Today in High Prairie: October 26, 2021

What’s Happening Today – October 26, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

7 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 26, 2021

Jeff Burgar

Mark Vandermeulen

Donna Bissell

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 26, 2021

Donna Dalke

Joanna Davis

Kayla Gray

Kyla McLaughlin

Laura Hunt-Campiou

Lovaleh Collins

Neil Birkbeck

Serenity Johnston

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 26, 2021

1854 – C.W. Post, Maker of Breakfast Cereals

1912 – Don Siegel, Escape from Alcatraz Director

1914 – Jackie Coogan, Addams Family Actor

1936 – Shelley Morrison, Will & Grace Actress

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1946 – Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, Former US First Lady

1953 – Julian Strickland, B52’s Drummer

1953 – Lauren Tewes, Loveboat Actress

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy Animator

1976 – Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flame

1978 – C.M. Punk, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 26, 2021

Oct. 26, 1912: Mr. Walford opens the North-Western Drug Company in Grouard.

Oct. 26, 1912: The Grouard News reports two survey parties for railway companies are working in the area. One east of Grouard is working for the ED&BC railway while the other is on the north shore of the lake working for the Alberta and Great Eastern Railway.

Oct. 26, 1914: Post office inspector A.L. Auger promises improved postal service in Grouard after the railway arrives.

Oct. 26, 1937: The Providence Hospital, formerly the Paulson Hospital, opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 26, 1937: The High Prairie Elks Lodge No. 279 is granted a charter.

Oct. 26, 1954: The new Joussard School is built and ready to receive pupils. It is situated next to the old school.

Oct. 26, 1958: Fire destroys the original building of St. Bruno Mission that was serving as a warehouse.

Oct. 26, 1961: The High Prairie Home and School Association meets and asks the health inspector to regularly inspect area schools to make sure they are clean.

Oct. 26, 1963: A two-car collision on Highway 2 seven miles west of High Prairie claims the life of Kathleen Sekulich, 60.

Oct. 26, 1969: Fred Dean Kunce passes away at the age of 71 years. He served in World War I and farmed in the Big Prairie area.

Oct. 26, 1971: Jesse Porter’s trailer receives about $4,500 in damages after it catches fire. The cause is unknown but Porter had fire insurance.

Oct. 26, 1973: The High Prairie Ag Society receives only $9,000 of a $30,000 grant they applied for to cover costs of the swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 1977: High Prairie Minor Hockey, figure skating and the Regals attend a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to the proposed 25 per cent rate increase by the recreation board. All three cite financial hardships in the increased rate as their registration fees were already set before the proposed rate increase. The increase called for ice rent of $15 per hour, up from $12.

Oct. 26, 1988: High Prairie town council employs the services of a “head hunting” firm to find a replacement for town manager John Jarvie. The cost could reach as high as $20,000. They also agree to spend $500 on Jarvie’s going away party.

Oct. 26, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the Dawson Creek Junior Raiders 11-3 in exhibition play.

Oct. 26, 1993: Grimshaw Huskies player Shane Gould pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to assaulting a Regals’ fan and is fined $220. Gould was tossed from a game and poked at a fan with his stick.

Oct. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie pays former town manager Ken Morgan $43,347.15 to leave his job despite earlier claims that Morgan simply resigned.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not submit a proposal for a provincial police school. At the same time, Northern Lakes College is busy preparing a bid.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council approves the destruction of the outdoor swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 2005: Myler Savill is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes replacing Ken Killeen.

Oct. 26, 2006: Lynn Bellerose resigns her executive director’s post at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Oct. 26, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a Certificate of Commendation from Alberta Gov-Gen. David Johnston for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009. Earlier, he received the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton on Oct. 22, 2010, and a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service on Nov. 22, 2010.

Oct. 26, 2011: Linda Cox appears before High Prairie town council demanding accountability. She says she represents about 300 taxpayers and adds that council did not act in good faith to address recommendations in Archie Grover’s 2010 corporate review.

Oct. 26, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page story indicating that Boston Pizza is asking for interest in a High Prairie franchise.

Oct. 26, 2016: Over $150,000 worth of sports equipment was delivered to High Prairie by Sports Central. High Prairie was in the process of setting up a charity to disperse the equipment to needy families.

Oct. 26, 2019: The High Prairie Renegades lose their first-ever playoff game to the Grande Prairie Peace-Wapiti Titans. The team qualifies for playoffs despite not winning a game.

Oct. 26, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ linebacker Dustin Alook wins the Coaches’ Award as the Mighty Peace Football Conference hands out its awards. Renegades’ coach Tom Duchesneau wins Coach of the Year honours.

This Day in World History – October 26, 2021

1492 – Lead [graphite] pencils first used.

