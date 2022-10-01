Today in High Prairie: October 2, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 2, 2022

This Day in Local History – October 2, 2022

Oct. 2, 1913: Grouard town council agrees to hire lawyer C.F. Newell, of Edmonton, to present Grouard’s claim before the Railway Commission and Alberta legislature to secure the main line through the town and defend the rights of the town. This occurs after the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad announces it is not coming to Grouard. Grouard town council tries to secure a loop.

Oct. 2, 1915: The Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P., closes.

Oct. 2, 1971: Merv Kurtz is installed as Exalted Ruler of the High Prairie Elks at their meeting. Vic Chodzicki is installed Leading Knight.

Oct. 2, 1975: Leniency of the courts in granting bail was cited as the main criticism at the Kocon-Sartorius inquiry held in High Prairie. Both died in a kidnapping-suicide earlier in the year.

Oct. 2, 1983: Hazel Agatha Morden Wood, 66, dies at her home of a heart attack. She was one of High Prairie’s most prominent citizens and wife of Dr. J.B.T. Wood.

Oct. 2, 1985: South Peace News reports of damage at Jaycee Park after someone on a three-wheeler uses the baseball diamond as a playground. Deep ruts are left in the infield.

Oct. 2, 1987: The High Prairie courthouse celebrates its official opening. The first trials are held Oct. 5.

Oct. 2, 1991: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board receives a $27,141 grant for upgrading the campsite at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 2, 1992: Melissa Smith, Robert Jezewsky, Haney Sharkawi and Steven Leepile all win medals at the West Coast Invitational Taekwondo tournament in Vancouver.

Oct. 2, 1993: The new E.W. Pratt gymnasium in christened as the Chargers host their annual Invitational Volleyball tournament. Slave Lake wins the women’s title while Rocky Lane wins the men’s crown.

Oct. 2, 1995: Joussard Area Development Association president Camille Goutier writes the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce inviting them to hold the Golden Walleye Classic in their community but the plan never materializes.

Oct. 2, 2000: John Gould begins his job as the first M.D. of Big Lakes fire chief.

Oct. 2, 2006: Paula Cowell begins her job as High Prairie recreation director.

Oct. 2, 2006: Ray Dupres is elected by acclamation to the M.D. of Big Lakes council to serve Enilda after nominations close.

Oct. 2, 2006: Another piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in dust as the Regional Services Building is torn down. The building is also the former town office.

Oct. 2, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the construction of the new municipal services facilities in Faust and Grouard.

Oct. 2, 2013: Joussard School celebrates the official sign unveiling of their new school. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen attends and says a strong lobby from the school, HPSD and parents helped make the new school a reality.

Oct. 2, 2015: Jeff and Mary Burgar receive their Silver Quill pins – 18 years late! When the Burgers received their Silver Quill Awards in 1998 the pins did not exist. Instead, a certificate was presented. CCNA provided the Quills and South Peace News staff presented Jeff and Mary Burgar with their own Quills at a potluck lunch.

Oct. 2, 2016: Outrage is expressed after an abused and wounded dog is left in a dumpster at Peavine.

Oct. 2, 2018: Whitefish Lake First Nation turns sod on its new $2.3 million community hall.

This Day in World History – October 2, 2022

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers Mount Royal [Montreal].

1608 – Hans Lippershey applies for patent for first known early telescope.

1614 – French King Louis XIII declared an adult at 13.

1804 – Britain mobilizes to protect against French invasion.

1836 – After 5 years at sea, Charles Darwin returns to England.

1866 – J. Osterhoudt patents a tin can with key opener.

1870 – Italy annexes Rome & Papal States; Rome made Italian capital.

1895 – First cartoon comic strip is printed in a newspaper.

1902 – Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” is published.

1910 – First 2 aircraft collide at Milan, Italy.

1936 – First alcohol power plant forms at Atchison, Kansas.

1940 – British liner Empress, loaded with refugees for Canada, sinks.

1949 – USSR recognizes People’s Republic of China.

1950 – First strip of Charlie Brown [later “Peanuts”] published in 9 newspapers.

1956 – First atomic power clock exhibited.

1957 – New volcanic island appears off Fayal Island Azores.

1957 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” starring William Holden released.

1971 – Homing pigeon averages a record 133 kph in a 1,100-km race.

1984 – Three cosmonauts return after a record 237 days in orbit.

1990 – Radio Berlin International’s final transmission.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays clinch AL East title.

1991 – Toronto Blue Jays first sport franchise to draw 4 million fans.

2004 – Montreal Expos last win in franchise history, 6-3 over NY Mets.

2016 – Vin Scully calls his final LA Dodgers game [67 MLB seasons].

