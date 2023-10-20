Today in High Prairie: October 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 21, 2023

PRJH Volleyball Tournament (Day 2 of 2).

10 a.m. – Lakeland Regional Cribbage Tournament at Faust. Cost is $15.

6 – 8 p.m. – Monster Mash Family Dance at Nampa Seniors Drop-In Centre.

7 – 11 p.m. – Music Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 21, 2023

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Dynamite Inventor

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, Jazz Trumpeter

1924 – Joyce Randolph, Honeymooners Actress

1931 – Shammi Kapoor, “Elvis Presley of India”

1942 – Judith Sheindlin, “Judge Judy”

1943 – Paula Kelly, Night Court’s Liz

1943 – Ron Elliott, The Beau Brummels Musician

1952 – Brent Mydland, Grateful Dead Vocalist

1953 – Charlotte Caffey, Go-Go’s Rocker

1955 – Eric Faulkner, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1956 – Carrie Fisher, Star Wars Actress

1976 – Jeremy Miller, Growing Pains Action “Ben”

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American TV personality

This Day in Local History – October 21, 2023

Oct. 21, 1913: Over 100 people attend a meeting at Revillon’s Wholesale in Edmonton. Edmontonians support Grouard’s bid to have the main line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad pass through town and promise to lobby railway president J.D. MacArthur to that effect.

Oct. 21, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches Strawberry Creek.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports the construction of a fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake is delayed until after the war.

Oct. 21, 1915: The Grouard News reports oats sells for 27 cents a bushel in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1961: Dennis Ryerson, 52, of Widewater, dies of exposure after his commercial fishing boat capsizes on Lesser Slave Lake. Gary Cowell, 19, survives.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace News reports construction begins on the new Royal Bank addition in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1970: South Peace news reports an explosion occurs at the AGT building in High Prairie causing little damage. Slight damage is done to the furnace room.

Oct. 21, 1975: The High Prairie post office closes as CUPW workers go on strike.

Oct. 21, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the operation of the town’s new water treatment plant.

Oct. 21, 1985: The Prairie River Health Unit celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Oct. 21, 1987: South Peace News reports the Sew and So Shop is closing in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1989: Carl Smith is named the MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League at their annual banquet.

Oct. 21, 1992: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society has asked the Golden Walleye Classic to move its dates for the fishing tournament. Conflict between the two major events is hurting the fair, say Ag Society members.

Oct. 21, 1996: The Village of Kinuso meets and announces plans to scrap the idea of joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Oct. 21, 1996: Ruby Sekulich opens Gifts and Geckos across from the post office in High Prairie.

Oct. 21, 1997: Marigold Enterprises moves into the old Rollie’s Sports Plus building.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine celebrates the grand opening of the new Bishop Routhier School. Elder Madeline Gauchier and Education Minister Dave Hancock cut the ribbon.

Oct. 21, 2010: Peavine Bishop Routhier School honours the passing of Georgette Chalifoux with a tribute at the newly-opened school. Her portrait is hung in the coatroom between Aboriginal Head Start and the day care.

Oct. 21, 2013: Linda Cox wins the municipal election in High Prairie 423-363 over Crystal Sekulich. Voters also elected six new councillors including Michael Long, Brian Panasiuk, Trevor Carrier, Donna Deynaka, Debbie Rose and Quenten Emter. All incumbent councillors are defeated. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four incumbents are also defeated including Guy L’Heureux in Joussard, Randy Ehman in Sunset House – Gilwood South, Violet Campiou in Faust and Fern Welch in Grouard.

Oct. 21, 2014: Kayleigh Butler passes away from cancer at her home in Edmonton at the age of 27 years.

Oct. 21, 2014: Olive Lila Burback passes away at the age of 79 years. She was a former secretary at Prairie River School.

Oct. 21, 2016: High Prairie’s new Peavey Mart celebrates its grand opening bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. Deputy mayor Debbie Rose helps cut the ribbon with staff.

Oct. 21, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance chair Barry Shawkawi presents a cheque for $2,500 to the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce to help fund their awards gala.

