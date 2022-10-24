Today in High Prairie: October 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 25, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 25, 2022

1825 – Johann B. Strauss Jr., Waltz King Composer

1864 – John Francis Dodge, Co-Founder of Dodge Brothers

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish Artist

1888 – Richard E. Byrd, First to Reach Both Poles

1913 – Klaus Barbie, Gestapo “Butcher of Lyon”

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Last Shah of Iran

1928 – Marion Ross, Happy Day Actress

1940 – Bobby Knight, Indiana Hoosiers Coach

1941 – Helen Reddy, I Am Woman Singer

1944 – Kathy Danoff, Starland Vocal Band Singer

1957 – Robbie Macintosh, Pretenders Guitarist

1966 – Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leaf

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian Comedian/Actress

1970 – Ed Robertson, Barenaked Ladies Musician

1971 – Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expo

1984 – Katy Perry, American Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – October 25, 2022

Oct. 25, 1913: The Grouard News reports the new $7,000 public school is nearing completion.

Oct. 25, 1953: Lee J. Boyd, of Peace River, is elected president of a new senior hockey league in the Peace Country. It was decided the league would likely operate with three or four teams from Peace River, Fairview, McLennan and Falher. The NPHL is not officially born yet but close to reality.

Oct. 25, 1962: Alberta Highways Minister Gordon Taylor announces a bridge will be build across the Little Smoky River 11 miles south and 1 1/2 miles west of Girouxville.

Oct. 25, 1970: Former High Prairie mayor and businessman Max Vanderaegen dies suddenly at the age of 57 years. He operated a hardware store, car agency, garage and machine agency.

Oct. 25, 1971: Archie Calliou begins his job in Counselling Services in the field of alcoholism.

Oct. 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Herb Marquardt is appointed president of the Land of the Mighty Peace Tourist Association annual meeting in High Prairie.

Oct. 25, 1972: Jeff and Mary Burgar publish their first issue of South Peace News after taking over from Reg Burgar.

Oct. 25, 1974: The G. Tessier Memorial Hall in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 25, 1975: Dennis Peyre opens Peyre Farm Equipment.

Oct. 25, 1990: Steven Matthews of the High Prairie Regals becomes the first player to receive a 10-game suspension after the NPHL adopts a new rule on match penalties.

Oct. 25, 1993: Reformer David Chatters wins the federal seat for Athabasca.

Oct. 25, 2000: South Peace News reports no youths have been charged under the town’s new curfew bylaw implemented Jan. 1.

Oct. 25, 2001: Amanda LaPointe begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Oct. 25, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors form a committee to examine possible pay raises. Reeve Myler Savill and councillors Alvin Billings and Randy Ehman are selected.

Oct. 25, 2008: High Prairie’s Jeromy and Amy Whalen win $100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Extra draw.

Oct. 25, 2008: Proceeds from the Ducks Unlimited Banquet in High Prairie are expected to top $25,000.

Oct. 25, 2010: Peavine mourns the passing of Mary Ann Cunningham at the age of 98 years.

Oct. 25, 2015: Six High Prairie Legion members hold a one-hour vigil for their slain comrades in Eastern Canada.

Oct. 25, 2016: The RCMP holds an open house to see if there is any interest to warrant providing services in French. Turnout is low and the need not deemed.

Oct. 25, 2016: Kim Dumont is given a plaque recognizing her 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.

Oct. 25, 2017: South Peace News staff celebrate Jeff and Mary Burgar’s 45th anniversary as publishers of the paper with cake and a lunch.

Oct. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County stops control of grasshoppers after being advised they are not authorized to provide services. County staff cannot provide product as they are not a licensed vendor.

This Day in World History – October 25, 2022

1521 – Emperor Charles V bans wooden buildings in Amsterdam.

1577 – Pope Gregory XIII asks renewal of ecclesiastical hymns.

1616 – Dutch East India Company ship discovers Australia.

1621 – Plymouth colony disallows sport on Christmas Day.

1854 – The infamous Charge of Light Brigade occurs during Crimean War.

1861 – Toronto Stock Exchange created.

1870 – Postcards first used in USA.

1918 – Canadian steamship “Princess Sophia” sinks off Alaska, 398 die.

1932 – Benito Mussolini promises to remain dictator for 30 years.

1941 – Germany attacks Moscow.

