Today in High Prairie: October 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 18, 2023

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Café du Coin at St. Isidore.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky Lanes Bowling. $5 Fee.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunches at Northland School Elders’ Room.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Kids Konnections at Nampa FCSS Office.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 18, 2023

1595 – Edward Winslow, Plymouth Colony Founder

1898 – Lotte Lenya, From Russia with Love Singer

1913 – Evelyn Venable, Death Takes a Holiday Actress

1919 – Pierre E. Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

1922 – Little Orphan Annie, Comic Strip Character

1925 – Chuck Berry, Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter

1927 – George C. Scott, Patton Actor

1928 – Keith Jackson, ABC Sportscaster

1935 – Peter Boyle, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1938 – Dawn Wells, Gilligan’s Island Mary Ann

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK Assassin

1949 – Gary Richrath, REO Speedwagon Guitarist

1951 – Pam Dawber, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Tennis Pro

1960 – Erin Moran, Happy Day Actress Joanie

1960 – Jean-Claude Van Damme, Double Impact Actor

1972 – Alex Tagliani, Canadian Racecar Driver

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American Alpine Skier

This Day in Local History – October 18, 2023

Oct. 18, 1958: Farmers Union of Alberta president Arnold Platt comes to High Prairie to speak to a crowd at the Park Hotel.

Oct. 18, 1970: High Prairie’s Leif Jacobsen and Tom Lysiak report to the training camp for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oct 18, 1971: Gerald Doerksen is appointed mayor of Kinuso by the three elected members of the village council.

Oct. 18, 1973: An oil spill dumps an estimated 30,000 gallons onto the ground. A bullet hole causes the spill on the pipeline, located northeast of High Prairie near the Heart River.

Oct. 18, 1974: Harry Yanyshyn, 58, of High Prairie, is killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 44 near Flatbush.

Oct. 18, 1981: Margaret Berry, 50, of High Prairie, is killed in a motor vehicle accident near McLennan. Her husband Oscar, 66, dies on Dec. 3.

Oct. 18, 1988: Ernie Amerasinghe’s St. Andrew’s School team wins the High Prairie School Divisional junior high school soccer title defeating Donnelly 2-1 in the final.

Oct. 18, 1988: Over 60 people attend a meeting in Joussard to express support for a new $2 million marina.

Oct. 18, 1989: Vern Smith, his six children and John and Ann Senkoe sue four doctors and the High Prairie Hospital for $500,000 over the death of Janet Smith, 34, who died Oct. 3, 1988 one week after giving birth to the couple’s sixth child.

Oct. 18, 1991: High Prairie resident Jim McLean is appointed to serve on the Alberta Sport Council.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers a request to host the 1995 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. They table the matter to the next meeting. Eventually, the board decides to decline.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board receives a request from Gunnar Odegaard to have sled dog races held in High Prairie. At the time, the board tables the request.

Oct. 18, 1996: Dan Seals performs at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 18, 1998: High Prairie businessman Danny Kachnic dies of a heart attack in Edmonton at the age of 45 years.

Oct. 18, 2006: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 18, 2006: Lyndsey Greer wins the Governor General’s Award and several other honours at the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony.

Oct. 18, 2007: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School honours the top academic students of 2006-07 at an awards ceremony. Caley Shapka is honoured as the top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 18, 2007: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council Physician Retention Committee there is a critical shortage of physicians and nurses at the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 18, 2008: High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School holds its academic awards. Geoff Beaudry is recognized in many categories for academic excellence.

Oct. 18, 2008: The High Prairie Golf Course suffers damage after someone drives a vehicle on fairways and greens thus ripping up turf. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Oct. 18, 2008: Thelma Dobson reads from her book “The Way it Was” at the High Prairie Museum in which she tells stories of her mother’s adventures teaching in one-room schools.

Oct. 18, 2010: Rick Dumont is re-elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. Dumont receives 277 votes to Linda Cox’s 258, Rollie Johnson’s 123 and Dave Vanderwell’s 108. Elected to council are Michael Smith, Crystal Sekulich, Wilf Willier, James Waikle, Barry Sharkawi and Wayne Forrester.

Oct. 18, 2010: All five incumbents win their seats in the M.D. of Big Lakes municipal election. They join the other four elected by acclamation.

Oct. 18, 2010: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson says after testimony that, “This is the wildest story I’ve heard in a long time” before sentencing Terrance R. Willier, 29, to 15 days in jail for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Oct. 18, 2011: Michael Smith assumes the chair of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee, after Crystal Sekulich resigns. She stays on as a member.

Oct. 18, 2011: The Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee hears Alberta investors are needed before a proposed biodiesel plant can proceed by Detroit’s The Power Alternative.

