Today in High Prairie: October 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 18, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 18, 2022

1595 – Edward Winslow, Plymouth Colony Founder

1898 – Lotte Lenya, From Russia with Love Singer

1913 – Evelyn Venable, Death Takes a Holiday Actress

1919 – Pierre E. Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

1922 – Little Orphan Annie, Comic Strip Character

1925 – Chuck Berry, Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter

1927 – George C. Scott, Patton Actor

1928 – Keith Jackson, ABC Sportscaster

1935 – Peter Boyle, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1938 – Dawn Wells, Gilligan’s Island Mary Ann

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK Assassin

1949 – Gary Richrath, REO Speedwagon Guitarist

1951 – Pam Dawber, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Tennis Pro

1960 – Erin Moran, Happy Day Actress Joanie

1960 – Jean-Claude Van Damme, Double Impact Actor

1972 – Alex Tagliani, Canadian Racecar Driver

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American Alpine Skier

This Day in Local History – October 18, 2022

Oct. 18, 1958: Farmers Union of Alberta president Arnold Platt comes to High Prairie to speak to a crowd at the Park Hotel.

Oct. 18, 1970: High Prairie’s Leif Jacobsen and Tom Lysiak report to the training camp for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oct 18, 1971: Gerald Doerksen is appointed mayor of Kinuso by the three elected members of the village council.

Oct. 18, 1973: An oil spill dumps an estimated 30,000 gallons onto the ground. A bullet hole causes the spill on the pipeline, located northeast of High Prairie near the Heart River.

Oct. 18, 1974: Harry Yanyshyn, 58, of High Prairie, is killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 44 near Flatbush.

Oct. 18, 1981: Margaret Berry, 50, of High Prairie, is killed in a motor vehicle accident near McLennan. Her husband Oscar, 66, dies on Dec. 3.

Oct. 18, 1988: Ernie Amerasinghe’s St. Andrew’s School team wins the High Prairie School Divisional junior high school soccer title defeating Donnelly 2-1 in the final.

Oct. 18, 1988: Over 60 people attend a meeting in Joussard to express support for a new $2 million marina.

Oct. 18, 1989: Vern Smith, his six children and John and Ann Senkoe sue four doctors and the High Prairie Hospital for $500,000 over the death of Janet Smith, 34, who died Oct. 3, 1988 one week after giving birth to the couple’s sixth child.

Oct. 18, 1991: High Prairie resident Jim McLean is appointed to serve on the Alberta Sport Council.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers a request to host the 1995 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. They table the matter to the next meeting. Eventually, the board decides to decline.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a request from Gunnar Odegaard to have sled dog races held in High Prairie. At the time, the board tables the request.

Oct. 18, 1996: Dan Seals performs at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 18, 1998: High Prairie businessman Danny Kachnic dies of a heart attack in Edmonton at the age of 45 years.

Oct. 18, 2006: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 18, 2006: Lyndsey Greer wins the Governor General’s Award and several other honours at the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony.

Oct. 18, 2007: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School honours the top academic students of 2006-07 at an awards ceremony. Caley Shapka is honoured as the top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 18, 2007: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council Physician Retention Committee there is a critical shortage of physicians and nurses at the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 18, 2008: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School holds its academic awards. Geoff Beaudry is recognized in many categories for academic excellence.

Oct. 18, 2008: The High Prairie Golf Course suffers damage after someone drives a vehicle on fairways and greens thus ripping up turf. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Oct. 18, 2008: Thelma Dobson reads from her book “The Way it Was” at the High Prairie Museum in which she tells stories of her mother’s adventures teaching in one-room schools.

Oct. 18, 2010: Rick Dumont is re-elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. Dumont receives 277 votes to Linda Cox’s 258, Rollie Johnson’s 123 and Dave Vanderwell’s 108. Elected to council are Michael Smith, Crystal Sekulich, Wilf Willier, James Waikle, Barry Sharkawi and Wayne Forrester.

Oct. 18, 2010: All five incumbents win their seats in the M.D. of Big Lakes municipal election. They join the other four elected by acclamation.

Oct. 18, 2010: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson says after testimony that, “This is the wildest story I’ve heard in a long time” before sentencing Terrance R. Willier, 29, to 15 days in jail for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Oct. 18, 2011: Michael Smith assumes the chair of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee, after Crystal Sekulich resigns. She stays on as a member.

Oct. 18, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears Alberta investors are needed before a proposed biodiesel plant can proceed by Detroit’s The Power Alternative.

Oct. 18, 2018: The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce decides to write High Prairie town council with plans and financial support of $35,000 for downtown revitalization.

