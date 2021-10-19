Today in High Prairie: October 20, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 20, 2021

10 a.m. – HPSD meets in HP at Learning Centre.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Influenza Clinic at Kinuso Public Health Office.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 20, 2021

Gerald Paddon

Marvyn Calliou

Yvette Gagnon

Lavern Lizee

Diane Ukrainetz

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 20, 2021

Taylor Matin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 20, 2021

1632 – Christopher Wren, St. Paul’s Cathedral Designer

1819 – The Bab, Babi Faith Founder

1891 – James Charwick, Discovered the Neutron

1891 – Jomo Kenyatta, Founding Father of Kenya

1904 – Tommy Douglas, Canada’s Father of Medicare

1913 – Grandpa Jones, Hee Haw Musician

1931 – Mickey Mantle, New York Yankee

1932 – William Christopher, M*A*S*H Actor Father Mulcahy

1934 – Jerry Orback, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Hector the Bulldog, Looney Tunes Character

1950 – Tom Petty, Heartbreakers Musician

1951 – Al Greenwood, Foreigner Keyboardist

1958 – Eric Scott, The Waltons Ben

1959 – Razor Ramon, WWE Wrestler

1971 – Snoop Dogg, Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 20, 2021

Oct. 20, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Carl Boytinck fills the vacancy on the management board of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce for a two-year term from Bob Brearly.

Oct. 20, 1963: Kathleen Sekulich, 60, dies in an accident seven miles west of High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1969: Remaining staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard begin the disheartening task of dismantling, sorting and packing equipment and supplies after the closure of the school is announced four days earlier.

Oct. 20, 1976: The High Prairie Opportunity Corps building burns to the ground.

Oct. 20, 1979: Ed’s Men’s Wear has its close-out sale.

Oct. 20, 1980: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1984: A delegation by John Brodrick approaches High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont on plans for a second ice surface.

Oct. 20, 1985: The High Prairie Cross Country Ski Club holds a meeting to prepare for the coming season, despite the fact no snow has fallen.

Oct. 20, 1986: Don Lorencz is elected mayor of High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 1986: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz purchase the Macleods store and move to town from Kelowna.

Oct. 20, 1987: Cree Airways denies rumours it is in financial trouble. It stops flights into town before the end of the month.

Oct. 20, 1989: J.L. Photography celebrates its grand opening with one-hour photo finishing.

Oct. 20, 1992: Alberta Forestry Minister LeRoy Fjordbotten rejects Polyboard’s proposal for a mill in the High Prairie area.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports Rick and Trudy Quartly open Shell Snack and Car Wash.

Oct. 20, 1993: South Peace News reports that High Prairie recreation Supt. Lauren Craven announces plans to leave town for a village administrator position at Evansburg.

Oct. 20, 1997: Randy Anderson and Dwayne Taylor open A&W in the town’s east end.

Oct. 20, 1997: Slow contract negotiations between the High Prairie members of HSAA and the government prompt a slowdown and picket at the hospital.

Oct. 20, 2005: Ellen Badger, chair of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society, tenders her resignation.

Oct. 20, 2006: A picker truck being used at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre construction site is vandalized.

Oct. 20, 2007: Rueben Ben Kohn dies in his home at the age of 78 years. He founded and owned Ben’s TV repair service and was active in many organizations including the United Church, Christian Business Men’s Fellowship, Toastmasters, the High Prairie Association for Community Living and Marigold Enterprises.

Oct. 20, 2009: Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant re-opens after a Sept. 18 fire which forced a temporary closure.

Oct. 20, 2009: Alberta Health Services staff inform Festival of Trees organizers the event will be canceled this year at the hospital because of the H1N1 flu outbreak.

Oct. 20, 2010: Slave Lake’s Lenny Richer is elected High Prairie School Division board chair at its organizational meeting in High Prairie.

Oct. 20, 2011: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society holds an open house to honour Louisa Rich for her contributions to the organization.

Oct. 20, 2011: High Prairie RCMP charge 17 people after two drug raids in town. Cocaine, cash and weapons are seized.

Oct. 20, 2011: Jack Owen Evans passes away at J.B. Wood Nursing Home at the age of 94 years. He moved to High Prairie in 1944 after serving in the war and farmed until retirement.

Nov. 20, 2012: The Town of High Prairie holds Nomination Day for the vacant mayor’s chair and two councillors. Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are elected councillors by acclamation. Linda Cox and Michael Smith decide to run for mayor.

Oct. 20, 2013: Kalliope Wong wins the grand prize of a large quilt at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s Show and Sale.

Oct. 20, 2015: Steve Rosychuk passes away at the age of 90 years. He was a former long-time employee of Bissell Bros. Lumber.

Oct. 20, 2018: The High Prairie Outlaws win their first game in franchise history after destroying the hometown Grande Prairie Raiders 64-0. It is also the first-ever win for the High Prairie & Area Football Society. The senior Renegades were also winless in their history.

This Day in World History – October 20, 2021

1603 – Chinese uprising in Philippines fails after 23,000 killed.

