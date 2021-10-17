Today in High Prairie: October 18, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 18, 2021

Municipal Election Day! Don’t forget to vote!

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 18, 2021

Carol Lawrie

Donna Geertsma

Quintin Guttinger

Stan Shaw

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 18, 2021

Kayla Garrick

Danny MacLachlan

Ron MacLachlan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 18, 2021

1595 – Edward Winslow, Plymouth Colony Founder

1919 – Pierre E. Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

1922 – Little Orphan Annie, Comic Strip Character

1925 – Chuck Berry, Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter

1927 – George C. Scott, Patton Actor

1928 – Keith Jackson, ABC Sportscaster

1935 – Peter Boyle, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1938 – Dawn Wells, Gilligan’s Island Mary Ann

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK Assassin

1949 – Gary Richrath, REO Speedwagon Guitarist

1951 – Pam Dawber, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Tennis Pro

1960 – Erin Moran, Happy Day Actress Joanie

1960 – J.C. Van Damme, Double Impact Actor

1972 – Alex Tagliani, Canadian Racecar Driver

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American Alpine Skier

This Day in Local History – October 18, 2021

Oct. 18, 1958: Farmers Union of Alberta president Arnold Platt comes to High Prairie to speak to a crowd at the Park Hotel.

Oct. 18, 1962: Falher and McLennan announce they will amalgamate teams for entry into the NPHL for the coming season. The team will be nicknamed the Combines.

Oct. 18, 1970: High Prairie’s Leif Jacobsen and Tom Lysiak report to the training camp for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oct 18, 1971: Gerald Doerksen is appointed mayor of Kinuso by the three elected members of the village council.

Oct. 18, 1973: An oil spill dumps an estimated 30,000 gallons onto the ground. A bullet hole causes the spill on the pipeline, located northeast of High Prairie near the Heart River.

Oct. 18, 1981: Margaret Berry, 50, of High Prairie, is killed in a motor vehicle accident near McLennan. Her husband Oscar, 66, dies on Dec. 3.

Oct. 18, 1988: Ernie Amerasinghe’s St. Andrew’s School team wins the High Prairie School Divisional junior high school soccer title defeating Donnelly 2-1 in the final.

Oct. 18, 1988: Over 60 people attend a meeting in Joussard to express support for a new $2 million marina.

Oct. 18, 1989: Vern Smith, his six children and John and Ann Senkoe sue four doctors and the High Prairie Hospital for $500,000 over the death of Janet Smith, 34, who died Oct. 3, 1988 one week after giving birth to the couple’s sixth child.

Oct. 18, 1991: High Prairie resident Jim McLean is appointed to serve on the Alberta Sport Council.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a request from Gunnar Odegaard to have sled dog races held in High Prairie. At the time, the board tables the request.

Oct. 18, 1996: Dan Seals performs at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 18, 1998: High Prairie businessman Danny Kachnic dies of a heart attack in Edmonton at the age of 45 years. He owned or co-owned Schell’s Carpets, the Roxy Theatre, the Entertainment Centre and KBS-TV.

Oct. 18, 2006: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 18, 2007: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council Physician Retention Committee there is a critical shortage of physicians and nurses at the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 18, 2008: The High Prairie Golf Course suffers damage after someone drives a vehicle on fairways and greens thus ripping up turf. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Oct. 18, 2008: Thelma Dobson reads from her book “The Way it Was” at the High Prairie Museum in which she tells stories of her mother’s adventures teaching in one-room schools.

Oct. 18, 2010: Rick Dumont is re-elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. Dumont receives 277 votes to Linda Cox’s 258, Rollie Johnson’s 123 and Dave Vanderwell’s 108. Elected to council are Michael Smith, Crystal Sekulich, Wilf Willier, James Waikle, Barry Sharkawi and Wayne Forrester.

Oct. 18, 2010: All five incumbents win their seats in the M.D. of Big Lakes municipal election. They join the other four elected by acclamation.

Oct. 18, 2010: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson says after testimony that, “This is the wildest story I’ve heard in a long time” before sentencing Terrance R. Willier, 29, to 15 days in jail for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Oct. 18, 2011: Michael Smith assumes the chair of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee, after Crystal Sekulich resigns. She stays on as a member.

Oct. 18, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears Alberta investors are needed before a proposed biodiesel plant can proceed by Detroit’s The Power Alternative.

Oct. 18, 2018: The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce decides to write High Prairie town council with plans and financial support of $35,000 for downtown revitalization.

This Day in World History – October 18, 2021

1356 – Earthquake destroys Basel, Switzerland.

1685 – French King Louis XIV cancels rights of French Protestants.

