Today in High Prairie: October 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 17, 2022

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers: Lights, Camera, Action at Nampa FCSS office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 17, 2022

1833 – Paul Bert, Aerospace Medicine Pioneer

1848 – William Cummings, Curveball Inventor

1900 – Jean Arthur, Shane Actress

1902 – Irene Ryan, Beverly Hillbillies “Granny”

1903 – Nathanael West, Day of the Locusts Author

1914 – Jerry Siegel, Superman Comics Writer

1915 – Arthur Miller, Death of a Salesman Author

1918 – Rita Hayworth, Gilda Actress, Sex Symbol

1920 – Montgomery Clift, From Here to Eternity Actor

1921 – Tom Poston, Newhart Actor

1930 – Robert Atkins, Atkins Diet Creator

1938 – Evel Knievel, Motocycle Daredevil

1941 – James Seals, Seals & Crofts Singer

1945 – Dave Cutler, Edmonton Eskimo

1947 – Michael McKean, Laverne & Shirley Actor

1948 – George Wendt, Cheers Actor “Norm”

1948 – Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in Superman

1959 – Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV Actor

1969 – Rick Mercer, The Mercer Report

1979 – Kimi Räikkönen, Finnish Racecar Driver

This Day in Local History – October 17, 2022

Oct. 17, 1937: Dr. J.B. Thornton Wood arrives in High Prairie and sets up his medical practice.

Oct. 17, 1962: Fred Ragan and Lyle Carson are elected to High Prairie town council replacing retiring councillors Rawleigh Brunelle and Russell Popel.

Oct. 17, 1973: South Peace News reports Preventive Social Services director Lee Anderson resigns to take up a job in southern Alberta.

Oct. 17, 1979: South Peace News reports that a new, permanent wharf and launch ramp is being constructed in Joussard. Cost of the project is pegged at just under $145,000.

Oct. 17, 1979: Town of High Prairie Councillor Gary Ruecker resigns.

Oct. 17, 1981: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben is roasted at a party fundraiser in town.

Oct. 17, 1981: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight High Prairie School Division soccer championship in Donnelly by winning four straight games.

Oct. 17. 1983: High Prairie voters say no to fluoridation of the town’s water during the municipal election 321-215.

Oct. 17, 1990: South Peace News reports that Spruce Point Park receives $50,000 for marina improvements from Lesser Slave Lake Community Futures.

Oct. 17, 1997: KBS-TV announces it is bringing eight more channels into High Prairie to serve customers.

Oct. 17-18, 2009: Karen Nielsen and Marla Willier win top prizes at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s annual show and sale at St. Andrew’s School. Nielsen wins in the Small Category, Willier in Large Category.

Oct. 17, 2010: One person dies and three are injured in a single vehicle rollover near Joussard. Dannyl Lang-Okemow, 20, of Sucker Creek, perishes in the accident.

Oct. 17, 2014: East Prairie Metis Settlement holds a Suicide Awareness Prevention Walk.

Oct. 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Annie Blackhurst wins the Peace Zone Scrabble title and qualifies for the 2015 Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge Feb. 19-22.

Oct. 17, 2015: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Small Business Week awards at the Triangle Hall. Burcat Welding, winner of Business of the Year over 10 Employees, and Kal-Tire, Business of the Year Under 10 Employees, are among the winners. Former Dragons’ Den host Vikram Vij is guest speaker.

Oct. 17-18, 2015: The High Prairie Quilt Guild Show and Sale attracts 159 quilts. Doris Aubin, of Falher, wins the draw for the king-sized quilt.

Oct. 17, 2016: An unidentified High Prairie man was left in limbo after a High Prairie provincial court judge was at odds to decide if he was fit to stand trial or not. A report said the man currently was not, but could be trained to be fit to stand trial. The case was not resolved by year’s end.

Oct. 17, 2018: South Peace News reports on the efforts of High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County in passing bylaws for cannabis users. Cannabis was set to become legal Oct. 17.

Oct. 17, 2019: Tangent resident Emile Alfred Boivin passes away at the age of 63 years. The avid outdoorsman worked in the oilfield and as a farmer.

This Day in World History – October 17, 2022

1346 – King David II of Scotland caught, spends 11 years, Tower of London.

1662 – Charles II sells Dunkirk to France for 320,000 English pounds.

1855 – Bessemer steelmaking process patented.

1878 – John A. Macdonald re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1885 – Baseball sets all players salaries at $1,000-$2,000 for 1885 season.

