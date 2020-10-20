Today in High Prairie – October 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 21, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 21, 2020

Angie Williscroft

Ray Duchesneau

Eden Gervais

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 21, 2020

William Thunder

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 21

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Dynamite Inventor

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, Jazz Trumpeter

1924 – Joyce Randolph, Honeymooners Actress

1931 – Shammi Kapoor, “Elvis Presley of India”

1942 – Judith Sheindlin, “Judge Judy”

1943 – Paula Kelly, Night Court’s Liz

1943 – Ron Elliott, The Beau Brummels Musician

1952 – Brent Mydland, Grateful Dead Vocalist

1953 – Charlotte Caffey, Co-Go’s Rocker

1955 – Eric Faulkner, Nay City Rollers Rocker

1956 – Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Actress

1976 – Jeremy Miller, Growing Pains Actor “Ben”

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American TV personality

This Day in Local History – October 21

Oct. 21, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches Strawberry Creek.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports the construction of a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake is delayed until after the war.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports oats sells for 27 cents a bushel in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1961: Dennis Ryerson, 52, of Widewater, dies of exposure after his commercial fishing boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Gary Cowell, 19, survives.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace News reports an explosion occurs at the AGT building in High Prairie causing little damage. Slight damage is done to the furnace room.

Oct. 21, 1985: The Prairie River Health Unit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Oct. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the Sew and So Shop is closing.

Oct. 21, 1992: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society has asked the Golden Walleye Classic to move its dates for the fishing tournament. Conflict between the two major events is hurting the fair, say Ag Society members.

Oct. 21, 1996: The Village of Kinuso meets and announces plans to scrap the idea of joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Oct. 21, 1996: Ruby Sekulich opens Gifts and Geckos across from the post office.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine celebrates the grand opening of the new Bishop Routhier School. Elder Madeline Gauchier and Education Minister Dave Hancock cut the ribbon.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine Bishop Routhier School honours the passing of Georgette Chalifoux with a tribute at the newly-opened school. Her portrait is hung in the coatroom between Aboriginal Head Start and the day care.

Oct. 21, 2013: Linda Cox wins the municipal election in High Prairie 423-363 over Crystal Sekulich. Voters also elected six new councillors including Michael Long, Brian Panasiuk, Trevor Carrier, Donna Deynaka, Debbie Rose and Quenten Emter. All incumbent councillors are defeated. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four incumbents are also defeated including Guy L’Heureux in Joussard, Randy Ehman in Sunset House – Gilwood South, Violet Campiou in Faust and Fern Welch in Grouard.

Oct. 21, 2014: Kayleigh Butler passes away from cancer at her home in Edmonton at the age of 27 years.

Oct. 21, 2014: Olive Lila Burback passes away at the age of 79 years. She was a former secretary at Prairie River School.

Oct. 21, 2016: High Prairie’s new Peavey Mart celebrates its grand opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Deputy mayor Debbie Rose helps cut the ribbon with staff.

This Day in World History – October 21

1520 – Explorer Ferdinand Magellan 1st Europeans to sail into Pacific.

1727 – Russian & Chinese accord to correct boundaries.

1805 – Battle of Trafalgar: Horatio Nelson defeats French/Spanish fleet.

1824 – Joseph Aspdin patents Portland cement.

1854 – Florence Nightingale is sent to the Crimean War.

1915 – 1st transatlantic radiotelephone message occurs.

1918 – Margaret Owen sets world typing speed record of 170 wpm.

1944 – Canadian troops occupy Breskens.

1945 – Women in France allowed to vote for 1st time.

1948 – Facsimile high-speed radio transmission demonstrated.

1948 – UN rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons.

1958 – 1st women in British House of Lords.

1960 – 1st British nuclear sub HMS Dreadnought launched.

1966 – 116 children die after coal waste heap slides in South Wales.

1970 – 777 Unification church couples wed in Korea.

1975 – Elton John is given a star in Hollywood.

1980 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected member of Politburo.

1980 – Phillies win 1st World Series in their 98-year history.

1988 – Philippine former first couple Ferdinand & Imelda Marcos indicted.

1989 – Buck Helm found alive after being buried 4 days after earthquake.

1993 – Military coup by Burundi President Ndadaye; 525,000 Hutus flee.

1994 – North Korea signs pact to end their nuclear projects.

2014 – Oscar Pistorius jailed 5 years for killing his girlfriend.

2017 – Spanish government suspends Catalonia’s autonomy.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A small spark in a dry field is apt to whip the hill into flames. A raging wildfire may be underway by the end of the day. Know you’re one of the biggest perpetrators, but don’t feel badly about it. Fire is destructive but also necessary. Clearing out brush and offering a fresh new place in which new growth can flourish is an important part of the cycle of nature.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put on some lively music you can dance to and really kick up your heels. It’s time to put away the sour mood and have fun. You will find the more you engage in intellectual discussions with people today, the more you will get warmed up to the idea that life should be fun, not the pain and stress you sometimes make it out to be.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a tremendously expansive time for you, and there is very little that will stop your momentum once you get going. Your eyes are alive with a spark that says you’re ready to take on the world. Believe this about yourself and others will believe in you. There is a great deal of luck on your side today, so take a gamble in a certain part of your life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good time to put things in writing. Your gift with words is apt to shine today as you write a proposal, e-mail, or love poem. You’re able to communicate very well when you put your sensitive emotions aside and concentrate on what you think instead of what you feel. Expand your influence by focusing on those things that require a more cerebral approach.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The day’s energy is apt to be lively, making it much easier to get the things done you need do. You will find people are more than eager to help you. The trick is to integrate your leadership abilities with the knowledge available from other people. You will create a winning combination of power and strength to put to use in just about any realm of your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Obstacles that you have ignored are suddenly starting to expand beyond reasonable proportions. Be careful of what you say as a result, because your words could spread like wildfire. This is no laughing matter. Difficulties in your world are likely to crop up, and you will find your ego threatened. Try to keep some sort of emotional barrier.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a terrific day for you, and you will glow brightly from head to toe as you radiate your true inner self to the world. You will find profound joy in the simplest, most ordinary circumstances. If you run out of things to say, feel free to whistle a tune. This isn’t likely to happen today, since you will overflow with things to talk about.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tap into the boisterous, light-hearted mood of the day instead of getting bogged down with heavy emotions. This is a good time to engage your mind rather than let your heart take control. Be aware of the expansive nature of the day that allows you to think clearly without getting bothered by emotions. Take the cerebral route to figuring out what you need to do to smooth any bumps in the road.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your optimism will be inspiring today. You will find your light-hearted approach is perfectly suited to taking care of any issue that arises. Toss a few jokes into the mix and remind other people it isn’t necessary to take things so seriously. The sun is shining as you proudly parade down the street with your head held high.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Difficult challenges that have been lingering on the sidelines will probably become more prominent today. There is a strong possibility that things will come to a head. The problem was easy to overlook at first, but now that it has taken on a life of its own, you may have to consult someone who is more of an expert on these types of situations than you are.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be the one everyone runs to for advice today. You’re the one with all the answers who can easily pull the rabbit out of a hat. Trust your judgment and intellectual know-how. Feel free to push yourself to the limit. If you go too far, you can always take a step back. If you never drive all the way to the boundaries, you will never know how far you can go.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may get frustrated when you find people aren’t as sensitive to a situation as you want them to be. While you’re looking to make a strong connection with someone, almost wanting to take possession of his or her feelings, that person, in turn, is trying to pull back. People are apt to gravitate toward rational facts rather than intense, smothering emotions.