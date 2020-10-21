Today in High Prairie – October 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 22, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 22, 2020

Jenna Douglas

Joanne Huculak

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 22, 2020

Ashleigh Nygaard

Ashton Abel

Michael Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 22

1807 – Magnus Huss, First to Use Word Alcoholism

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian Composer/Pianist

1844 – Louis Riel, Canadian Metis Hero

1896 – Charles Glenn King, Discovered Vitamin C

1902 – Frank Spedding, Helped Build 1st Atom Bomb

1903 – Curly Howard, Three Stooges Actor

1920 – Mitzi Green, Little Orphan Annie Actress

1973 – Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – October 22

Oct. 22, 1969: South Peace News reports that Walker Apartments will soon be torn down in High Prairie to make room for the Royal Bank addition.

Oct. 22, 1969: Hubert Vallan, 18, of High Prairie, slips near the train tracks and loses his right foot after it’s cut off by a moving train near the station.

Oct. 22, 1975: Norma Henry, 22, formerly of Enilda and living in Sherwood Park, is featured in a story competing for Miss Rodeo Canada. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith.

Oct. 22, 1979: Houssian and Barry Sharkawi open the Family Inn Restaurant in High Prairie.

Oct. 22, 1992: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of the $7 million Provincial Building and Moostoos Building.

Oct. 22, 1999: The extension of the High Prairie Airport runway is celebrated with a grand opening.

Oct. 22, 2008: Hendry’s Accounting celebrates its 25th year in business.

Oct. 22, 2009: Archie Grover is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s interim CAO until a full-time CAO is hired.

Oct. 22, 2010: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Oct. 22, 2011: Joe Deynaka passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked in the farming and lumber industries all his life.

Oct. 22, 2011: Peavine resident Clint Cunningham passes away at the age of 44 years. The journeyman plumber had a great love for all sports and was a star pitcher for Peavine.

Oct. 22, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it is willing to take a potential $28,000 loss on a land deal west of town. Previous plans for development fell apart and council decided to let its option to buy expire on Jan. 31, 2015.

This Day in World History – October 22

794 – Emperor Kanmu relocates Japanese capital to Heiankyo [now Kyoto].

1797 – Andre-Jacques Garnerin makes 1st parachute descent from a balloon.

1861 – 1st telegraph line linking West & East coasts completed.

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb.

1884 – Greenwich Mean Time adopted worldwide, creating 24 time zones.

1897 – World’s 1st car dealer opens in London.

1906 – Henry Ford becomes President of Ford Motor Company.

1907 – Ringling Brothers buys Barnum & Bailey Circus.

1924 – Toastmasters International is founded.

1934 – Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd shot and killed by FBI.

1938 – Chester Carlson demonstrates 1st Xerox copying machine.

1939 – NBC becomes 1st network to televise a pro football game.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis occurs; US imposes naval blockade on Cuba.

1963 – 225,000 students boycott Chicago schools in Freedom Day protest.

1964 – EMI rejects audition by “High Numbers”; they become The Who.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 12 for orbit around moon.

1975 – Soviet spacecraft Venera 9 soft-lands on Venus.

1975 – Venera is 1st lander to return pics from surface of another planet.

1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran arrives in NYC for medical treatment.

1979 – Walt Disney World’s 100-millionth guest.

1981 – US national debt tops $1 trillion.

1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for record 26th time.

1991 – General Motors announces 9 month loss of $US 2.2 billion.

2005 – Most active Atlantic hurricane season on record: 22 storms.

2008 – Google Play is launched.

2016 – AT&T buys Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You don’t normally tend toward frugality, but today you could go overboard with your spending. Frustration from all sides makes you want to release it all at once by acquiring new possessions. This is fine up to a point. Treat yourself but take care you curb the impulse buying. You don’t want to waste any time tomorrow taking unwanted items back to the store.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some failures you may have experienced over the past few days could have you beating yourself up today. Perhaps you feel you were too hasty or too sloppy and could have done things better. Don’t obsess over it. Figure out what went wrong, learn from it, and let it go. Too much negativity directed at yourself is likely to sabotage future efforts rather than help them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be able to tune in to the thoughts and feelings of others, but you aren’t likely to know exactly how to handle the situation. Should you say something or just tailor your own behaviour to suit the moods of others? Reflect on the situation before doing either. This is a great day to meditate or read books or attend online lectures on spiritual matters.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Group activities are probably very much on your agenda today. You could attend an online meeting or lecture and later participate in a group chat with a bunch of friends. Don’t be tempted to eat or drink too much. You’ll likely regret it tomorrow. An unexpected sum of extra money could come your way. Don’t spend it all in one place. This is a great day to concentrate on having fun – within limits.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too much pressure on the job could have you feeling like chucking it all and going somewhere by yourself. You might be tempted to go on a spending spree or overindulge in food or drink. This may spill over into your personal relationships, causing disagreements with friends or family. It might be a good idea to be alone for a few hours. You will feel much better once you clear your head.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Inner conflict regarding spiritual matters might have you questioning your and others’ beliefs. You might doubt just about everything, and you could be tempted into angry debates over different concepts. Books or TV documentaries on whatever is bothering you might spark your curiosity and calm you down a little. A legal matter might come to the forefront today. It’s a hassle, but it needs to be handled.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Although your financial situation appears to be on the upswing, you still might be feeling pessimistic and indifferent about money and life in general. You might want to soothe your discontent by overspending, overindulging in food or drink, or both. Don’t let this feeling get the better of you. Get together with some friends, if possible, and have a good time. Treat yourself to a little something without going over the top!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A minor and rather silly quarrel with a friend or romantic partner could have you down in the dumps. This is an overreaction. You might need to get away for a while before you can make sense of it all. Too many demands from others could have you feeling used, and you might be tempted to tell them off. Try to avoid others long enough to gain control of yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Pressures on the job may be mounting. You might feel so disgruntled you want to chuck it all and run away. Foreign countries and distant states may suddenly seem far more appealing than usual. Maybe it’s a good idea to plan a future vacation. The stresses you’ve been experiencing could adversely affect your health. You need to release them somehow. Give it some thought.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Demands made by friends, children, or the special person in your life might have you feeling like you’re moving in a dozen different directions at once. You may feel unfocused and scattered. You usually enjoy serving others, but today you need to concentrate a little more on yourself. Show others how to help themselves and then go and do something you want to do. You deserve it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of deliveries, service people, e-mails, or phone calls might keep you jumping today, right when you’re in the mood for a quiet day. It may take all your effort to keep your cool. Try to get a family member to intercede for you with some of these people or you might lose your temper. In the evening, watch a movie and relax.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close friend might pass along some seemingly harmless but nonetheless untrue gossip. Don’t accept anything you hear today until you check the facts for yourself. Any information you receive is likely to be exaggerated if not totally false. You might find a lot of material on subjects that interest you – too much for you to read all at once, although you might wish you could!