1860 – The Second Opium War ends at the Convention of Peking.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

1878 – Edison makes electricity available for household use.

1892 – First commercial long-distance phone line opens [Chicago-NY].

1918 – Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1922 – British Broadcasting Company [BBC] founded.

1929 – Women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

1930 – Joseph Sylvester becomes first jockey to win 7 races in 1 day.

1931 – American gangster Al Capone convicted of tax evasion.

1950 – Connie Mack retires as manager of Philadelphia A’s after 50 years.

1952 – Date of the first Mad Magazine issue.

1954 – Texas Instruments Inc. announces the first transistor radio.

1955 – Track & Field names Jesse Owens all-time track athlete.

1962 – US launches Ranger 5 for lunar impact; but misses moon.

1967 – Soviet Venera 4 becomes first probe to send data back from Venus.

1967 – Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book” film is released.

1968 – Circus Circus hotel opens in Las Vegas.

1974 – Chicago Bull Nate Thurmond is first in NBA to score quadruple double.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders mass executions to stop.

1988 – “Roseanne” TV comedy starring Roseanne Barr premieres on ABC-TV.

1992 – First non-US team wins a World Series Game; Toronto 5, Atlanta 4.

1995 – Winnipeg Jets sold to Americans who plan to move them to Phoenix.

2007 – After eight years in exile, Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

2013 – Saudi Arabia becomes first country to turn down a seat on the UN.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 18, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Trips will likely be mired in mechanical difficulties and delays of all types. You will get to your destination eventually, but you are going to have to be patient. If you are heading to the airport, be sure to bring a book – a long one! – to make the wait more bearable. If you are just heading across town, bring along your favourite music to keep your spirits up.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not take anything at face value today. There is an air of misinformation and misunderstanding, so avoid gossip. This could be easier said than done, as all the social events of the next several days put you in constant contact with known chatterboxes. Be pleasant, smile, and nod, but do not ask any leading questions. Once you get them started, these people keep talking!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Visits with friends and family are highlighted today. Regardless of whether they come to you or you go to them, you are bound to have a delightful evening. This is exactly what you need after the frustration of a long day, complete with delays and mechanical difficulties. Put it all behind you. Pass the pizza, refill the glasses, and enjoy some deserved downtime.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your energy could be low today, making this an ideal day to stay in and read or get any paperwork finished. It is not glamorous, but at least it does not require much energy. Any writing you need to do will be clear and fluid. You have a gift, and today it is magnified. You should make good use of this auspicious day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel frustration and loneliness today. All you want is to spend a quiet evening with your romantic partner, but you can not find him or her anywhere. Planes are late and rush-hour traffic is especially bad. Cell phones do not help. Your friend may as well be on the moon. Take heart and know you are missed just as much. When you do reconnect, the reunion will be electric!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel like the walls are closing in on you. Do not let it happen. Do whatever you need to do to rejuvenate your spirits and motivation. You may have gotten bogged down in some rather dull responsibilities or obligations. You are too bright to squander your mind that way. Take a break from routine and go for a night on the town. You will enjoy dancing the night away!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today could be a strange day as you find it increasingly difficult to concentrate. This is unlike you. You are usually efficient and level-headed. Blame it on the planets. Their configuration is the cause of the lethargy and ennui. Accept the fact you will not be moving at your usual pace. You can make up for lost time tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You and your loved one might find it difficult to connect today. You are busy with personal issues and obligations. While you have every intention of getting together for dinner, you do not seem to be able to connect. It is frustrating, but keep trying. When you finally do get together, the companionship will more than make up for the wait!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a generous spirit, but today you may be worried that you have been too generous. If you bought someone a large gift, you might be concerned you have gone overboard. It is too late to return it. Do not worry about it too much. Your mate will love your thoughtfulness – and your credit card bill will not come for another month!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have always been practical when it comes to financial matters, but sometimes consumerism can cause you some stress. Of course, you want to show the special person in your life how much you care, but do you need to spend a lot of money to prove it? Find a balance you can both live with. You do not need to buy a car. A small token of thoughtfulness would be appreciated.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are likely to feel pulled in two directions today. You are at a high point in your career and do not want to lose the momentum. At the same time, you feel strongly that you would like to spend extra time with your loved ones. If only you could be in two places at once! Have you considered telecommuting for the next few weeks? Your family would enjoy having you around.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The energy is unusually slow, causing you to drag and your productivity to suffer. There is not much you can do about it. Prioritize your tasks so you accomplish what absolutely needs to be done. Everything else will have to wait until your “get up and go returns tomorrow. In the meantime, energize yourself as much as possible with good nutrition and a brisk walk.