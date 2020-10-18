Today in High Prairie – October 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 19, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 19, 2020

David Maisonneuve

Ruby Shantz

Ryan Badger

Desiree Bissell

Santana Supernault

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 19, 2020

Jason Chalifoux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 19

1863 – Auguste Lumière, Made 1st Movie

1909 – Robert Beatty, A Space Odyssey Actor

1920 – LaWanda Page, Sanford & Sons Aunt Esther

1932 – Robert Reed, Mike in The Brady Bunch

1948 – Patrick Simmons, Doobie Brothers Vocalist

1960 – Dawn Coe-Jones, Canadian Pro Golfer

1962 – Evander Holyfield, World Boxing Champ

1978 – Chris Seller, Rap Rocker

This Day in Local History – October 19

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Navigator steamboat on Lesser Slave Lake closes for the season.

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports a new bridge may be built in the spring. The existing approach is poor and teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 19, 1914: Grouard town council grants a franchise for the installation of electric lights in town.

Oct. 19, 1919: The Great War Veterans’ Association of Canada grants a charter to the High Prairie Branch, which in 1958 became known as the Royal Canadian Legion.

Oct. 19, 1962: Herb Marquardt, owner of High Prairie Sales and Service, reports his business is vandalized. He says his place has been robbed so many times in the last five years he has lost count.

Oct. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Pre-School Association opens its doors by the library with Joyce Wiswell as supervisor.

Oct. 19, 1977: Dr. Phil Rutter becomes mayor of High Prairie defeating Fred Dumont.

Oct. 19, 1984: Six die in an airplane crash south of Joussard including Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley. Also dead are Christopher Vince, 30, and Gordon Peever, 34, both of High Prairie; Elaine Noskiye, 39, of Whitefish; and Fairview residents Patricia Blaskovits, 52, and Terry Swanson, 28. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben survives the crash.

Oct. 19, 1984: Bill Phillips, resident supervisor of the Group Home in High Prairie, is fired for hitting a 14-year-old boy Oct. 1.

Oct. 19, 1988: South Peace News reports town manager John Jarvie announces his resignation effective mid-November.

Oct. 19, 1990: Indian Affairs Minister Tom Siddon and chiefs of the eight Indian bands in LSLIRC sign a five-year $100 million agreement in Driftpile giving them more power to control their destiny.

Oct. 19, 1992: Diana Oliver is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 19, 1996: High Prairie RCMP celebrate the grand opening of their new $1.7 million detachment on the town’s west end.

Oct. 19, 1998: George Keay is elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. A question to ban parking along Highway 2 in town passes 415-328.

Oct. 19, 2006: A gas leak forces about 150 residents from their Birch Crescent homes. Children jumping on the meter dislodged the line causing it to leak.

Oct. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports that St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is getting an $800,000 facelift.

Oct. 19, 2014: High Prairie’s most prominent citizen, Gordon Buchanan, passes away at the age of 85 years. He operated Buchanan Lumber Enterprises for 58 years before selling this year, and was well-known for his philanthropy and generosity.

Oct. 19, 2014: Grace Burgar passes away at the age of 85 years. She was a co-founder of South Peace News and very active in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and Light-Up, as well as the Royal Purple.

This Day in World History – October 19

1216 – King John of England dies and is succeeded by his son Henry, 9.

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights “Isabela” in Bahamas.

1722 – Frenchman C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.

1812 – Napoleon’s forces begin their retreat from Moscow.

1856 – James Kelly and Jack Smith fight bareknuckle for 6:15.00.

1901 – Santos-Dumont proves airship manoeuverable by circling Eiffel Tower.

1911 – Royal Mint in London sends dies for Canadian $1 coin to Ottawa.

1926 – John C. Garand patents semi-automatic rifle.

1926 – Russian Politburo throws out Leon Trotsky and his followers.

1943 – Streptomycin is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1944 – Canadian troops liberate Aardensburg.

1950 – UN forces entered Pyongyang, capital of North Korea.

1951 – US President Harry Truman formally ends state of war with Germany.

1954 – 1st ascent of Cho Oyu, 6th highest mountain in the world.