This Day in World History – October 18, 2022

1356 – Earthquake destroys Basel, Switzerland.

1648 – First labour organization forms in North America: Boston Shoemakers.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

1878 – Edison makes electricity available for household use.

1892 – First commercial long-distance phone line opens [Chicago-New York].

1918 – Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1922 – British Broadcasting Company [BBC] founded.

1929 – Women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

1930 – Joseph Sylvester becomes first jockey to win seven races in 1 day.

1931 – American gangster Al Capone convicted of tax evasion.

1950 – Connie Mack retires as manager of Philadelphia A’s after 50 years.

1952 – Date of the first Mad Magazine issue.

1954 – Texas Instruments Inc. announces the first transistor radio.

1962 – US launches Ranger 5 for lunar impact; but misses moon.

1967 – Soviet Venera 4 becomes first probe to send data back from Venus.

1967 – Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book” film is released.

1968 – Circus Circus hotel opens in Las Vegas.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders mass executions to stop.

1992 – First non-US team wins a World Series Game; Toronto 5, Atlanta 4.

1995 – Winnipeg Jets sold to Americans who plan to move them to Phoenix.

2007 – After 8 years in exile, Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

2013 – Saudi Arabia becomes first country to turn down a seat on the UN.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mood should be quite good today, although there may be some strong forces at work trying to subvert this positive attitude! Try not to let other people’s disagreements bring you down. Take the high ground and you will certainly prevail. A peaceful nature is extremely important in order to balance the anger and hostility that is present all around. Be the one to promote this harmony!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today’s arena is one in which you can find a great deal of material! There will be no shortage of energy to work with or opinions coming from you. Realize your words have a greater potency about them as people become more intent on uncovering the truth. Apply yourself to peace and cooperation among groups. Help people work together toward a common goal!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Peace and harmony are in the regularly scheduled program for the day, but there is a good chance there could be a warring force with strong opinions and vindictive tendencies! Hold onto your hat, and make sure you have your actions well aligned with your soul or else you could be thrown into a battle that has nothing to do with you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – I told you so might be your motto of the day! Try not to rub this in other people’s faces. Indeed, you have the foresight to witness an action and see the consequences right away. These consequences might rear their ugly heads on a day like this. Use your incredible perception and intuition to home in on the best solution possible and work toward that goal before things get out of hand!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to rise above the potential tension and rough spots of the day! Do yourself a favour and do not feel like you have to stoop to another’s level. Take pride in your actions and do things with confidence. Work with the negativity. The worst thing to do would be to ignore it. Approach problems squarely as soon as they arise. Do not dredge up the past. It is time to move forward!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Make sure your opinion does not get lost in the frenzy of the day! Your words may not quite fit with the things that people want to hear. Try not to take this personally. Realize this is not an indication that your words are any less important. You have an incredible gift of being able to see things that others can not. Cherish and nourish this ability instead of invalidating it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have two choices today! Either jump into the thick of the mess with both feet or stay out of it altogether. There are definitely two distinct camps setting up their arsenals for battle. Realize there is also a soft, tender, harmonious aspect that just wants peace. It will be hard to ignore the fact that your usual warring nature is ready to do battle!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may end up being the peaceful saviour that calms everyone down today! Use your artistic nature and love of beauty and harmony to inspire others to put away their differences and concentrate on the positive aspects. Generous acceptance of others is the only way to go, especially today, when people are riled up and ready to fight. Do your best to promote peace!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your unique ability to communicate with many different groups and personalities will be extremely important today to maintaining a bridge between warring camps! Keep things moving and try not to let the situation stagnate on any one issue. If the conversation turns to raging and ranting, it is in your best interests to stop it right away. Do not be afraid to step up and take a leadership role!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might feel like you are getting worked up from all angles today! Find comfort in knowing that things will definitely improve by tomorrow. You might get the feeling that somehow you are all alone despite the circle of friends that surrounds and loves you. You may be called to action by a strong force. Try to stay abreast of information and developments around you so you can make the most informed decisions possible!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Try to rise above the potential tension and rough spots of the day! Do yourself a favour and do not feel like you have to stoop to another’s level. Take pride in your actions and do things with confidence. Work with the negativity. The worst thing to do would be to ignore it. Approach problems squarely as soon as they arise. Do not dredge up the past. It is time to move forward!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might want to escape the frenzy of the day by going shopping! Align yourself with partners and allies who share your views. Try to keep the disagreements to a minimum. There is enough tension and war raging in the world around you today that you do not need to add to the negative force by contributing disputes and ailments to the situation.