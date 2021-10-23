Today in High Prairie: October 24, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 24, 2021

This Day in Local History – October 24, 2021

Oct. 24, 1912: Mr. P. Tomkins is elected president of the newly-formed Grouard Curling Club. About 25 attend a meeting in the Western Hotel to form the club.

Oct. 24, 1959: Terry Anderson of High Prairie is elected NPHL president succeeding Paul Mercier of Grimshaw at the league’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 1966: High Prairie town council signs a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 24, 1969: An open house is held to welcome Harold Kjemhus as the new Esso Bulk agent in High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1973: A car driven by Leonard Kruger, of High Prairie, collides with a school bus driven by Mrs. G. Smith, of Enilda, nine miles south of Grouard. No children were on the bus, no injuries occurred. No fault is reported.

Oct. 24, 1978: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is officially born by an Order in Council.

Oct. 24, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team wins a tournament in Edson by winning eight straight games over four matches in the playoff round.

Oct. 24, 1983: Yvonne Hendry opens Hendry’s Management and Accounting Services beside the Elks Hall.

Oct. 24, 1987: General Service Garage holds a grand opening celebration under the new owner, Don Charrois.

Oct. 24, 1989: Paul Henry Giroux, 41, and Emile Russell Giroux, 43, die in a head-on collision north of High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1991: High Prairie provincial court orders murder suspect Gordon Wright, 28, to undergo a psychiatric assessment in the murder of Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, Oct. 19.

Oct. 24, 1992: Atikameg wins the boy’s title and Prairie River the girl’s title at the Charles Dumont Memorial Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 24, 1994: Citizens in the I.D. vote 664-89 in favour of incorporation effective Jan. 1, 1995.

Oct. 24, 2001: The Town of High Prairie receives a $47,000 grant to promote economic development.

Oct. 24, 2001: Ken Killeen is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes defeating Craig Bissell.

Oct. 24, 2006: The cabin being built at the Sports Palace parking lot for the cabin lottery is transported to its new home in Joussard.

Oct. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports former High Prairie resident Ryan Zahacy designs the winning entry in the Globe Design a Shoe competition.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club members Edwina Ayles, Julia Isaac, Keana Duchesneau, Melissa Isaac and Chantelle Billings win medals at a meet in Sundre, AB.

Oct. 24, 2011: The end of an era occurs as Greyhound ceases to offer passenger service from High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council fires CAO Chris Parker and pays him three month’s salary or $25,416.51. Parker was hired May 20.

Oct. 24, 2012: South Peace News publishes a special eight-page section to recognize Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 40th anniversary as owners. The supplement is published without their knowledge.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes re-elects Alvin Billings to serve as reeve for the coming year.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to continue its wolf bounty program until the end of 2013.

Oct. 24, 2012: High Prairie deputy mayor Michael Smith proposes that public members be allowed to sit on the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

Oct. 24, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester questions the hours worked by CAO Keli Tamaklo.

Oct. 24, 2012: High Prairie town council scraps its public works committee, finance and personnel committee, and the protective services committee at is organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 2012: Jillian Payne receives several awards for being the top Grade 12 academic student at E.W. Pratt High School during the 2011-12 school year at the awards banquet.

Oct. 24, 2012: Marie Zylla passes away at the age of 78 years. She and her husband, Pastor Mike Zylla, served High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church for over four years from 1957-61.

Oct. 24, 2013: Maureen Butterfield is presented with a jacket for being an Alberta finalist in the Canadian Curling Association’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Oct. 24, 2013: The managers at Mac’s Store are dismissed because of breach of contract, says a company spokesman.

Oct. 24, 2019: An elated Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn reports that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – October 24, 2021

1648 – Treaty of Westphalia signed, Switzerland’s independence recognized.

1836 – Earliest US patent for a phosphorus friction match occurs.

1851 – William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.

1857 – World’s first soccer club, Sheffield FC, founded in England.

1861 – First US transcontinental telegram is sent.

1881 – Levi P. Morton drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.

1889 – Softball rules adopted by Mid Winter Indoor Baseball League.

1901 – Anna Taylor is first woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1903 – First trotter to run a mile under 2 minutes [Lou Dillon 1:58.1].

1908 – Billy Murray hits the charts with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

1911 – Orville Wright remained in the air 9:45 seconds in plane.

1926 – Harry Houdini’s last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1931 – Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.

1938 – US forbids child labor in factories.

1939 – Nylon stockings go on sale for first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

1948 – Bernard M. Baruch introduces term “Cold War”.

1949 – Construction begins on the United Nations headquarters in New York.

1958 – USSR lends Egypt 400 million rubles to build Aswan Dam.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis occurs.

1963 – KRO shows first episode of Bonanza.

1964 – Zambia, formerly Northern Rhodesia, gains independence from Britain.

1970 – Nancy Walker creates Ida Morgenstein on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

1989 – American televangelist Jim Bakker sentenced to 50 years for fraud.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves to win 88th World Series.

2003 – Concorde makes its last commercial flight.

2009 – First International Day of Climate Action occurs.

2013 – Argentine Presidential Election tie occurs; runoff triggered.

2017- Dog doping scandal confirmed by officials of Iditarod dog race.

