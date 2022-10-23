Today in High Prairie: October 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 24, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – PD Day Camps at PR Baytex Energy Centre [Ages 6-11 Years].

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays

1632 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, First to Observe Bacteria

1817 – H. Mège-Mouriés, Inventor of Margarine

1920 – Julius Youngner, Helped Develop Polio Vaccine

1930 – Jiles Richardson, “The Big Bopper” Musician

1946 – Jerry Edmonton, Steppenwolf Drummer

1954 – Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group Founder

1985 – Wayne Rooney, Manchester United Great

1986 – Drake, Canadian Rapper

This Day in Local History – October 24, 2022

Oct. 24, 1912: Mr. P. Tomkins is elected president of the newly-formed Grouard Curling Club. About 25 attend a meeting in the Western Hotel to form the club.

Oct. 24, 1959: Terry Anderson of High Prairie is elected NPHL president succeeding Paul Mercier of Grimshaw at the league’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 24, 1966: High Prairie town council signs a contract to install artificial ice at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 24, 1969: An open house is held to welcome Harold Kjemhus as the new Esso Bulk agent in High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1973: A car driven by Leonard Kruger, of High Prairie, collides with a school bus driven by Mrs. G. Smith, of Enilda, nine miles south of Grouard. No children were on the bus, no injuries occurred. No fault is reported.

Oct. 24, 1978: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park is officially born by an Order in Council.

Oct. 24, 1981: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team wins a tournament in Edson by winning eight straight games over four matches in the playoff round.

Oct. 24, 1983: Yvonne Hendry opens Hendry’s Management and Accounting Services beside the Elks Hall.

Oct. 24, 1987: General Service Garage holds a grand opening celebration under the new owner, Don Charrois.

Oct. 24, 1989: Paul Henry Giroux, 41, and Emile Russell Giroux, 43, die in a head-on collision north of High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 1994: Citizens in the I.D. vote 664-89 in favour of incorporation effective Jan. 1, 1995.

Oct. 24, 2001: Ken Killeen is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes defeating Craig Bissell.

Oct. 24, 2006: The cabin being built at the Sports Palace parking lot for the cabin lottery is transported to its new home in Joussard.

Oct. 24, 2007: South Peace News reports former High Prairie resident Ryan Zahacy designs the winning entry in the Globe Design a Shoe competition.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Police Cadets are given a special demonstration by a police dog as part of a day of training and activities at Prairie River Junior High School.

Oct. 24, 2009: High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club members Edwina Ayles, Julia Isaac, Keana Duchesneau, Melissa Isaac and Chantelle Billings win medals at a meet in Sundre, AB.

Oct. 24, 2011: The end of an era occurs as Greyhound ceases to offer passenger service from High Prairie.

Oct. 24, 2011: High Prairie town council fires CAO Chris Parker and pays him three month’s salary or $25,416.51. Parker was hired May 20.

Oct. 24, 2012: South Peace News publishes a special eight-page section to recognize Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 40th anniversary as owners. The supplement is published without their knowledge.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes re-elects Alvin Billings to serve as reeve for the coming year.

Oct. 24, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to continue its wolf bounty program until the end of 2013.

Oct. 24, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester questions the hours worked by CAO Keli Tamaklo.

Oct. 24, 2012: Jillian Payne receives several awards for being the top Grade 12 academic student at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School during the 2011-12 school year at the awards banquet.

Oct. 24, 2012: Marie Zylla passes away at the age of 78 years. She and her husband, Pastor Mike Zylla, served High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church for over four years from 1957-61.

Oct. 24, 2013: Maureen Butterfield is presented with a jacket for being an Alberta finalist in the Canadian Curling Association’s Volunteer-of-the-Year award.

Oct. 24, 2016: Cenovus Energy makes a $250,000 donation to Northland School Division.

Oct. 24, 2017: A new sign for the High Prairie Medical Clinic is installed at the R/X Drug Mart in preparation for their move into the building.

Oct. 24, 2017: Kenneth Lindsay Sandquist passes away in Red Deer at the age of 49 years. He was the son of long-time High Prairie residents Ken and Marlene Sandquist.

Oct. 24, 2019: An elated Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn reports that money is set aside in the provincial budget to operate the renal dialysis unit in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – October 24, 2022

1648 – Treaty of Westphalia signed, Switzerland’s independence recognized.

1836 – Earliest US patent for a phosphorus friction match occurs.

1851 – William Lassell discovers Ariel & Umbriel, satellites of Uranus.

1857 – World’s first soccer club, Sheffield FC, founded in England.

