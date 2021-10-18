Today in High Prairie: October 19, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 19, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 19, 2021

Desiree Bissell

Santana Supernault

David Maisonneuve

Ruby Shantz

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 19, 2021

Jason Chalifoux

Daryl Quick

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 19, 2021

1863 – Auguste Lumière, Made First Movie

1909 – Robert Beatty, A Space Odyssey Actor

1920 – LaWanda Page, Sanford & Sons Aunt Esther

1932 – Robert Reed, Mike in The Brady Bunch

1948 – Patrick Simmons, Doobie Brothers Vocalist

1960 – Dawn Coe-Jones, Canadian Pro Golfer

1962 – Evander Holyfield, World Boxing Champ

1978 – Chris Seller, Rap Rocker

This Day in Local History – October 19, 2021

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports the Navigator steamboat on Lesser Slave Lake closes for the season.

Oct. 19, 1912: The Grouard News reports a new bridge may be built in the spring. The existing approach is poor and teams of horses have trouble getting onto the bridge.

Oct. 19, 1914: Grouard town council grants a franchise for the installation of electric lights in town.

Oct. 19, 1919: The Great War Veterans’ Association of Canada grants a charter to the High Prairie Branch, which in 1958 became known as the Royal Canadian Legion.

Oct. 19, 1962: Herb Marquardt, owner of High Prairie Sales and Service, reports his business is vandalized. He says his place has been robbed so many times in the last five years he has lost count.

Oct. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Pre-School Association opens its doors by the library with Joyce Wiswell as supervisor.

Oct. 19, 1977: Dr. Phil Rutter becomes mayor of High Prairie defeating Fred Dumont.

Oct. 19, 1983: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement asks the Alberta government for its own school.

Oct. 19, 1984: Six die in an airplane crash south of Joussard including Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley. Also dead are Christopher Vince, 30, and Gordon Peever, 34, both of High Prairie; Elaine Noskiye, 39, of Whitefish; and Fairview residents Patricia Blaskovits, 52, and Terry Swanson, 28. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben survives the crash.

Oct. 19, 1984: Bill Phillips, resident supervisor of the Group Home in High Prairie, is fired for hitting a 14-year-old boy Oct. 1.

Oct. 19, 1988: South Peace News reports town manager John Jarvie announces his resignation effective mid-November.

Oct. 19, 1990: Indian Affairs Minister Tom Siddon and chiefs of the eight Indian bands in LSLIRC sign a five-year $100 million agreement in Driftpile giving them more power to control their destiny.

Oct. 19, 1991: High Prairie RCMP shoot and wound Gordon Wright, 28, of High Prairie, after he fatally stabs Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. After the murder Wright leaves the home and becomes involved in a two-hour standoff with police.

Oct. 19, 1992: Diana Oliver is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 19, 1996: High Prairie RCMP celebrate the grand opening of their new $1.7 million detachment on the town’s west end.

Oct. 19, 1998: George Keay is elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. A question to ban parking along Highway 2 in town passes 415-328.

Oct. 19, 1999: A crash involving a bus by the town office occurs after the signal lights go dead.

Oct. 19, 2006: A gas leak forces about 150 residents from their Birch Crescent homes. Children jumping on the meter dislodged the line causing it to leak.

Oct. 19, 2007: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is once again acclaimed to the chair of HPSD at their organizational meeting.

Oct. 19, 2009: High Prairie provincial court hears shocking details of how a small child recorded a spousal assault.

Oct. 19, 2010: The High Prairie region mourns the loss of long-time farmer John Samuel Hart at the age of 64 years.

Oct. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports that St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is getting an $800,000 facelift.

Oct. 19, 2011: South Peace News reports on the efforts of Bill Somerville to form a rugby team. Practices are held and a team formed but they never play a game.

Oct. 19, 2011: Joussard parents tell Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen and HPSD chair Len Richer it’s time for a new school. The crowd attending hears advice against repairing the existing school.

Oct. 19, 2014: High Prairie’s most prominent citizen, Gordon Buchanan, passes away at the age of 85 years. He operated Buchanan Lumber Enterprises for 58 years before selling this year, and was well-known for his philanthropy and generosity.

Oct. 19, 2014: Grace Burgar passes away at the age of 85 years. She was a co-founder of South Peace News and very active in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and Light-Up, as well as the Royal Purple.

Oct. 19, 2014: The High Prairie Church of the Nazarene holds a ceremony installing Pastor Brian Gilroy.

Oct. 19, 2015: Conservative candidate Arnold Viersen wins the Peace River – Westlock constituency in the federal election but the Conservatives lose their majority government to Liberal Justin Trudeau.

Oct. 19, 2016: Wildrose shadow minister of economic development and trade, Prasad Panda, visits with High Prairie town council.

Oct. 19, 2016: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s team wins silver medals at the G.P. Vanier Junior High School Volleyball Tournament.

Oct. 19, 2016: The PRJH Raiders boy’s wins silver medals at the G.P. Vanier Junior High School Volleyball Tournament.

Oct. 19, 2016: South Peace News reports that enrolment in HPSD schools is just under 3,200 students.

This Day in World History – October 19, 2021

1216 – King John of England dies and is succeeded by his son Henry, 9.

