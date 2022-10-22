Today in High Prairie: October 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23, 2022

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built First English Petrol Auto

1969 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichto, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23, 2022

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government. The issue is now dead despite a rallying cry one week later from Councillor Rollie Johnson.

Oct. 23, 1974: Faust is left without chlorinated water for three weeks after its two chlorinators break down.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1991: South Peace News reports KFC announces Ed Cunningham begins work as store manager in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1994: Peter Cecil Tomkins, 45, of Gift Lake, dies on Utikuma Lake after his canoe overturns.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2005: Trevor Laboucan scores at 3:40 of overtime to give the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-5 win in the NPHL opener over the High Prairie Regals. George Bennett drops the puck to officially open the season.

Oct. 23, 2008: A Canyon Creek man dies after being hit by a train near the community. His name is not released.

Oct. 23, 2010: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion hosts the Legion District meeting. Local Air Cadets join in a march before the meetings begin.

Oct. 23, 2013: POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie receives the 2013 Outstanding Retailer Award in Toronto for Best Building Supply/Home Centre under 25,000 square feet.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: Big Lakes County elects Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as its new reeve.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

Oct. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports a Grande Prairie man, Blake Murphy, is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt on May 17, 2017.

Oct. 23, 2019: The Greater Metro Hockey League announces that High Prairie is getting a Junior A franchise; the High Prairie Red Wings.

This Day in World History – October 23, 2022

42 BC – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian.

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1812 – Failed coup against emperor Napoleon.

1814 – First plastic surgery is performed in England.

1917 – Lenin speaks against Kamenev, Kollontai, Stalin & Trotsky.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the third time.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royals contract.

1954 – Britain, France & USSR agree to end occupation of Germany.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1978 – China & Japan formally end four decades of dissension.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes first Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win second World Series.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is first song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in first week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may need someone’s help or advice today! Do not be afraid to ask for it. You tend to be proud of your ingenuity and independence. Most of the time others are the ones reaching out to you. You do have the right to ask for help. It is not a sign of weakness. Knowing when to ask for help is a strength. Think about it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Is your significant other uncertain about spending much time with you today? You may be hurt at first, as your honey could feel obligated to spend some private time with family members. You should be able to get together as you hoped. Just do not expect it to be for the whole day. Spend your alone time relaxing and sprucing yourself up!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ae you doing something special for the people you live with tonight? If so, you might be a little worried about what they might think of your skills as a chef, host, etc. Do not waste any time worrying. A good time will be had by all, including you. Everyone is likely to have a memorable evening. Just do your best, be your usual jovial self, and concentrate on having fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A small gathering may take place in your neighbourhood today if at all possible! If you are currently involved, you will probably attend it with your significant other. If you are not seeing anyone, you will run into some old friends and possibly make some new ones. One of them could be a potential love interest, perhaps a little older than you. Relax, let loose, and have a little fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Conversations of various kinds could take place today! Some older people, perhaps your parents, could call you. It may be a rather quiet visit, with conversation that is more casual than intense, but it will be nice, nonetheless. Later you could get in touch with friends or colleagues to offer congratulations regarding something exciting!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone you have been expecting to call might not do so today, and this could worry you a little. Do not be too shy to pick up the phone and call. Your friend may have overslept or been too overwhelmed by work or family life. You have not been forgotten. If you phone, this person will undoubtedly be glad to hear from you. After the conversation, go for a walk in your neighbourhood!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Worries about money could be on your mind today! A cheque you have been expecting may not have arrived. Perhaps a project you have taken on is taking longer to complete than you thought, and so expected funds are delayed. The key word to remember here is “delayed.” It is late, not cancelled altogether. Be patient and do not waste any more time worrying!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The desire to get together with friends is strong today, but you might be unable to do it in the way you had hoped. You could be delayed by leftover work or chores, or other restrictions could get in the way. Do not despair, however. You can still have fun as planned. Pitch into whatever needs to be done and get it out of the way. You might be able to do what you wanted to do after all!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A career goal you have been hoping to reach may seem uncertain now! You could be wondering if your work has gone for naught. Do not think this way. There is a lot going on behind the scenes that you are not aware of yet. When you hear about these developments, you will know you are still in the running. Do not waste your whole day thinking about work. Try to relax. Tomorrow it may all come together!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you spending a lot of time working on something you have been trying to learn well? It could be more confusing than usual today. You might come across a new concept that does not quite make sense to you at first glance. Do not waste time puzzling over it. Think about something else. The meaning of it all should come to you out of the blue. Be patient!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Did you wake up this morning with a vague recollection of a half-remembered dream bugging you? If so, it will not do any good to try to pull it up. Perhaps you are not meant to remember the entire thing, in which case you should try analyzing the little bit you do remember. Perhaps it will come to you when something reminds you later. Do not let it drive you crazy. It is only a dream, after all!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Legal matters may be on your mind today! Maybe your insecurities are blowing a certain difficulty all out of proportion. You need to view the entire situation a little more objectively. If you can find someone in the know, ask him or her to fill you in on the facts. You will be relieved to know you have been making mountains out of molehills. For now, try to relax and lighten up a little!