1786 – Harvard University organizes first astronomical expedition in US.

1813 – Kingdom of Westphalia abolished.

1817 – First Mississippi “Showboat” leaves Nashville on maiden voyage.

1818 – 49th parallel forms as border between US & Canada.

1820 – Spain sells part of Florida to US for $5 million.

1822 – First edition of London Sunday Times.

1847 – Famous court case: William Nelman, 12, poisons grandpa with arsenic.

1864 – US President Abraham Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving as a holiday.

1903 – US wins disputed boundary between District of Alaska & Canada.

1906 – Lee DeForest demonstrates his electrical vacuum tube [radio tube].

1910 – First appearance of cork centered baseball in World Series.

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen sets out a race to the South Pole.

1935 – Communist forces end their Long March in China.

1936 – Spanish government moves to Barcelona.

1955 – Harry Belafonte records “Day-O” [Banana Boat Song].

1956 – Continental record high of 58F at Esperanza Station, Antarctica.

1956 – Hannes Lindemann begins trip across Atlantic in a 17-foot craft.

1957 – Lester B. Pearson first Canadian to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

1962 – Chinese army lands in India.

1963 – South Africa begins trial of Nelson Mandela on conspiracy.

1964 – Riot at Rolling Stones show in Paris: 150 arrested.

1965 – Beatles receive a gold record for “Yesterday”.

1967 – A purported bigfoot is filmed at Bluff Creek by Roger Patterson.

1973 – OPEC oil embargo begins.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens Sydney Opera House.

1975 – US Supreme Court ruling: teachers can spank pupils after warning.

1975 – Soviet orbiter Venera 9 becomes first spacecraft to orbit Venus.

1992 – First World Series game outside of US – Toronto beats Atlanta.

1993 – Highest scoring World Series game: Toronto 15, Philly 14.

2011 – Former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, killed.

2013 – 78 people are killed by cattle raiders in Jonglei, Sudan.

2015 – Migrants arriving in Greece top 500,000 for the year.

2017 – Report: Pollution linked to 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 20, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Good news from distant lands could have you feeling good about your life and eagerly anticipating the future. Your thinking is sharp and clear. This is a good day to make plans, particularly if they involve travel or education. If you have the feeling the coming weeks bring some dramatic changes for the better, your instincts are likely correct. You have reason to celebrate.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – When you give your imagination free rein, you have a creative way of expressing yourself. Today you might feel like doing some public speaking or creative writing. You may devise a unique way to make a presentation or put together a proposal. Communicating in a more intimate way will warm your heart and the hearts of your audience. Do not hold back.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mental acuity is high today. A recent innovation of yours could bring you some much-deserved recognition. Your mind is especially sharp at this point, and ideas come thick and fast. You have tremendous talent. If you focus it, you will make some positive inroads toward building your success.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you will feel inspired to express yourself in fun, creative ways. Do not be afraid to let loose with your wild sense of humour. You could play a prank on a friend who makes him or her laugh and creates good feelings. Or you could share some jokes with others that make them smile and feel better. You enjoy playing the clown, and you are good at it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect a visitor to put you in touch with people who could make a real difference in your life. Changes are manifesting more quickly than you realize. Certainly, all that is occurring is exciting, but the speed may have you feeling a little apprehensive. Fear often accompanies success. You can not move ahead without taking some risk. You are up to this challenge!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s celestial configuration may leave you feeling more spiritually inclined than usual. As your thoughts turn to more positive horizons, you will be optimistic about your future and the future of humanity. Do not hesitate to express these opinions to others. They will be cheered by your point of view.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is bound to be an interesting day as you meet some new people who have fascinating ideas about esoteric subjects. Listen closely and later jot notes on the conversation. Do not be surprised if you get some good news about advancing in your professional field. It looks as though a raise or promotion is coming.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is time to admit your hectic lifestyle is catching up with you. Today you must start to get organized. Waiting until the last minute to take care of important tasks only causes anxiety. Make a list of everything you need to get done and prioritize it. Consider yourself lucky if you can confine the list to one page!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your inbox is probably crammed with party invitations. There is no such thing as a simple RSVP for you. Every call to accept or decline results in a lengthy conversation as you catch up with relatives and old friends. It is possible you will receive a communication today that turns your life in a new direction. Doors that you have never considered may be opened wide for you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The planetary energies today are emphasizing family. This may be a good time to do some research, delving more deeply into your roots. Have you picked your grandmother’s brain about her mother and grandmother? You will be surprised at what you learn. You will feel more connected with your family, and you may learn some facts that make you proud of your heritage.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your hard work is finally paying off. You can expect to receive acknowledgement and advancement, along with a possible salary increase or substantial bonus. You should receive the good news soon. Celebrate tonight with family and friends. They could also have some good news of their own to report, which makes for happiness all around.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a day for good news, particularly regarding the home. It is likely that some positive changes are occurring or are about to occur. You may be considering a move or a major renovation. Whatever it is, all signs indicate the changes are for the better. One way or another, by this time next year you will be living in a bigger, better house.