1888 – Thomas Edison files patent for Optical Phonograph [the first movie].

1907 – First commercial transatlantic wireless service – Canada to Ireland.

1918 – Yugoslavia proclaims itself a republic.

1919 – Radio Corporation of America [RCA] created.

1943 – Burma railway completed, built by Allied POWs and Asian laborers.

1956 – England’s first large scale nuclear power station opens.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth is fined $140 for withdrawing her race horse.

1961 – “Le Bateau” painting hung upside-down, not corrected until Dec. 3.

1963 – The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” debuts in London.

1964 – First Olympic women’s pentathlon; Irina Press of Soviet Union wins.

1977 – Canada begins regular live TV coverage of Parliament.

1979 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 – First indoor World Series game at Minnesota Metrodome.

1988 – Phillip Morris announces $11 Billion tender offer for Kraft.

1989 – Earthquake in San Francisco (6.9) cancels third game of World Series.

1991 – Angel Cordero is third jockey to win 7,000 horse races.

1992 – First World Series with non-US team, Toronto loses 3-1 to Braves.

2003 – Pinnacle fitted on roof of Taipei 101, world’s tallest highrise.

2006 – The United States’ population reaches 300 million.

2012 – Lance Armstrong loses endorsements in the wake of doping scandal.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your head should be quite clear today, and your witty comments will be met with appreciation and laughter! Your smile will delight everyone you encounter. Do not be afraid to let your feelings out to those who need to hear them. Focus your energy on the ones you love. Your heart is warm and generous, so share it with other people today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not worry about probing too deeply today! Trust people more than you normally would. You will find things go much more smoothly if you approach them from a neutral or positive and not accusatory position. Listen to the people you care about the most. They are trying to convey important information. You might not want to hear it now, but in the long run, it is in everyone’s best interests that you do!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might consider taking a short trip today! Perhaps you need to get out of the house and go across town. Whatever it is, introduce your brain to a new reality. It is time to expand and explore. You itch to see new places and experience new things, either physically or mentally. Perhaps a religious sanctuary or quiet place in grove of trees is what you need in order to quench this inner thirst!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind might be stimulated today, so stay alert and open to new information! If you feel tired, take a short nap. It is better to operate at top speed and full capacity than go through your day only half present. Do not rely on external stimulants like caffeine to pick you up. These things will deceive your body and do damage to your nervous system!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Communication is flowing smoothly today, so take advantage of this and get the word out! It is important for you to make connections with other people now. Run with your instincts and feel free to enter into debates. Your words and tone of voice are very convincing. You could sell anything to anyone today!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not let fear of failure or fear of success hold you back! Even though you may feel a natural tendency to want to shrink into the background and take the easiest route, you might be sacrificing your true purpose when you do. Become the leader instead of following the leader. Rid yourself of all fear and take control of your destiny!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Powerful thoughts are running through your brain! You will find this information can be transforming. The key is to learn from others and incorporate opposing viewpoints into your state of mind. Do not automatically disregard the opinion of another just because it contradicts your own beliefs. Teamwork is the name of the game on a day like today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information coming your way today might be unreliable! It could be hard for you to take a solid hold on the messages you get. Keep in mind that there are important answers waiting to be heard. These answers will come to you when you least expect them. Keep your mind open to new possibilities and the path will open up and become clear. Do not compromise your consciousness with abusive substances!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be careful about being manipulated by another person today! It is possible someone is putting words in your mouth in order to get you to act a certain way. Do not fall into this trap. Be your own person and think for yourself. Your mind is susceptible and vulnerable now. Use your eyes and ears as a filter and do not let people unload their garbage on you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information you receive today may get you stirred up! Remember it takes two to start an argument. You play an equal part in any disagreement. If you want to promote peace and harmony, your words and body language must show this. If peace and harmony are not your ultimate goal, you may need to look inside yourself to explore the reasons why!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a great deal of power to your words today, so be careful how you use them! You may end up manipulating another’s choices if you are not careful with your conduct. Make sure you give others the freedom and empowerment to decide things for themselves. Be open and honest about all the facts that might influence their decisions in any way!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Answers may not be crystal clear today! They probably will not be laid out in a neat and organized manner. Get out in the open air and join friends for a long bike ride. Fly a kite or feel the wind blow through your hair on top of a mountain peak. The answer is flowing through the air around you. Stop looking down at the ground for the information you seek!