1858 – Hamilton Smith patents rotary washing machine.

1861 – Pony Express [Missouri to California] ends after 19 months.

1881 – OK Corral Gunfight occurs in Tombstone.

1901 – First recorded use of “getaway car” occurs after Paris robbery.

1905 – Union of Sweden & Norway ends.

1912 – Woolwich Foot Tunnel under the Thames River in England opens.

1916 – Margaret Sanger arrested for obscenity [advocating birth control].

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives Stonehenge to the British government.

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India.

1951 – Winston Churchill re-elected British PM at the age of 76.

1954 – Chevrolet unveils V-8 engine.

1958 – PanAm flies first transatlantic jet from New York to Paris.

1964 – Last person in Western Australia to be executed.

1970 – “Doonesbury” comic strip debuts in 28 newspapers.

1972 – Guided tours of Alcatraz begin.

1972 – Henry Kissinger declares “Peace is at hand” in Vietnam.

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Somalia.

1984 – Stephanie Fae Beauclair gets baboon heart transplant, lives 21 days.

1984 – “The Terminator” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is released.

1988 – Donald Trump bills Mike Tyson $2 million for 4 months’ advice.

1992 – Charlottetown Accord fails in Canada-wide referendum.

1997 – Canadian Jacques Villeneuve wins F1 World Drivers Championship.

2005 – Chicago White Sox win World Series for first time in 88 years.

2015 – World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic.

2017 – Cremation ceremony for Thailand’s king a year after his death.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern becomes world’s youngest female head of gov’t [NZ].

2018 – Rhine River in drought with lowest levels since 1920s.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Disappointing emails or calls could come your way today. Perhaps someone you were hoping to visit with will not be able to make it, or perhaps a friend had to turn down an invitation to a party. Do not let it spoil your mood. Things happen. Keep yourself busy with preparations and enjoy your day. Do not go to the opposite extreme and work too hard.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel worried about your financial situation today. You may have been expecting to receive some money that is now delayed. A temporary separation from a romantic partner could have you feeling a little blue. If you keep yourself busy and do not dwell on it, time will pass quickly until you are together again. In the evening, take some time to relax.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An unexpected event might cause you to be temporarily separated from the special person in your life. Confusion surrounding the incident and your mate’s role in it might plague you, and you might doubt your friend’s motives. Money may be on your mind, and the need for it may have you brainstorming ways to increase your income. Do not make any decisions now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Mild cold symptoms could affect your ability to tend to your chores today. You are an active person, so this could affect your self-confidence and ability to do what you want to do. Upsets beyond your control within your circle of friends could also affect your concentration. Do not dwell on them. Dose yourself with juice and tea and get through the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The special someone in your life might feel a little jealous of your friends now. Perhaps you have had a number of invitations that only involve you and your pals. It might be a good idea to turn down one in favour of being with your partner. Goals and projects may be blocked temporarily, which is frustrating. Let them ride for now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You likely want to take the day off, perhaps to take care of an unfinished creative project you have been working on for some time. But you are not likely to get very far since disagreements within your friends keep your mind occupied and you may be upset. Despite it all, try to stay focused. That is the only way to get anything accomplished.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are thinking about friends and family members who live far away and wondering what they are doing. You could feel a little nostalgic, longing for times long past. Do not dwell on it. Call your friends. They will be glad to hear from you and you will feel more positive about the day. In the evening, give some attention to those you love who live nearby.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Money matters might be tangled today. There could be a delay in receiving funds due you, which could prove frustrating but can be straightened out. This is not a good day to make investments, buy property, or seek a loan. The strain of dealing with this might cause a few doubts about your money management skills. Do not despair. This is temporary and probably beyond your control.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Troubles with friends and possibly a romantic partner over the past day or two could have you feeling unloved, insecure, and emotionally blocked. All signs indicate these feelings are not accurate. Your friends have not changed their attitude toward you. There is still a lot of love directed your way. Whatever problems you may have had are just a bump in the road.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have sniffles or a sore throat, possibly necessitating taking time off from work. This could be unwelcome, as it keeps you from going out on a date as well. Try to keep your mind occupied with activities that do not tire you physically. And take some vitamin C!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Lack of contact with a close friend or romantic partner might find you feeling lonely and insecure, wondering if he or she has forgotten you or simply does not care to be around you anymore. This is more likely your insecurity than anything based in reality. Sometimes people are busy! Give your friend a call. Chances are the person will be very glad to hear from you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Responsibilities at home may weigh on your mind today and interfere with other obligations. This could cause some inner conflict, but you have a personal life and it is important to take care of these things, too. Upsets in your circle of friends could distract and stress you. Make an effort to balance it all and you will make it through the day.