Today in High Prairie – October 24, 2020

What’s Happening Today – October 24, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 24, 2020

Lance Halldorson

Brogan Severson

Brenna Kachnic

Sarah Rederburg

Elyse Rederburg

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 24, 2020

Brook Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 24

1632 – A. van Leeuwenhoek, 1st to Observe Bacteria

1817 – H.Mège-Mouriés, Inventor of Margarine

1890 – Chicago Mainbocher, Red Cross Uniform Designer

1920 – Julius Youngner, Helped Develop Polio Vaccine

1930 – Jiles Richardson, “The Big Bopper” Musician

1939 – Murray Abraham, All the President’s Men Actor

1946 – Jerry Edmonton, Steppenwolf Drummer

1954 – Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group Founder

1985 – Wayne Rooney, Manchester United Great

1986 – Drake, Canadian Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 24

Oct. 24, 1912: Mr. P. Tomkins is elected president of the newly-formed Grouard Curling Club. About 25 attend a meeting in the Western Hotel to form the club.

Oct. 24, 1959: Terry Anderson of High Prairie is elected NPHL president succeeding Paul Mercier of Grimshaw at the league’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 1966: High Prairie town council signs a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 24, 1978: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is officially born by an Order in Council.

Oct. 24, 1983: Yvonne Hendry opens Hendry’s Management and Accounting Services beside the Elks hall.

Oct. 24, 1987: General Service Garage holds a grand opening celebration under the new owner, Don Charrois.

Oct. 24, 1994: Citizens in the I.D. vote 664-89 in favour of incorporation effective Jan. 1, 1995.

Oct. 24, 2006: The cabin being built at the Sports Palace parking lot for the cabin lottery is transported to its new home in Joussard.

Oct. 24, 2011: The end of an era occurs as Greyhound ceases to offer passenger service from High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council fires CAO Chris Parker and pays him three month’s salary or $25,416.51. Parker was hired May 20.

Oct. 24, 2012: South Peace News publishes a special eight-page section to recognize Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 40th anniversary as owners. The supplement is published without their knowledge.

Oct. 24, 2012: Marie Zylla passes away at the age of 78 years. She and her husband, Pastor Mike Zylla, served High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church for over four years from 1957-61.

Oct. 24, 2013: Maureen Butterfield is presented with a jacket for being an Alberta finalist in the Canadian Curling Association’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Oct. 24, 2016: Cenovus Energy makes a $250,000 donation to Northland School Division.

This Day in World History – October 24

1648 – Treaty of Westphalia signed, Switzerland’s independence recognized.

1836 – Earliest US patent for a phosphorus friction match occurs.

1851 – William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.

1857 – World’s first soccer club, Sheffield FC, founded in England.

1861 – First US transcontinental telegram is sent.

1881 – Levi P. Morton drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.

1889 – Softball rules adopted by Mid Winter Indoor Baseball League.

1901 – Anna Taylor is 1st woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1903 – First trotter to run a mile under 2 minutes [Lou Dillon 1:58.1].

1908 – Billy Murray hits the charts with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

1911 – Orville Wright remained in the air 9.45 seconds in plane.

1926 – Harry Houdini’s last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1931 – Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.

1938 – US forbids child labor in factories.

1939 – Nylon stockings go on sale for first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

1945 – Charter of United Nations comes into effect.

1948 – Bernard M. Baruch introduces term “Cold War”.

1949 – Construction begins on the United Nations headquarters in New York.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis occurs.

1970 – Nancy Walker creates Ida Morgenstein on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende elected President of Chile.

1989 – American televangelist Jim Bakker sentenced to 50 years for fraud.

2003 – Concorde makes its last commercial flight.

2009 – First International Day of Climate Action occurs.

2017 – Dog doping scandal confirmed by officials of Iditarod dog race.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Short journeys in your neighbourhood, perhaps connected with a group you’re associated with, could take up a lot of your time today. Fascinating and stimulating e-mails or calls could arrive. Books and magazine articles could provide information that sends you in a new direction in some way. Write down your ideas! You will want to remember them all!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Unexpected money developments could brighten your day today. Perhaps you will get a raise or an increase in some other form of income. Technology could be involved in some way, or a long-term goal you’ve been striving for finally brings in some benefits. There might be uncertainty about when it’s coming or exactly how much it will be, but the outcome will be gratifying all the same!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A surprising revelation, either from within or from sources like books, the Internet, or communications from others, could set you in an entirely new direction. You will have an increased sense of freedom, as well as a clearer and more progressive outlook. You might consider some pretty heavy changes in your life, but don’t make any final decisions or arrangements today. Wait before putting your ideas into action.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Discoveries made through occult sciences such as astrology or numerology could see you embrace some rather revolutionary ideas about yourself, the world, and life. You could become involved with a group associated with metaphysical studies or take an online class or workshop of some kind. This could mean a new direction for you in some way. It might greatly enhance your life and thinking.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sudden lucky breaks could come your way today, possibly through friends or groups with which you’re involved. A long-term goal you’ve been working toward might bring unexpected but wonderful results. Virtual group activities, particularly those involving social or political issues, could take up a lot of your time. This promises to be a busy, productive day. Expect the unexpected!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel the desire to break free from your daily routine, particularly regarding career matters. You might consider developing a business of your own, one that would give you a lot more freedom than you currently have. This is a good day to start looking into it. You might find that there are more possibilities out there than you expected.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A sudden and unexpected opportunity to take a journey by air could come your way today. This might be something you’ve wanted for a long time finally manifesting. Certainly, adventure is in the air, although it might be mental adventure as much as physical. Some information could come your way that catapults you into a new and exciting field of interest. This promises to be a thoroughly stimulating day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Technology could pave the way for you to greatly increase your income, possibly through new skills or investments. This is likely to be a very positive development, setting the stage for future financial success. Some unusual, interesting dreams could come your way, bringing unexpected revelations about you and your past – and possibly your future. Write them down! They could hold important messages for you from your higher self!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The unexpected need to take a journey by air or spend a lot of time working could bring about an inconvenient separation from your partner. While the reasons for this situation and the projected outcome are very positive, it can cause a temporary upset in your relationship. Don’t worry about it. The upset will pass, particularly when the desired results are attained. Concentrate on the matter at hand.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Is your workplace upgrading its equipment? Are you in the process of increasing your technology skills? Today’s planets show that success and advancement through technology are definitely in the offing for you. If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a computer, do it today if you can. Whatever your goals, you can harness current innovations to help them along. Give it some thought!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some close friends could turn you on to a new interest or perhaps a group you might want to join. Intellectual stimulation through those closest to you could open the way to new plans and innovations. You might want to try combining artistic interests with technology, perhaps expanding your knowledge of photography, computer graphics, or filmmaking. Success and good fortune through such activities are strongly indicated.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Sudden, unexpected news could arrive today, perhaps by mail or phone. You could host a virtual group meeting of some kind. A lot of exciting information and stimulating conversation could take place, bringing fresh ideas that spark new interests. Expect a very busy but productive day, looking ahead toward the future rather than back toward the past.