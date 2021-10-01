Today in High Prairie: October 2, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 2, 2021

10-2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 2, 2021

Madison Nesom

Bruce Willier

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 2, 2021

Holly Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 2, 2021

1800 – Nat Turner, Slave Rebellion Leader

1869 – Mahatma Ghandi, Indian Pacifist

1890 – Groucho Marx, American Comedian

1896 – Bud Abbott, American Comedian

1896 – Liaqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s 1st PM

1930 – Dave Barrett, Former BC Premier

1938 – Rex Reed, Movie Critic

1942 – Steve Sabol, Won 25 Emmy Awards

1945 – Don McLean, American Pie Singer

1950 – Michael Rutherford, Genesis Pop Bassist

1951 – Sting, The Police Musician

1954 – Lani O’Grady, 8 is Enough Actress

1955 – Philip Oakey, Human League Vocalist

1960 – Glenn Anderson, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – October 2, 2021

Oct. 2, 1913: Grouard town council agrees to hire lawyer C.F. Newell, of Edmonton, to present Grouard’s claim before the Railway Commission and Alberta Legislature to secure the main line through the town and defend the rights of the town. This occurs after the ED&BC railroad announces it is not coming to Grouard. Grouard town council tries to secure a loop.

Oct. 2, 1915: The Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P., closes.

Oct. 2, 1969: Alex Komisar is re-elected president of the FUA at the annual meeting at the Anglican Parish Hall.

Oct. 2, 1971: Merv Kurtz is installed as Exalted Ruler of the High Prairie Elks at their meeting. Vic Chodzicki is installed Leading Knight.

Oct. 2, 1975: Leniency of the courts in granting bail was cited as the main criticism at the Kocon-Sartorius inquiry held in High Prairie. Both died in a kidnapping-suicide earlier in the year.

Oct. 2, 1983: Hazel Agatha Morden Wood, 66, dies at her home of a heart attack. She was one of the town’s prominent citizens and wife of Dr. J.B.T. Wood.

Oct. 2, 1985: South Peace News reports of damage at Jaycee Park after someone on a three-wheeler uses the baseball diamond as a playground. Deep ruts are left in the infield.

Oct. 2, 1987: The High Prairie courthouse celebrates its official opening. The first trials are held Oct. 5.

Oct. 2, 1991: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $27,141 grant for upgrading the campsite at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 2, 1992: Melissa Smith, Robert Jezewsky, Haney Sharkawi and Steven Leepile all win medals at the West Coast Invitational Taekwondo tournament in Vancouver.

Oct. 2, 1993: The new E.W. Pratt gymnasium in christened as the Chargers host their annual Invitational Volleyball tournament. Slave Lake wins the women’s title while Rocky Lane wins the men’s crown.

Oct. 2, 1995: Joussard Area Development Association president Camille Goutier writes the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce inviting them to hold the Golden Walleye Classic in their community but the plan never materializes.

Oct. 2, 2000: John Gould begins his job as the first M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

Oct. 2, 2006: Paula Cowell begins her job as High Prairie recreation director.

Oct. 2, 2006: Ray Dupres is elected by acclamation to the M.D. of Big Lakes council to serve Enilda after nominations close.

Oct. 2, 2006: Another piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in dust as the Regional Services Building is torn down. The building was the former town office.

Oct. 2, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the construction of the new municipal services facilities in Faust and Grouard.

Oct. 2, 2013: Joussard School celebrates the official sign unveiling of their new school. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen attends and says a strong lobby from the school, HPSD and parents helped make the new school a reality.

Oct. 2, 2015: Jeff and Mary Burgar receive their Silver Quill pins – 18 years late! When the Burgers received their Silver Quill Awards in 1998 the pins did not exist. Instead, a certificate was presented. CCNA provided the Quills and South Peace News staff presented Jeff and Mary Burgar with their own Quills at a potluck lunch.

Oct. 2, 2016: Outrage is expressed after an abused and wounded dog is left in a dumpster at Peavine.

Oct. 2, 2018: Whitefish Lake First Nation turns sod on its new $2.3 million community hall.

This Day in World History – October 2, 2021

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers Mount Royal [Montreal].

1608 – Hans Lippershey applies for patent for first known early telescope.

1614 – French King Louis XIII declared an adult at 13.

1627 – Last Emperor of Chinese Ming dynasty, Chongzhen, comes to throne.

1836 – After five years at sea, Charles Darwin returns to England.

1866 – J. Osterhoudt patents tin can with key opener.

