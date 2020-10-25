Today in High Prairie – October 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 25, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 25, 2020

Randy Cardinal

Gilles Lussier

Cameron Waikle

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 25, 2020

Camryn Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 25

1735 – James Beattie, Essay on Truth Author

1825 – Johann B. Strauss Jr., Waltz King Composer

1864 – John Francis Dodge, Co-Founder of Dodge Brothers

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish Artist

1888 – Richard E. Byrd, 1st to Reach Both Poles

1909 – Whitner Bissell, Magnificent Seven Actor

1913 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo “Butcher of Lyon”

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Last Shah of Iran

1926 – William McGuire, Serpico Actor

1928 – Marion Ross, Happy Day Actress

1940 – Bobby Knight, Indiana Hoosiers Coach

1941 – Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Singer

1944 – Kathy Danoff, Starland Vocal Band Singer

1957 – Robbie Macintosh, Pretenders Guitarist

1966 – Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leaf

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian Comedian/Actress

1970 – Ed Robertson, Barenaked Ladies Musician

1971 – Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expo

1984 – Katy Perry, American Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – October 25

Oct. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the new $7,000 public school is nearing completion.

Oct. 25, 1953: Lee J. Boyd, of Peace River, is elected president of a new senior hockey league in the Peace Country. It was decided the league would likely operate with three or four teams from Peace River, Fairview, McLennan and Falher. The NPHL is not officially born yet but close to reality.

Oct. 25, 1962: Alberta Highways Minister Gordon Taylor announces a bridge will be build across the Little Smoky River.

Oct. 25, 1970: Former High Prairie mayor and businessman Max Vanderaegen dies suddenly at the age of 57 years. He operated a hardware store, car agency, garage and machine agency.

Oct. 25, 1971: Archie Calliou begins his job in Counselling Services in the field of alcoholism.

Oct. 25, 1972: Jeff and Mary Burgar publish their first issue of South Peace News after taking over from Reg Burgar.

Oct. 25, 1974: The G. Tessier Memorial Hall in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 25, 1975: Dennis Peyre opens Peyre Farm Equipment.

Oct. 25, 1993: Reformer David Chatters wins the federal seat for Athabasca.

Oct. 25, 2000: South Peace News reports no youths have been charged under the town’s new curfew bylaw implemented Jan. 1.

Oct. 25, 2008: High Prairie’s Jeromy and Amy Whalen win $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Extra draw.

Oct. 25, 2016: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25, 2016: Kim Dumont is given a plaque recognizing her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 25, 2017: South Peace News staff celebrate Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 45th anniversary as publishers of the paper with cake and a lunch.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County stops control of grasshoppers after being advised they are not authorized to provide services. County staff cannot provide product as they are not a licensed vendor.

This Day in World History – October 25

1521 – Emperor Charles V bans wooden buildings in Amsterdam.

1577 – Pope Gregory XIII asks renewal of ecclesiastical hymns.

1621 – Plymouth colony disallows sport on Christmas Day.

1671 – Giovanni Cassini discovers Iapetus, satellite of Saturn.

1870 – Postcards first used in USA.

1918 – Canadian steamship “Princess Sophia” sinks off Alaska, 398 die.

1932 – Benito Mussolini promises to remain dictator for 30 years.

1941 – Germany attacks Moscow.

1943 – Burma railroad completed & opens.

1945 – Japanese surrender Taiwan to General Chiang Kai-shek.

1946 – 1st trial against Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

1951 – Peace talks aimed at ending Korean War resumed in Panmunjom.

1955 – Tappan sells 1st microwave oven.

1960 – 1st electronic wrist watch placed on sale.

1963 – Anti-Kennedy “Wanted for Treason” pamphlets scattered in Dallas.

1964 – Rolling Stones appear on Ed Sullivan for the 1st time.

1971 – General Meeting of UN agrees to admit People’s Republic of China.

