Today in High Prairie: October 22, 2021

What's Happening Today – October 22, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 22, 2021

1807 – Magnus Huss, First to Use Word Alcoholism

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian Composer/Pianist

1844 – Louis Riel, Canadian Metis Hero

1896 – Charles Glenn King, Discovered Vitamin C

1902 – Frank Spedding, Helped Build 1st Atom Bomb

1903 – Curly Howard, Three Stooges Actor

1920 – Mitzi Green, Little Orphan Annie Actress

1973 – Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – October 22, 2021

Oct. 22, 1969: South Peace News reports that Walker Apartments will soon be torn down in High Prairie to make room for the Royal Bank addition.

Oct. 22, 1969: Hubert Vallan, 18, of High Prairie, slips near the train tracks and loses his right foot after it’s cut off by a moving train near the station.

Oct. 22, 1971: A major fundraiser for the new swimming pool called Swimming Pool Splash is held at the Legion Hall.

Oct. 22, 1975: Norma Henry, 22, formerly of Enilda and living in Sherwood Park, is featured in a story competing for Miss Rodeo Canada. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith.

Oct. 22, 1979: Houssian and Barry Sharkawi open the Family Inn Restaurant in High Prairie.

Oct. 22, 1990: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and formally agrees to send its bid in for the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

Oct. 22, 1992: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of the $7 million Provincial Building and Moostoos Building.

Oct. 22, 1999: The extension of the High Prairie Airport runway is celebrated with a grand opening.

Oct. 22, 2001: Michelle Hanson-Cunningham begins her new job as family life co-ordinator at Brighter Futures.

Oct. 22-23, 2005: The High Prairie Quilt holds its 10th annual Show and Sale at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 22, 2008: Hendry’s Accounting celebrates its 25th year in business.

Oct. 22, 2009: Archie Grover is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s interim CAO until a full-time CAO is hired.

Oct. 22, 2010: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Oct. 22, 2011: Joe Deynaka passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked in the farming and lumber industries all his life.

Oct. 22, 2011: Peavine resident Clint Cunningham passes away at the age of 44 years. The journeyman plumber had a great love for all sports and was a star pitcher for Peavine.

Oct. 22, 2014: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new Lakeshore Regional Police building at Driftpile.

Oct. 22, 2014: High Prairie citizen Barry Sharkawi attends a town council meeting expressing concerns over drug activity at the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

Oct. 22, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it is willing to take a potential $28,000 loss on a land deal west of town. Previous plans for development fell apart and council decided to let its option to buy expire on Jan. 31, 2015.

Oct. 22, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs. The news pleases Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

This Day in World History – October 22, 2021

362 – The temple of Apollo at Daphne is destroyed in a mysterious fire.

794 – Emperor Kanmu relocates Japanese capital to Heiankyo [now Kyoto].

1721 – Tsar Peter the Great becomes “All-Russian Imperator”.

1797 – Andre-Jacques Garnerin makes first parachute descent from a balloon.

1861 – First telegraph line linking West & East coasts completed.

1877 – The Blantyre mining disaster in Scotland kills 207 miners.

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb.

1884 – Greenwich Mean Time adopted worldwide, creating 24 time zones.

1897 – World’s first car dealer opens in London.

1906 – Henry Ford becomes president of Ford Motor Company.

1907 – Ringling Brothers buys Barnum & Bailey Circus.

1924 – Toastmasters International is founded.

1926 – J. Gordon Whitehead sucker punches magician Harry Houdini.

1934 – Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd shot and killed by FBI.

1938 – Chester Carlson demonstrates first Xerox copying machine.

1939 – NBC becomes first network to televise a pro football game.

1953 – Laos gains full independence from France.

1954 – West Germany joins North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis occurs; US imposes naval blockade on Cuba.

1963 – 225,000 students boycott Chicago schools in Freedom Day protest.

1964 – EMI rejects audition by “High Numbers”; they become The Who.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 12 for orbit around moon.

1975 – Soviet spacecraft Venera 9 soft-lands on Venus.

1975 – Venera is first lander to return pics from surface of another planet.

1975 – World Football League disbands during second season.

1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran arrives in NYC for medical treatment.

1979 – Walt Disney World’s 100-millionth guest.

1981 – US national debt tops $1 trillion.

1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for record 26th time.

1991 – General Motors announces 9-month loss of $US 2.2 billion.

2005 – Most active Atlantic hurricane season on record: 22 storms.

2008 – India launches its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

2008 – Google Play is launched.

2016 – AT&T buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