1870 – Italy annexes Rome & Papal States; Rome made Italian capital.

1871 – Brigham Young, Mormon leader, arrested for bigamy.

1895 – First cartoon comic strip is printed in a newspaper.

1902 – Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” is published.

1910 – First two aircraft collide at Milan, Italy.

1936 – First alcohol power plant forms at Atchison, Kansas.

1940 – British liner Empress, loaded with refugees for Canada, sunk.

1946 – First network soap opera “Faraway Hill” begins broadcasting.

1950 – First strip of Charlie Brown [later “Peanuts”] published in 9 papers.

1956 – First atomic power clock exhibited.

1957 – New volcanic island appears off Fayal Island Azores.

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” starring William Holden released.

1959 – Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” premieres on CBS-TV.

1963 – West Germany condemns western grain shipments to USSR.

1971 – Homing pigeon averages a record 133 kph in an 1,100-km race.

1984 – Three cosmonauts return after a record 237 days in orbit.

1986 – Sikhs attempt to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

1990 – Radio Berlin International’s final transmission.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays clinch AL East title.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays first sport franchise to draw 4 million fans.

2004 – Montreal Expos last win in franchise history, 6-3 over NY Mets.

2016 – Vin Scully calls his final LA Dodgers game [67 MLB seasons].

Today’s Horoscopes – October 2, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A long-awaited vacation or move you have been hoping to make could finally be possible today. Before you go, there may be some paperwork to take care of. Thoughts of business advancement may play in your mind, and you might consider taking a course or two to increase your marketability and help you get closer to achieving your goals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Heightened imagination and ingenuity could bring new ideas for advancing yourself in money and business affairs. Practical information attained from outside sources merges with insights to bring useful information your way. Consider everything carefully before taking action. Be open to the advice of others. Whatever you do, today shows promise of being successful and fortunate.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Social events, especially those unrelated to business, could bring exciting new contacts. Relationships with partners should be mutually beneficial, particularly when the people you are dealing with are friends. If you have been considering entering a new business partnership, this is the day to start discussing it seriously. Romantic partnerships begun or moved forward now should also go very well.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your efficient and practical abilities are operating at a very high level. A long-term goal you have been working toward could finally be reached today, bringing good fortune and open acknowledgement. Your efforts may be so appreciated you could be asked to continue doing what you are doing. In other words, major advancement could be in the works.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your strong business head and practical skills couple with imagination and innovation to bring advancement your way. Information received from far away could prove especially valuable now. Relationships with friends and neighbours should be warm, cordial, and cooperative. Love relationships also prove rewarding. This evening blow off a little steam by going out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Business colleagues or prospective partners could visit today. The meeting promises to be cooperative, rewarding, and fruitful. Any partnership formed now shows promise of being a step in the right direction. You might fantasize about how you are going to spend all the money you are going to make. This is fine as long as you postpone actually spending it until you have the money in your hands.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A social event in your neighbourhood, perhaps in your home, could bring practical information your way you can put to use to advance your business. You could meet some valuable contacts. Information received from neighbours can prove enlightening. You should feel optimistic, enthusiastic, and motivated. Whatever you start now should bring success and good fortune your way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your business and financial interests could suddenly take a turn for the better. Any difficulties you have been having may disappear as if by magic. Whatever your work, either related to career or projects of your own, it should suddenly run a lot more smoothly. You should be feeling physically strong and energetic. Optimism and enthusiasm permeate your thoughts.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel mentally and physically great, and your business and financial interests may take a sudden turn for the better. A contract could be involved. Love matters should also be going very well, and children could bring you great pleasure. This is a good time to make future plans and pursue your most cherished ambitions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You can overcome difficulties with business and money through the help of someone older. Helpful advice makes a future course of action seem clearer and more practical than before. Your practical abilities are heightened. You are less likely than usual to let strong emotions interfere with using them. A previously unused intuitive ability could also help you now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today a piece of information for which you have been searching could suddenly become known. You might use your business and money-management skills to help a friend or a group with which you are affiliated. You will have some good pointers to impart. Gratitude, if not financial compensation, should be forthcoming. Put your nose to the grindstone and get going!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Efforts to advance your career you have made over the past few weeks could finally bear fruit. Success and good fortune are strongly indicated where business and money are concerned. Worries over finances disappear. You could receive public recognition of some kind, particularly from higher-ups. Some benefit through contracts or legal papers is also indicated. This is a satisfying, profitable time.