ignore!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your slow and steady approach might be met with a bit of opposition today! People could be demanding of your time and energy. It is one of those days in which the people behind you in line at a coffee shop might give you dirty looks if you take too long to make up your mind!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a terrific day for you, and you will find the fast pace of the day suits you well for what you need to get done! There is a general feeling of grandeur in the air that reminds you to take your time when getting dressed. Feel free to go all out today. Put on a lavish display wherever you go!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do your best to keep up today! Things might move quickly. You may be raising your hand and waiting politely for someone to call on you. This is one of those days in which other people will be so concerned about themselves they probably will not notice you at all. If you want to take your turn, you should probably just stand up and be proactive!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good time to take control of the situation! You have done your preparation and now it is time to put it to good use. You are about to face your enemy eye to eye. Have confidence in your training. There is an extra alertness to you that helps you fight any battles. You have a strong awareness of the energy around you, so use this to your advantage!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not be surprised if the old-fashioned, practical solution does not make the grade today! Probably the new devices and special electronic shortcuts will be the most impressive thing going. This is the classic case of the new, improved version replacing the old, slow one. You need to upgrade your system sooner or later, so you might as well do it now!