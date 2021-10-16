Today in High Prairie: October 17, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 17, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meeting at bowling alley.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 17, 2021

Shae Payne

Kristi Hunt

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 17, 2021

Ryder Churchill

Tracey Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 17, 2021

1833 – Paul Bert, Aerospace Medicine Pioneer

1848 – William Cummings, Curveball Inventor

1902 – Irene Ryan, Beverly Hillbillies “Granny”

1914 – Jerry Siegel, Superman Comics Writer

1915 – Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman Author

1918 – Rita Hayworth, Gilda Actress, Sex Symbol

1921 – Tom Poston, Newhart Actor

1930 – Robert Atkins, Atkins Diet Creator

1938 – Evel Knievel, Motocycle Daredevil

1941 – James Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer

1945 – Dave Cutler, Edmonton Eskimos

1947 – Michael McKean, Laverne & Shirley Actor

1948 – George Wendt, Cheers Actor “Norm”

1948 – Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in Superman

1959 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1969 – Rick Mercer, The Mercer Report

1979 – Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish Racecar Driver

This Day in Local History – October 17, 2021

Oct. 17, 1937: Dr. J.B. Thornton Wood arrives in High Prairie and sets up his medical practice.

Oct. 17, 1962: Fred Ragan and Lyle Carson are elected to High Prairie town council replacing retiring councillors Rawleigh Brunelle and Russell Popel.

Oct. 17, 1971: The NPHL raises ticket prices to $1.25 for adults from $1 and to 75 cents from 50 cents for children.

Oct. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports that a new, permanent wharf and launch ramp is being constructed in Joussard. Cost of the project is pegged at just under $145,000.

Oct. 17, 1979: High Prairie Councillor Gary Ruecker resigns.

Oct. 17, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben is roasted at a party fundraiser in town.

Oct. 17, 1981: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight High Prairie School Division soccer championship in Donnelly by winning four straight games.

Oct. 17. 1983: High Prairie voters say no to fluoridation of the town’s water during the municipal election 321-215.

Oct. 17, 1990: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park receives $50,000 for marina improvements from Lesser Slave Lake Community Futures.

Oct. 17, 1991: Only 30 people attend a meeting in Sunset House and express no interest in leaving I.D. 17 for I.D. 16.

Oct. 17, 1997: KBS-TV announces it’s bringing eight more channels into town to serve customers.

Oct. 17-18, 2009: Karen Nielsen and Marla Willier win top prizes at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School. Nielsen wins in the Small Category, Willier in Large Category.

Oct. 17, 2010: One person dies and three are injured in a single vehicle rollover near Joussard. Dannyl Lang-Okemow, 20, of Sucker Creek, perishes in the accident.

Oct. 17, 2012: Buchanan Lumber is forced to temporarily lay off workers at the mill due to lack of logs. Weather conditions make it impossible for the company to get to logs in the bush and bring them to the plant for processing.

Oct. 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Annie Blackhurst wins the Peace Zone Scrabble title and qualifies for the 2015 Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge Feb. 19-22.

Oct. 17-18, 2015: The High Prairie Quilt Guild Show and Sale attracts 159 quilts. Doris Aubin, of Falher, wins the draw for the king-sized quilt.

Oct. 17, 2016: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

Oct. 17, 2018: South Peace News reports on the efforts of High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County in passing bylaws for cannabis users. Cannabis was set to become legal Oct. 17.

Oct. 17, 2019: The High Prairie Municipal Library hosts a Sixties Scoop exercise. By educating people on what really happened, organizers hope to influence attitudes that fuel racism.

This Day in World History – October 17, 2021

415 – Jewish autonomy in Palestine ended by the Romans.

1346 – King David II of Scotland caught, spends 11 years, in Tower of London.

1662 – Charles II sells Dunkirk to France for 320,000 English pounds.

1855 – Bessemer steelmaking process patented.

1860 – First British Golf Open, Willie Park shoots 164 to win.

1878 – John A. Macdonald re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1885 – Baseball sets all players salaries at $1,000-$2,000 for 1885 season.

1888 – Thomas Edison files patent for Optical Phonograph [the first movie].

1907 – First commercial transatlantic wireless service – Canada to Ireland.

1918 – Yugoslavia proclaims itself a republic.

1919 – Radio Corporation of America [RCA] created.