1943 – Burma railroad completed & opens.

1945 – Japanese surrender Taiwan to General Chiang Kai-shek.

1946 – First trial against Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg.

1955 – Tappan sells first microwave oven.

1960 – First electronic wrist watch placed on sale.

1963 – Anti-Kennedy “Wanted for Treason” pamphlets scattered in Dallas.

1964 – Rolling Stones appear on Ed Sullivan for the first time.

1968 – Yoko Ono announces she is having John Lennon’s baby.

1971 – General Meeting of UN agrees to admit People’s Republic of China.

1976 – Clarence Norris pardoned: last known survivor of 9 Scottsboro Boys.

1983 – US invades Grenada, a country 1/2,000 its population.

1986 – International Red Cross ousted from South Africa.

2001 – Windows XP first becomes available.

2017 – First fossil of ichthyosaur, 152 million years old, found.

2018 – Super Typhoon Yutu strikes west Pacific with winds of 180 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today your job or another activity could require your artistic skills for a particular project! You may not be used to this, so it could throw you into a bit of a panic. There should be others around who can collaborate with you, so you will be all right. A tendency to be overly emotional could interfere with just about anything you try. Stay centered!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A subject of interest you have been pursuing could bring up some deeply buried emotions today! You might want to retreat into your mind and try to make sense of it, although analyzing it intellectually may not be the answer. Avoid emotional confrontations. Things might be said that should not be said, and they will not be easily forgotten. In the evening, watch a movie full of special effects!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This could be a confusing day for you! Financial issues might be complicated by computer glitches or failures in communication. Keep pushing, however, and whatever you are trying to straighten out will be resolved. An opportunity to participate in a project you have never tried before could have you doubting your abilities. Believe in yourself and then move ahead. There is a first time for everything!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Financial issues might have you and your partner a bit more on edge than you need to be! Perhaps money is tighter than usual right now, and you have to put off purchases you want to make. Try to work it out. This is a great day to reach a compromise in just about any touchy situation, because you should be in just the right space to see both sides of any issue!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today your intellect is flying high! A number of new ideas, perhaps about political or social issues, might excite your curiosity and cause you to want to spend hours in the library or on the Internet. Mundane tasks still need handling, however. This might be frustrating because it takes you away from your quest. If you get the basics done quickly, you can return without causing any undue guilt!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your imagination is working overtime today, and you might spend hours at a computer writing or in front of an easel or piano creating your own brand of painting or music. This drive to create comes from the heart and should not be ignored no matter what other issues come up. Take care of whatever needs to be handled and then follow your inspiration. You may be surprised at what you produce!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A conflict between your responsibilities to family and obligations to friends could rear its ugly head today! You might want to attend an event but need to deal with emotional issues in the home immediately. It could be difficult to keep a cool head under these circumstances. If you can, you should find a way to satisfy your family and go out. Step back and be objective!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Dissatisfaction with certain job conditions might come to a head today! A discussion with colleagues might be necessary to defuse a potentially explosive situation. Clear, honest communication is necessary in order to avoid misunderstandings. Try to remain objective. Do not let your emotions take control. Things will work out to everyone’s satisfaction. The situation is temporary and unlikely to have lasting negative effects!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been planning a long trip by air, today you might doubt whether you should continue with your plans! Money or safety might be the issues. Be aware your fears may run away with you. The situation may be more secure than it appears. You might want to attend an online class or lecture, perhaps on computer science or some other technology. As with the vacation plans, try to view this objectively!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel too overwrought to concentrate on whatever goals you are trying to reach, particularly if they are financial! Past issues might crop up at inopportune times but will still need to be released. If you are not careful, this could get in the way of just about anything you need to do. Keeping cool is the most important thing to remember!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You tend to be pretty self-assured, but self-esteem issues dating from long ago could surface today! You might feel like a schoolchild called on to recite. This could cause a few snags in your relationships or interfere with your effectiveness at social occasions. Try to remain objective. Do not lose sight of who you are. Do not let old insecurity interfere with your effectiveness!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might feel a bit bloated and slow, which could interfere with your daily routine! You could also feel unmotivated about work. You might not feel like exercising, but it is important you do it anyway. Moving the body can clear your head and put you in the proper frame of mind to get on with your day. It can also help purge your tissues of all the excess toxins!