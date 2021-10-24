Today in High Prairie: October 25, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 25, 2021

7 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 25, 2021

Randy Cardinal

Cameron Waikle

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 25, 2021

Camryn Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 25, 2021

1825 – Johann B. Strauss Jr., Waltz King Composer

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish Artist

1888 – Richard E. Byrd, First to Reach Both Poles

1913 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo “Butcher of Lyon”

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Last Shah of Iran

1928 – Marion Ross, Happy Day Actress

1940 – Bobby Knight, Indiana Hoosiers Coach

1941 – Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Singer

1944 – Kathy Danoff, Starland Vocal Band Singer

1957 – Robbie Macintosh, Pretenders Guitarist

1966 – Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leaf

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian Comedian/Actress

1970 – Ed Robertson, Barenaked Ladies Musician

1971 – Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expo

1984 – Katy Perry, American Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – October 25, 2021

Oct. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the new $7,000 public school is nearing completion.

Oct. 25, 1953: Lee J. Boyd, of Peace River, is elected president of a new senior hockey league in the Peace Country. It was decided the league would likely operate with three or four teams from Peace River, Fairview, McLennan and Falher. The NPHL is not officially born yet but close to reality.

Oct. 25, 1962: Alberta Highways Minister Gordon Taylor announces a bridge will be build across the Little Smoky River 11 miles south and 1 1/2 miles west of Girouxville.

Oct. 25, 1970: Former High Prairie mayor and businessman Max Vanderaegen dies suddenly at the age of 57 years. He operated a hardware store, car agency, garage and machine agency.

Oct. 25, 1971: Archie Calliou begins his job in Counselling Services in the field of alcoholism.

Oct. 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Herb Marquardt is appointed president of the Land of the Mighty Peace Tourist Association annual meeting in High Prairie.

Oct. 25, 1972: Jeff and Mary Burgar publish their first issue of South Peace News after taking over from Reg Burgar.

Oct. 25, 1974: The G. Tessier Memorial Hall in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 25, 1975: Dennis Peyre opens Peyre Farm Equipment.

Oct. 25, 1990: Steven Matthews of the High Prairie Regals becomes the first player to receive a 10-game suspension after the NPHL adopts a new rule on match penalties.

Oct. 25, 1993: Reformer David Chatters wins the federal seat for Athabasca.

Oct. 25, 1995: George Stephenson, 80, announces he will not lead the annual caravan on the Northern Woods and Water Route next year.

Oct. 25, 2000: South Peace News reports no youths have been charged under the town’s new curfew bylaw implemented Jan. 1.

Oct. 25, 2008: High Prairie’s Jeromy and Amy Whalen win $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Extra draw.

Oct. 25, 2008: Proceeds from the Ducks Unlimited Banquet are expected to top $25,000.

Oct. 25, 2010: Peavine mourns the passing of Mary Ann Cunningham at the age of 98 years.

Oct. 25, 2015: Six High Prairie Legion members hold a one-hour vigil for their slain comrades in Eastern Canada.

Oct. 25, 2016: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25, 2016: Kim Dumont is given a plaque recognizing her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 25, 2017: South Peace News staff celebrate Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 45th anniversary as publishers of the paper with cake and a lunch.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County forms a task force to review recreation grants in its hamlets.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County stops control of grasshoppers after being advised they are not authorized to provide services. County staff cannot provide product as they are not a licensed vendor.

Oct. 25, 2019: The beef industry agrees to lobby the Alberta government for more support at an Alberta Beef Producer meeting in Triangle.

This Day in World History – October 25, 2021

1521 – Emperor Charles V bans wooden buildings in Amsterdam.

1616 – Dutch East India Company ship discovers Australia.

1621 – Plymouth colony disallows sport on Christmas Day.

1671 – Giovanni Cassini discovers Iapetus, satellite of Saturn.

1854 – The infamous Charge of Light Brigade occurs during Crimean War.

1861 – Toronto Stock Exchange created.

1870 – Postcards first used in USA.

1918 – Canadian steamship “Princess Sophia” sinks off Alaska, 398 die.

1932 – Benito Mussolini promises to remain dictator for 30 years.

1941 – Germany attacks Moscow.

1943 – Burma railroad completed and opens.

