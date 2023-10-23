Today in High Prairie: October 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23, 2023

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built First English Petrol Auto

1969 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichto, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23, 2023

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government. The issue is now dead despite a rallying cry one week later from Councillor Rollie Johnson.

Oct. 23, 1974: Faust is left without chlorinated water for three weeks after its two chlorinators break down.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1991: South Peace News reports KFC announces Ed Cunningham begins work as store manager in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1994: Peter Cecil Tomkins, 45, of Gift Lake, dies on Utikuma Lake after his canoe overturns.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2005: Trevor Laboucan scores at 3:40 of overtime to give the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics a 6-5 win in the NPHL opener over the High Prairie Regals. George Bennett drops the puck to officially open the season.

Oct. 23, 2008: A Canyon Creek man dies after being hit by a train near the community. His name is not released.

Oct. 23, 2010: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion hosts the Legion District meeting. Local Air Cadets join in a march before the meetings begin.

Oct. 23, 2013: POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie receives the 2013 Outstanding Retailer Award in Toronto for Best Building Supply/Home Centre under 25,000 square feet.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: Big Lakes County elects Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as its new reeve.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

Oct. 23, 2019: South Peace News reports a Grande Prairie man, Blake Murphy, is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt on May 17, 2017.

Oct. 23, 2019: The Greater Metro Hockey League announces that High Prairie is getting a Junior A franchise; the High Prairie Red Wings.

This Day in World History – October 23, 2023

42 BC – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian.

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1812 – Failed coup against emperor Napoleon.

1814 – First plastic surgery is performed in England.

1917 – Lenin speaks against Kamenev, Kollontai, Stalin & Trotsky.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the third time.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royals contract.

1954 – Britain, France & USSR agree to end occupation of Germany.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1978 – China & Japan formally end four decades of dissension.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes first Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win second World Series.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is first song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in first week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your well-considered actions will be effective today. There is strength in your mental power. You should not hesitate to direct others toward avenues that would be good for them. You have the vision to see things other people might not notice. People may not be able to see something in front of them even if they are about to crash into it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Indulge in a day of laughter. Things get much more serious tomorrow, so use today to have some fun before it comes time to get down to business. If you do not join in with the happy-go-lucky attitude, you may get seriously depressed when you feel yourself slipping out of sync with everyone around you who is jolly and bright.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Share your thoughts with those who can help execute them today. If you have something that needs to be moved, do not try to do it by yourself. Ask around for someone with the vehicle or tools you need to get it to where it needs to go. You have the resources available to you. All you need to do is ask in order to set the gears in motion.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to get too caught up in trying to penetrate to the core of everything today. Enjoy the simple pleasures that are free. Be entertained by a bug walking on your windowsill. See trees as art. See the shapes and colours around you. Do not view things as annoyances. Most of the time the things you shun are those that can teach you the most.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a fast-paced energy in the air that suggests a dramatic change of some sort in your life. Things may not go so well for you if you fail to notice the opportunities open to you. You may not need to work so hard simply because so many things are going your way. Consider ways in which you can prepare for the future. The good times will not last forever.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind may be playing tricks on you, so it is not necessarily in your best interests to trust your perceptions completely. Consider other methods of solving problems that confront you. If you have fun with a situation, the solution will find its way into your hands easily. You should not have to work especially hard to make things happen for you today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today may be one of your last chances to say what you want about a certain situation. Take advantage of the opportunity to get your words out. Your thoughts may be quite progressive, so use this forward-thinking attitude to break new ground in your project. You will be rewarded accordingly for your efforts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are apt to be drawn to lively and exciting things today. Dramatic and dynamic activities are the ones you will be most comfortable with. If you are in a boring situation, think about ways you can spice it up. Throw a wrench in the conversation to see how people react.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have to take major action today in order to defend your position. Your current mindset has brought you to a certain point and now you are faced with having to defend that point. It may feel like the school bully is demanding your lunch money. Do not give in without a fight. The bully is just as frightened of you as you are of him.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The more action you take today, the bigger the hole you are apt to dig for yourself. You could be engaged in one of those situations in which you say one thing and then are forced to stretch the truth or outright lie in order to defend your point. You are then put in a very vulnerable position. Try your best to avoid this trap.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your thinking is right in line with the group dynamic today, and you will find working with a team to be extremely rewarding. The more you express your thoughts to the group, the more physical support you will receive for your work. You will find your actions are diplomatic and you are able to see both sides of issues. Your decisions are fair and honest.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – No matter how many maps you look at and how many times you stop and ask for directions, you will still be unsure which road to take. All routes have appeal, and you do not want to miss any sights along the way to your destination. Remember this is not the last time you will be traveling. You can always try a different route next time.