1861 – First US transcontinental telegram is sent.

1881 – Levi P. Morton drives first rivet in Statue of Liberty.

1901 – Anna Taylor is first woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1903 – First trotter to run a mile under 2 minutes [Lou Dillon 1:58.1].

1908 – Billy Murray hits the charts with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.

1911 – Orville Wright remained in the air 9:45 seconds in plane.

1926 – Harry Houdini’s last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1931 – Gangster Al Capone is sentenced to 11 years for tax evasion.

1938 – US forbids child labor in factories.

1939 – Nylon stockings go on sale for first time in Wilmington, Delaware.

1945 – Charter of United Nations comes into effect.

1949 – Construction begins on the United Nations headquarters in New York.

1958 – USSR lends Egypt 400 million rubles to build Aswan Dam.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis occurs.

1963 – KRO shows first episode of Bonanza.

1970 – Nancy Walker creates Ida Morgenstein on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

1989 – American televangelist Jim Bakker sentenced to 50 years for fraud.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves to win 88th World Series.

2009 – First International Day of Climate Action occurs.

2013 – Argentine presidential election tie occurs; runoff triggered.

2017 – Dog doping scandal confirmed by officials of Iditarod dog race.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some close friends could turn you on to a new interest or perhaps a group you might want to join! Intellectual stimulation through those closest to you could open the way to new plans and innovations. You might want to try combining artistic interests with technology, perhaps expanding your knowledge of photography, computer graphics, or filmmaking. Success and good fortune through such activities are strongly indicated!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sudden, unexpected news could arrive today, perhaps by mail or phone! You could host a virtual group meeting of some kind. A lot of exciting information and stimulating conversation could take place, bringing fresh ideas that spark new interests. Expect a very busy but productive day, looking ahead toward the future rather than back toward the past!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Short journeys in your neighbourhood, perhaps connected with a group you are associated with, could take up a lot of your time today! Fascinating and stimulating emails or calls could arrive. Books and magazine articles could provide information that sends you in a new direction in some way. Write down your ideas! You will want to remember them all!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Unexpected money developments could brighten your day today! Perhaps you will get a raise or an increase in some other form of income. Technology could be involved in some way, or a long-term goal you have been striving for finally brings in some benefits. There might be uncertainty about when it is coming or exactly how much it will be, but the outcome will be gratifying all the same!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A surprising revelation, either from within or from sources like books, the Internet, or communications from others could set you in an entirely new direction! You will have an increased sense of freedom, as well as a clearer and more progressive outlook. You might consider some pretty heavy changes in your life, but do not make any final decisions or arrangements today. Wait before putting your ideas into action!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Discoveries made through occult sciences such as astrology or numerology could see you embrace some rather revolutionary ideas about yourself, the world, and life. You could become involved with a group associated with metaphysical studies or take an online class or workshop of some kind. This could mean a new direction for you in some way. It might greatly enhance your life and thinking!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sudden lucky breaks could come your way today, possibly through friends or groups with which you are involved. A long-term goal you have been working toward might bring unexpected but wonderful results. Virtual group activities, particularly those involving social or political issues, could take up a lot of your time. This promises to be a busy, productive day. Expect the unexpected!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might feel the desire to break free from your daily routine, particularly regarding career matters! You might consider developing a business of your own, one that would give you a lot more freedom than you currently have. This is a good day to start looking into it. You might find that there are more possibilities out there than you expected!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A sudden and unexpected opportunity to take a journey by air could come your way today! This might be something you have wanted for a long time finally manifesting. Certainly, adventure is in the air, although it might be mental adventure as much as physical. Some information could come your way that catapults you into a new and exciting field of interest. This promises to be a thoroughly stimulating day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Technology could pave the way for you to greatly increase your income, possibly through new skills or investments! This is likely to be a very positive development, setting the stage for future financial success. Some unusual, interesting dreams could come your way, bringing unexpected revelations about you and your past – and possibly your future. Write them down! They could hold important messages for you from your higher self!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The unexpected need to take a journey by air or spend a lot of time working could bring about an inconvenient separation from your partner. While the reasons for this situation and the projected outcome are very positive, it can cause a temporary upset in your relationship. Do not worry about it. The upset will pass, particularly when the desired results are attained. Concentrate on the matter at hand!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is your workplace upgrading its equipment? Are you in the process of increasing your technology skills? Today’s planets show that success and advancement through technology are definitely in the offing for you. If you have been thinking about purchasing a computer, do it today if you can. Whatever your goals, you can harness current innovations to help them along. Give it some thought!