1933 – Albert Einstein arrives in US as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

1934 – “The Aldrich Family” premieres on radio.

1941 – USS Kearney becomes the first US destroyer torpedoed in World War II.

1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers.

1956 – England’s first large scale nuclear power station opens.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth is fined $140 for withdrawing her race horse.

1961 – “Le Bateau” painting hung upside-down, not corrected until Dec. 3.

1963 – The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” debuts in London.

1964 – First Olympic women’s pentathlon; Irina Press of Soviet Union wins.

1972 – Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-a-ling” is #1 song.

1975 – First Space Shuttle main engine test at National Space Tech Labs.

1977 – Canada begins regular live TV coverage of Parliament.

1979 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 – First indoor World Series game at Minnesota Metrodome.

1988 – Phillip Morris announces $11 billion tender offer for Kraft.

1989 – Earthquake in San Francisco [6.9] cancels third game of World Series.

1991 – Angel Cordero is third jockey to win 7,000 horse races.

1992 – First World Series with non-US team, Toronto loses 3-1 to Braves.

2003 – Pinnacle fitted on roof of Taipei 101, world’s tallest highrise.

2006 – The United States population reaches 300 million.

2007 – The Dalai Lama receives the United States Congressional Gold Medal.

2012 – Lance Armstrong loses endorsements in the wake of doping scandal.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 17, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone you love dearly could provide inspiration for creative activity of some kind. You might write a song or poem about your friend, draw or paint a portrait, or cook a special meal. Do not hesitate out of shyness or embarrassment. Your friend will be touched. Your efforts will be appreciated and contribute a great deal to the permanence of your friendship.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A forthcoming social event you are planning to host in your home could inspire some minor redecorating today. You might decide to repaint or add some new plants or pictures. Your aesthetic sense is good, so do not put it off. Do it while your imagination is flowing freely. You will be very happy with the results, and they will not be lost on your guests!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A very loving message could come to you from a woman, possibly your mother. If this is a letter, it may go on for several pages. If it is a phone call, the conversation could last for a long time. Try to schedule some free time during the day. Whoever this person is, this contact is going to make a very positive difference in your relationship.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A small sum of money could come today, possibly through the efforts of a woman. You may have been waiting for this for a long time, so expect to feel relieved. You may have some definite plans for the money. Perhaps it is meant for a specific purpose, or maybe you will invest it. Whichever it is, you’ll want to celebrate.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s energies will bring good fortune and success. New opportunities to increase status and income could come your way. You could make some new friends at the same time, including someone older than you who could be a potential love partner. This should prove to be a fortunate day for you, from friendship to romance to education to business.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your imagination should be flowing freely. You could channel this into creative work, or you could come up with some ingenious ways to advance your business interests. The next few days could find your mind in overdrive and working on whatever ideas you come up with today. Write them down. You will want to remember them all.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could meet with a female acquaintance you know through a group. By the end of the day, this person could turn from casual acquaintance to firm friend. You will find this woman is not only a warm and kind-hearted person but also that your backgrounds and interests dovetail closely. The only caution is that this person is tough where business is concerned!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not be surprised if you feel a powerful affection for someone you have met at work. This could be a friendly affection or it could be stronger than that. If the latter, it might not be a good idea to express this emotion overtly. The feeling could pass as quickly as it came, or the person might be emotionally unavailable. Be discreet!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A powerful feeling of love for someone from far away could strike you today. This might be someone you are involved with professionally. If this is a romantic attraction, the person probably reciprocates your feelings though is too reserved to express them. Do not push. Let things develop as they will. The relationship might prove to be lasting if you are careful!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love and passion may be on your mind. If you are not currently involved, you might be attracted to someone you know through business, so a little caution is advised. Suggest a professional lunch or dinner and then see where it goes. You might not get what you want today, but you could create new potential for tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are single, you might long for a romantic partner today. If you are attached, you might think of making your commitment more permanent. If you are married, children might be on your mind. Whatever your situation, and whatever it is you are searching for now, look your best when encountering current or potential partners. You will probably get the response you want!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? If so, today is a great day to go to the shelter and rescue one. You will know which one to choose, as the animal will probably choose you! If this is what you want, do not let minor objections get in the way. A pet can be a wonderful source of companionship, entertainment, and unconditional love.