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights “Isabela” in Bahamas.

1512 – Martin Luther becomes a doctor of theology.

1722 – Frenchman C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.

1812 – Napoleon’s forces begin their retreat from Moscow.

1856 – James Kelly and Jack Smith fight bareknuckle for 6:15.00.

1901 – Edward Elgar’s “Pomp & Circumstance March” premieres in Liverpool.

1901 – Santos-Dumont proves airship manoeuverable by circling Eiffel Tower.

1926 – John C. Garand patents semi-automatic rifle.

1926 – Russian Politburo throws out Leon Trotsky and his followers.

1932 – Henry Ford gives his first radio speech.

1943 – Streptomycin is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1950 – UN forces entered Pyongyang, capital of North Korea.

1951 – US President Harry Truman formally ends state of war with Germany.

1954 – First ascent of Cho Oyu, 6th highest mountain in the world.

1957 – Maurice “Rocket” Richard becomes first NHLer to score 500 goals.

1960 – France grants Mauritania independence.

1960 – Martin Luther King Jr. arrested in Atlanta sit-in.

1962 – Stalin monument removed in Prague.

1966 – Bobby Orr makes his NHL regular-season debut for Boston Bruins.

1967 – Mariner 5 makes fly-by of Venus.

1968 – Golden Gate Bridge charges tolls only for southbound cars.

1975 – First of a record 6,137 performances of “A Chorus Line” in New York.

1977 – Supersonic Concorde jet’s first landing in New York.

1980 – Steve McPeak rides 101’9” unicycle.

1981 – LA Dodgers beat Montreal Expos for NL pennant [Rick Monday HR].

1986 – Allan Border scores the 1,000,000th run in all test cricket.

1987 – Black Monday: stock markets around the world crash.

1990 – “Dances with Wolves” starring Kevin Costner premieres.

2003 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

2005 – Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

2014 – A working human intestine is generated in a lab from stem cells.

2015 – Justin Trudeau becomes PM of Canada.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern, 37, becomes youngest New Zealand PM in 161 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 19, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day for meditation. You have probably been trying to distract yourself from unresolved issues through shopping or eating. Try taking some time today to think about what is really bothering you. It would do you some good to get outside and connect with nature. Try taking a long walk in a park. You are much more likely to find perspective there than at the mall.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your creativity is at a peak, though you may not be aware of it due to your focus on your work and social life. But do not be surprised if you have a vision, seemingly from out of the blue. You will likely feel inspired to stop what you are doing and paint or write. Excuse yourself and spend some time alone with your muse. You will be delighted with the results.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to be careful of missing the forest for the trees today. You may be concentrating on a detail in your personal or professional life that is not as crucial to the big picture as you think. This kind of obsessive thinking is probably keeping you from progressing. Let it go. Sometimes it’s necessary to sacrifice a battle in order to win the war.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might feel as though your head is in the clouds today. After the frantic pace you have kept up at work, your mind has decided to take some time off. People may have to repeat questions several times before you respond. They will think you are funny, and so should you. Try to relax and have fun in your dizzy state!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect to hear from people you have not heard from in some time. Make a cup of tea and savour every correspondence. You could feel nostalgic for the “good old days” when life seemed simpler and more of your friends were nearby. Pick up the phone and give one of them a call. Your old pal will be delighted to hear from you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try to be extra patient and affectionate toward your loved ones today. A child, lover, or pet needs some of the special attention and reassurance that only you can provide. Try to make this a priority over professional obligations. Remember your loved ones are the most important things in your life. When you need them, they will always be there for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your intuition is quite high right now, enabling you to accurately tune in to others’ hopes and dreams. This can be a bit tricky in a social situation, however. Someone could be saying one thing when you know they are thinking something else! Do not dwell on other people’s thoughts too much. Instead, direct your thoughts to how happy you are now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is likely you have been feeling the urge to exercise your imagination. As much as you enjoy your profession, there is not much chance to stretch your mind and show your creative visual side. With some time off, you could pick up paints and brushes or pen and paper and begin an art project of some kind. With all the houseguests and visitors dropping by, expect encouragement!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a good day to let go. If someone has hurt or disappointed you, it is time to forgive and move on. Holding a grudge is not going to get you anywhere. In fact, it is probably eating away at your heart and keeping you from moving ahead in other areas. If things are meant to work out with this person, they will. If they do not, it is not meant to be.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Resist the urge to go on a shopping spree today. You are likely to make impulsive purchases. You may be trying to fill a void or compensate for another area of your life that is not going as well as you would like. Try instead to do a little meditation and bring the real problem into clearer focus. Take a walk or do some yoga. It will do your spirit more good than the mall!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are feeling especially sensitive today. Your intuition is operating at a very high level. With people wearing their hearts on their sleeves now, it is very easy to tap into others’ emotions. You and your mate are especially in sync, which will make for a wonderful evening. Take advantage of the aspects and broach a sensitive subject you’ve wanted to discuss.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are in a fun and festive mood with today’s planetary aspects. Tonight you should plan a house full of people, because you are going to need an audience. Your flair for drama is working overtime. You will have jokes to tell and anecdotes to pass on. Your guests will appreciate the free floorshow!