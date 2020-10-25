Today in High Prairie – October 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 26, 2020

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 26

1854 – C.W. Post, Maker of Breakfast Cereals

1875 – H.B. Warner, Sunset Boulevard Actor

1912 – Don Siegel, Escape from Alcatraz Director

1914 – Jackie Coogan, Addams Family Actor

1936 – Bruce Belland, Tim Conway Hour Singer

1936 – Shelley Morrison, Will & Grace Actress

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1946 – Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, Former US First Lady

1953 – Julian Strickland, B52’s Drummer

1953 – Lauren Tewes, Loveboat Actress

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy Animator

1976 – Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flame

1978 – CM Punk, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 26

Oct. 26, 1912: Mr. Walford opens the North-Western Drug Company in Grouard.

Oct. 26, 1912: The Grouard News reports two survey parties for railway companies are working in the area. One east of Grouard is working for the ED&BC rilway while the other is on the north shore of the lake working for the Alberta and Great Eastern Railway.

Oct. 26, 1937: The Providence Hospital, formerly the Paulson Hospital, opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 26, 1937: The High Prairie Elks Lodge No. 279 is granted a charter.

Oct. 26, 1954: The new Joussard School is built and ready to receive pupils. It is situated next to the old one.

Oct. 26, 1958: Fire destroys the original building of St. Bruno Mission that was serving as a warehouse.

Oct. 26, 1963: A two-car collision on Highway 2 seven miles west of High Prairie claims the life of Kathleen Sekulich, 60.

Oct. 26, 1969: Fred Dean Kunce passes away at the age of 71 years. He served in World War I and farmed in the Big Prairie area.

Oct. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie pays former town manager Ken Morgan $43,347.15 to leave his job despite earlier claims that Morgan simply resigned.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not submit a proposal for a provincial police school. At the same time, Northern Lakes College is busy preparing a bid.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council approves the destruction of the outdoor swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 2005: Myler Savill is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes replacing Ken Killeen.

Oct. 26, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a Certificate of Commendation from Alberta Gov-Gen. David Johnston for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009. Earlier, he received the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton on Oct. 22, 2010, and a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service on Nov. 22, 2010.

This Day in World History – October 26

1492 – Lead [graphite] pencils first used.

1858 – Hamilton Smith patents rotary washing machine.

1861 – Pony Express [Missouri to California] ends after 19 months.

1881 – OK Corral Gunfight occurs in Tombstone.

1901 – 1st recorded use of “getaway car” occurs after Paris robbery.

1905 – Union of Sweden & Norway ends.

1912 – Woolwich Foot Tunnel under the Thames River in England opens.

1916 – Margaret Sanger arrested for obscenity [advocating birth control].

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives Stonehenge to the British government.

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India.

1951 – Winston Churchill re-elected British PM at the age of 76.

1954 – Chevrolet unveils V-8 engine.

1958 – PanAm flies 1st transatlantic jet from New York to Paris.

1964 – Last person in Western Australia to be executed.

1970 – “Doonesbury” comic strip debuts in 28 newspapers.

1972 – Guided tours of Alcatraz begin.

1972 – Henry Kissinger declares “Peace is at hand” in Vietnam.

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Somalia.

1984 – Stephanie Fae Beauclair gets baboon heart transplant, lives 21 days.

1984 – “The Terminator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is released.

1988 – Donald Trump bills Mike Tyson $2 million for 4 months’ advice.

1992 – Charlottetown Accord fails in Canada-wide referendum.

1997 – Canadian Jacques Villeneuve wins F1 World Drivers Championship.

2002 – Moscow Theatre Siege ends: about 200 die.

2005 – Chicago White Sox win World Series for 1st time in 88 years.

2015 – World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic.

2017 – Cremation ceremony for Thailand’s king a year after his death.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern becomes world’s youngest female head of gov’t [NZ].

2018 – Rhine River in drought with lowest levels since 1920s.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This isn’t the day to plan a trip by air. Everything that can go wrong with such a trip will – delays, lost luggage, obnoxious seatmates. If you have one planned for today, change it to a future date, if possible. This also isn’t a good day to take an online class, since your attention span could be unusually short. What can you do? Relax, read, surf the Internet. A lot of interesting information could spark your curiosity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – One of your ambitions in life is to be financially independent, and lately you might have made great strides toward attaining that goal. Today, through no fault of your own, you may receive information that indicates there may have been a setback. However, all is not as it seems. Don’t go into a panic until you know all the facts. You’re probably still right on track.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact you don’t really know this person as well as you thought you did. Information could set you off on a search for knowledge that keeps you occupied for hours. A child or young person could come to you and ask for help. This promises to be a busy but interesting day. Make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is likely to be going a thousand miles an hour today. Thoughts and ideas are pouring into your head like rain from the sky. Some of them might be confusing and others contradictory. You might be tempted to puzzle over them until you give yourself a headache. Write them down and look at them in a day or two. Your ideas are more likely to make sense to you then.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An old friend you haven’t seen for a long time may suddenly resurface, perhaps contacting you through social media. This could take you by surprise, but you won’t be any less happy to talk to him or her again. Surprising news of another kind may come to you through e-mail or phone, and this might set you off in a totally different direction from the one you started in this morning.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A sudden, unexpected problem at home could be rather upsetting. This probably relates to plumbing, electricity, or some other kind of home equipment. You will have to handle it, which means you will be housebound for most of the day waiting for a repairman when you’d rather be out. A friend might hear of your predicament and come over to keep you company.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Upsetting news you receive from far away, perhaps by phone or e-mail, could send you into an emotional tailspin. There’s an aura of uncertainty about what you hear – it may not make sense. Before you pass along the news or panic, make sure you know all the facts. You’re likely to find it’s been blown all out of proportion. In view of this, you deserve a fun evening.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact you don’t really know this person as well as you thought you did. Information could set you off on a search for knowledge that keeps you occupied for hours. A child or young person could come to you and ask for help. This promises to be a busy but interesting day. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You and someone close could disagree on an issue both of you feel strongly about. Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out. Let it go! It isn’t worth ruining your relationship. Someone you know might be headed for divorce or moving away, and the news could be a shock to you. This should be a day of surprises – not all of them pleasant!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Problems with machines could have your nerves on edge. This may be one day when everything seems to break. Some problems you might be able to fix yourself, but at least one may involve something that has to be replaced. This might be the one you need the most right now. Think of it as a sign from the universe that you should do something else. That’s the only way to stay sane.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might attend a small party or group event with some friends, if possible, and become separated from them. Don’t panic! You will probably run into them later. You might meet some new friends and hear some news that could interest you. This is a day when cell phones and other handheld devices are likely to come in handy. You will want to record or pass on a lot of information.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Surprise visitors could result in a small impromptu party of some sort, if possible. This could be fun for you, but it could also be a bit irritating. It might interfere with something you had planned. There’s nothing you can do without sounding like Scrooge. Go with the flow, enjoy yourself, and then try to salvage your own plans as best as you can.