1957 – Maurice “Rocket” Richard becomes 1st NHLer to score 500 goals.

1960 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested in Atlanta sit-in.

1966 – Bobby Orr makes his NHL regular-season debut for Boston Bruins.

1967 – Mariner 5 makes fly-by of Venus.

1968 – Golden Gate Bridge charges tolls only for southbound cars.

1977 – Supersonic Concorde jet’s 1st landing in New York.

1980 – Steve McPeak rides 101’9” unicycle.

1981 – LA Dodgers beat Montreal Expos for NL pennant [Rick Monday HR].

1986 – Allan Border scores the 1,000,000th run in all test cricket.

1987 – Black Monday: stock markets around the world crash.

2003 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

2015 – Justin Trudeau becomes PM of Canada.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern, 37, becomes youngest New Zealand PM in 161 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 19, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Indecisiveness could be your biggest nemesis today. The general tone of the day is apt to be quite explosive as a feeling of restriction and discipline comes into conflict with a need to fight and conquer. You might find that your go-with-the-flow, easygoing attitude is exactly what saves you on a day like this. Lay low and let someone else take the lead now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your plans meet with harsh opposition today. You’ve been going along at a slow and steady pace, but you will find that abrasive tension arises the more you try to force your will on others. Gridlock is quite likely due to the fact there are strong forces coming to a head. Neither one of them is in the mood to yield now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Getting your opinions out now may stir up the maelstrom even more, but ultimately, it’s for the best. There is an explosive tone in the air right now that’s difficult to ignore. You need your strong will to combat the abrasive forces at work today. You have the opportunity to initiate control over the situation. Other people might be too unsure of themselves to make a move.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your best plan of attack today is to not attack at all. There is enough aggressiveness out there. You don’t need to add any more to the fray. Let others duke it out. Your job is to wait until the dust settles. Try not to get involved in other people’s disputes. You might get dragged further into the situation than makes you feel comfortable.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might need to put on the brakes today. Your present trajectory isn’t quite in line with the people and energy around you. Make sure you aren’t stepping on other people’s toes with your abrasive behaviour. This is a day to consider a more disciplined approach. You might need to establish a better structure, so you use your energy more efficiently in general.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you’ve been reluctant to make a move, you should consider why. What has been holding you back? Fear of failure? A negative comment from someone else? Feeling like you aren’t quite prepared for the consequences of your actions? It’s time to free yourself of these mental barriers that keep you from making progress. Don’t let self-doubt get in the way of your plans.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Discipline and a solid plan are your friends today. Slow your approach and consider the consequences of your actions. This is the time to concentrate on what you need to get done and devise a plan to make it happen. There is restlessness in the air that might cause you to act hastily. Don’t forget the old saying that says haste makes waste. This is an important lesson.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might experience a bit of an internal conflict today and be you’re unsure how to proceed. One side feels an urge to fight, while another side – a more mental aspect – asks you to keep this urge under wraps. It could be this conflict keeps you immobile because of your lack of confidence in either camp. Try not to get stressed out over any one issue.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be hard to connect with others today. People may be rather indecisive. On the other hand, people are apt to be more malleable. This could be a good time to take charge. Be sure you keep in mind the best interests of all parties involved. It isn’t fair for you to take advantage of people who can’t make up their own minds about something.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ve had a strong propensity for war lately. Your drive toward getting things done has rallied and you’re anxious to make progress. The problem is you might have to hold back a bit today, since there is a great force at work encouraging to you to take a break from your current trajectory. Slow down and make a plan instead of just plowing blindly ahead toward the unknown.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your balancing powers will be put to the test today when your desire to fight conflicts with your need to plan. You might be even more indecisive than usual as a result of this internal tension. Be aware of time and the restrictions that it puts on you. Devise a plan that uses your energy in the most efficient way possible. It’s especially important for you to think before you act.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to get too frustrated by the indecisiveness that plagues you today. The longer you stand still, the harder it will be to get moving. The key is to find a balance between planning and forcefulness. There’s an incredible need for you make progress now. If you’re met with resistance, you should probably just back off for now. Fighting won’t yield positive results now.