1976 – Clarence Norris pardoned: last known survivor of 9 Scottsboro Boys.

1981 – 200,000 demonstrate in Brussels against cruise missile.

1983 – US invades Grenada, a country 1/2,000 its population.

1986 – International Red Cross ousted from South Africa.

1995 – Singer Cliff Richard 1st rock star to be knighted.

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available.

2017 – 1st fossil of ichthyosaur, 152 million years old, found.

2018 – Super Typhoon Yutu strikes west Pacific with winds of 180 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This could be a confusing day for you. Financial issues might be complicated by computer glitches or failures in communication. Keep pushing, however, and whatever you’re trying to straighten out will be resolved. An opportunity to participate in a project you’ve never tried before could have you doubting your abilities. Believe in yourself and then move ahead. There’s a first time for everything!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Financial issues might have you and your partner a bit more on edge than you need to be. Perhaps money is tighter than usual right now, and you have to put off purchases you want to make. Try to work it out. This is a great day to reach a compromise in just about any touchy situation, because you should be in just the right space to see both sides of any issue.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your intellect is flying high. A number of new ideas, perhaps about political or social issues, might excite your curiosity and cause you to want to spend hours in the library or on the Internet. Mundane tasks still need handling, however. This might be frustrating because it takes you away from your quest. If you get the basics done quickly, you can return without causing any undue guilt.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your imagination is working overtime today, and you might spend hours at a computer writing or in front of an easel or piano creating your own brand of painting or music. This drive to create comes from the heart and shouldn’t be ignored no matter what other issues come up. Take care of whatever needs to be handled and then follow your inspiration. You may be surprised at what you produce!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A conflict between your responsibilities to family and obligations to friends could rear its ugly head today. You might want to attend an event but need to deal with emotional issues in the home immediately. It could be difficult to keep a cool head under these circumstances. If you can, you should find a way to satisfy your family and go out. Step back and be objective!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dissatisfaction with certain job conditions might come to a head today. A discussion with colleagues might be necessary to defuse a potentially explosive situation. Clear, honest communication is necessary in order to avoid misunderstandings. Try to remain objective. Don’t let your emotions take control. Things will work out to everyone’s satisfaction. The situation is temporary and unlikely to have lasting negative effects.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’ve been planning a long trip by air, today you might doubt whether you should continue with your plans. Money or safety might be the issues. Be aware your fears may run away with you. The situation may be more secure than it appears. You might want to attend an online class or lecture, perhaps on computer science or some other technology. As with the vacation plans, try to view this objectively.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might feel too overwrought to concentrate on whatever goals you’re trying to reach, particularly if they’re financial. Past issues might crop up at inopportune times but will still need to be released. If you aren’t careful, this could get in the way of just about anything you need to do. Keeping cool is the most important thing to remember.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You tend to be pretty self-assured, but self-esteem issues dating from long ago could surface today. You might feel like a schoolchild called on to recite. This could cause a few snags in your relationships or interfere with your effectiveness at social occasions. Try to remain objective. Don’t lose sight of who you are. Don’t let old insecurity interfere with your effectiveness.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might feel a bit bloated and slow, which could interfere with your daily routine. You could also feel unmotivated about work. You might not feel like exercising, but it’s important you do it anyway. Moving the body can clear your head and put you in the proper frame of mind to get on with your day. It can also help purge your tissues of all the excess toxins.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today your job or another activity could require your artistic skills for a particular project. You may not be used to this, so it could throw you into a bit of a panic. There should be others around who can collaborate with you, so you will be all right. A tendency to be overly emotional could interfere with just about anything you try. Stay centered!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A subject of interest you’ve been pursuing could bring up some deeply buried emotions today. You might want to retreat into your mind and try to make sense of it, although analyzing it intellectually may not be the answer. Avoid emotional confrontations. Things might be said that shouldn’t be said, and they won’t be easily forgotten. In the evening, watch a movie full of special effects.