Oct. 18, 2018: The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce decides to write High Prairie town council with plans and financial support of $35,000 for downtown revitalization.

This Day in World History – October 18, 2023

1356 – Earthquake destroys Basel, Switzerland.

1648 – First labour organization forms in North America: Boston Shoemakers.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

1878 – Edison makes electricity available for household use.

1892 – First commercial long-distance phone line opens [Chicago-New York].

1918 – Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1922 – British Broadcasting Company [BBC] founded.

1929 – Women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

1930 – Joseph Sylvester becomes first jockey to win seven races in 1 day.

1931 – American gangster Al Capone convicted of tax evasion.

1950 – Connie Mack retires as manager of Philadelphia A’s after 50 years.

1952 – Date of the first Mad Magazine issue.

1954 – Texas Instruments Inc. announces the first transistor radio.

1962 – US launches Ranger 5 for lunar impact; but misses moon.

1967 – Soviet Venera 4 becomes first probe to send data back from Venus.

1967 – Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book” film is released.

1968 – Circus Circus hotel opens in Las Vegas.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders mass executions to stop.

1992 – First non-US team wins a World Series Game; Toronto 5, Atlanta 4.

1995 – Winnipeg Jets sold to Americans who plan to move them to Phoenix.

2007 – After 8 years in exile, Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

2013 – Saudi Arabia becomes first country to turn down a seat on the UN.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not take anything at face value today. There is an air of misinformation and misunderstanding, so avoid gossip. This could be easier said than done, as all the social events of the next several days put you in constant contact with known chatterboxes. Be pleasant, smile, and nod, but do not ask any leading questions. Once you get them started, these people keep talking!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Visits with friends and family are highlighted today. Regardless of whether they come to you or you go to them, you are bound to have a delightful evening. This is exactly what you need after the frustration of a long day, complete with delays and mechanical difficulties. Put it all behind you. Pass the pizza, refill the glasses, and enjoy some deserved downtime.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your energy could be low today, making this an ideal day to stay in and read or get any paperwork finished. It is not glamourous, but at least it does not require much energy. Any writing you need to do will be clear and fluid. You have a gift, and today it is magnified. You should make good use of this auspicious day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel frustration and loneliness today. All you want is to spend a quiet evening with your romantic partner, but you can not find him or her anywhere. Planes are late and rush-hour traffic is especially bad. Cell phones do not help. Your friend may as well be on the moon. Take heart and know you are missed just as much. When you do reconnect, the reunion will be electric!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel like the walls are closing in on you. Do not let it happen. Do whatever you need to do to rejuvenate your spirits and motivation. You may have gotten bogged down in some rather dull responsibilities or obligations. You are too bright to squander your mind that way. Take a break from routine and go for a night on the town. You will enjoy dancing the night away!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today could be a strange day as you find it increasingly difficult to concentrate. This is unlike you. You are usually efficient and level-headed. Blame it on the planets. Their configuration is the cause of the lethargy and ennui. Accept the fact you will not be moving at your usual pace. You can make up for lost time tomorrow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You and your loved one might find it difficult to connect today. You are busy with personal issues and obligations. While you have every intention of getting together for dinner, you do not seem to be able to connect. It is frustrating, but keep trying. When you finally do get together, the companionship will more than make up for the wait!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a generous spirit, but today you may be worried you have been too generous. If you bought someone a large gift, you might be concerned you have gone overboard. It is too late to return it. Do not worry about it too much. Your mate will love your thoughtfulness – and your credit card bill will not come for another month!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have always been practical when it comes to financial matters, but sometimes consumerism can cause you some stress. Of course you want to show the special person in your life how much you care, but do you need to spend a lot of money to prove it? Find a balance you can both live with. You do not need to buy a car. A small token of thoughtfulness would be appreciated.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are likely to feel pulled in two directions today. You are at a high point in your career and do not want to lose the momentum. At the same time, you feel strongly you would like to spend extra time with your loved ones. If only you could be in two places at once! Have you considered telecommuting for the next few weeks? Your family would enjoy having you around.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The energy is unusually slow, causing you to drag and your productivity to suffer. There is not much you can do about it. Prioritize your tasks so you accomplish what absolutely needs to be done. Everything else will have to wait until your “get up and go” returns tomorrow. In the meantime, energize yourself as much as possible with good nutrition and a brisk walk.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Trips will likely be mired in mechanical difficulties and delays of all types. You will get to your destination eventually, but you are going to have to be patient. If you are heading to the airport, be sure to bring a book – a long one – to make the wait more bearable. If you are just heading across town, bring along your favourite music to keep your spirits up.