1945 – Japanese surrender Taiwan to General Chiang Kai-shek.

1946 – First trial against Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

1951 – Peace talks aimed at ending Korean War resumed in Panmunjom.

1955 – Tappan sells first microwave oven.

1960 – First electronic wrist watch placed on sale.

1962 – Uganda admitted as 110th member of UN.

1963 – Anti-Kennedy “Wanted for Treason” pamphlets scattered in Dallas.

1964 – Rolling Stones appear on Ed Sullivan for the first time.

1968 – Yoko Ono announces she is having John Lennon’s baby.

1971 – General Meeting of United Nations agrees to admit People’s Republic of China.

1976 – Clarence Norris pardoned: last known survivor of 9 Scottsboro Boys.

1983 – US invades Grenada, a country 1/2,000 its population.

1986 – International Red Cross ousted from South Africa.

1988 – ABC News reports on potbellied pygmy pigs’ popularity as pets.

1995 – Singer Cliff Richard first rock star to be knighted.

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available.

2010 – “Speak Now” third studio album by Taylor Swift is released.

2017 – First fossil of ichthyosaur, 152 million years old, found.

2018 – Super Typhoon Yutu strikes west Pacific with winds of 180 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 25, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A passionate letter or phone call could come from a close friend or romantic partner. The person may be confused and rather emotionally tormented. Be kind! If you have been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day. Your imagination is flying high. Let the words flow and do not get too caught up with grammar and structure now. You can edit later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could have an artistic talent you have not yet tapped. Today, events might occur that cause you to want to try. This is a good time, as your inspiration is high. Do not judge yourself too harshly if your efforts do not quite fit your expectations. Cut yourself some slack. More experience is needed before you can really fit your vision to your skill.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Family members may want to make changes in your home, such as remodeling, redecorating, or refurnishing, but there could be disagreements about the changes needed. Everyone will have a different idea. This is not a good day to make such plans. It is unlikely any agreement will be reached now. Put off the planning until another time.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Miscommunication with a romantic partner could have you either writing or reading love poetry or a story of some kind. It is more important you clear up the misunderstanding with the special person in your life. Cheer up. Do not let your insecurity get the better of you. All is not as bad as it seems. The end of the day could bring a passionate reconciliation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A close friend or group with which you are associated could have money troubles. You might be asked to help, but be careful. It is doubtful the person or organization will be able to pay you back. A goal you have been working toward could get stalled, but this is not the day to try to jump-start it. You may lack information. Take a day off and then fix it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You like people but sometimes you can be very critical. Today, you may have a hard time integrating yourself into a group. The group dynamic may not appeal to you. All you want to do is break away. Try to overcome that feeling and observe your resistance. Try to find your place in the group and play along without faking it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Confusion about metaphysical or spiritual matters could have you seeking clarity through research. Talking with friends could prove beneficial, but it is important to remember they could be as perplexed as you. Interesting discussions and technology will make a difference. A friend may prove untrustworthy, so be careful about the people you share confidences with now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new sort of bond may form with someone you consider a friend. Perhaps you discover a mutual interest or suddenly see your friend in a new light. This can be beautiful, but before you make any commitment, make an effort to get to know the person a little better. Your image of him or her might be clouded by idealism. You might not see the person objectively.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Something important to you is changing. You are beginning to doubt whether there is a future in it or not. It may be a career or a romantic relationship. Confusion may dominate your thoughts today. You are not comfortable with an uncertain future. You need to give this a lot of thought before deciding. Hang in there.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Vague physical discomfort could have you feeling out of sorts. Most likely you are not really ill. You are tired and stressed, but you can make it through the day. Disillusionment with someone you have admired could also be on your mind. You could be seeking someone else for a role model. You will feel better tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A long-awaited romantic encounter may be canceled or prove less rewarding than you had hoped. Doubts about the future of this relationship could come up. This is not the day to make any final decisions about serious matters like this. Wait a few days until you feel a little more confident and then make up your mind.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A visitor to your home might bring unreliable information. Do not take at face value whatever this person says. As far as romance is concerned, your passions are high and your need for intimacy about the same. It is unlikely you will have any truly romantic encounters today, at least satisfying ones. If the opportunity comes your way, it might be best to make a date for a later time.