Oct. 21, 2019: Incumbent Conservative MP Arnold Viersen easily wins the Peace River – Westlock riding in the federal election. Viersen receives 41,659 votes. In second is the NDP’s Jennifer Villebrun with only 3,886 votes.

This Day in World History – October 21, 2023

1520 – Explorer Ferdinand Magellan is first European to sail into Pacific Ocean.

1727 – Russian & Chinese accord to correct boundaries.

1805 – Battle of Trafalgar: Horatio Nelson defeats French/Spanish fleet.

1824 – Joseph Aspdin patents Portland cement.

1915 – First transatlantic radiotelephone message occurs.

1918 – Margaret Owen sets world typing speed record of 170 words per minutes.

1945 – Women in France allowed to vote for first time.

1948 – Facsimile high-speed radio transmission demonstrated.

1948 – UN rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons.

1958 – First women in British House of Lords.

1966 – 116 children die after coal waste heap slides in South Wales.

1980 – Phillies win first World Series in their 98-year history.

1988 – Philippine former first couple Ferdinand & Imelda Marcos indicted.

1989 – Buck Helm found alive after being buried 4 days after earthquake.

1993 – Military coup by Burundi President Ndadaye; 525,000 Hutus flee.

1994 – North Korea signs pact to end their nuclear projects.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is a trajectory of truth to maintain today. If you try to go against the flow, you will have a difficult time achieving your goals. You are much better off setting your sights on something downstream so you can utilize the incredible force that already has a great deal of momentum behind it. There is no need to reinvent the wheel on a day like this.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are competing with someone today as you fight for dominance in a situation. The unspoken battle has begun, and the war will not end until you have successfully claimed your victorious position as ruler of the mountain. Defend your territory if you feel that someone is stepping on it. If you do not make it known you are the boss, someone else surely will claim that spot.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not hesitate to dive into whatever project or situation suits your fancy today. Your luck will make you victorious in whatever game you choose. Happiness is almost inevitable. Do not be afraid to share your enthusiasm with others. Your confidence is incredibly inspiring. Others are lucky to be on your team.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not blow things out of proportion today. You are apt to have a tendency to exaggerate everything to such a degree you completely lose touch with the true reality of the situation. You could be painting a terrible scene in order to elicit pity from others. Be honest about the situation before you create more enemies than friends.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your emotions are dynamic and extreme today. They are apt to control every action you take whether you realize it or not. Be aware it is best to realize it so you can then control these volatile feelings instead of being controlled by them. This does not mean you should try to ignore them by pretending they do not exist.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is an inspirational quality about you today that you should make more public. Instead of shrinking into your imagination, you should expand your energy outward to the people around you. Your heart is caring and sensitive. It is time to earn some public recognition for its loyalty and loving nature. Stand up and take a bow for all the incredible things you do for others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In many respects, the energy of the day can not get much better for you. It is up to you to direct this energy into action that will nourish your soul. There is a great deal of power and strength behind your emotions. You should make sure you carry this good feeling with you into every situation from now on.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Consider cooking dinner for a large group tonight. Ask everyone to pitch in some money and you will be surprised at the fantastic masterpiece you can create with just a small amount of effort on your part. Set the table with candles and add good music in the background. Even if a dinner party does not sound like a fun idea now, take a leadership role in whatever events come your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Once you take the first step today, the rest of the way will be a piece of cake. Before you know it, you will have completed the entire marathon with very little sweat on your brow. The one thing to watch out for is you do not run over anyone in your dash to the finish line. Be careful of the runners beside you and treat them as friends and supporters instead of opponents.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could feel a great deal of pressure from the people around you to join in their festivities. Perhaps you are being lured into the frenzy of activity. Do not feel like you have to be a part of the party if you do not want to be. The worst thing for you to do would be to pretend you are interested when you are not.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have so much fun today that you forget to check on the happiness of the people around you. You should feel quite a surge of strength because of the energy of today, but realize other people may have a hard time keeping up with your fantastic pace. Stop and take a break in order to allow other people to catch up.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may not be terribly impressed with the activity going on around you, but that does not mean you have to be miserable because of it. This is not the time to sit back and let others take the lead. If you see something you do not agree with, step up and make it known. Do what you can to change the course of events by letting your powerful voice be heard.