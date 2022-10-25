Today in High Prairie: October 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 26, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

7:30 p.m. – FABuLAS Pumpkin Night at Girouxville Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 26, 2022

1854 – C.W. Post, Maker of Breakfast Cereals

1975 – H.B. Warner, Sunset Boulevard Actor

1912 – Don Siegel, Escape from Alcatraz Director

1914 – Jackie Coogan, Addams Family Actor

1936 – Bruce Belland, Tim Conway Hour Singer

1936 – Shelley Morrison, Will & Grace Actress

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1946 – Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune Host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, Former US First Lady

1953 – Julian Strickland, B52’s Drummer

1953 – Lauren Tewes, Loveboat Actress

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy Animator

1976 – Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flame

1978 – C.M. Punk, WWE Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 26, 2022

Oct. 26, 1912: Mr. Walford opens the North-Western Drug Company in Grouard.

Oct. 26, 1912: The Grouard News reports two survey parties for railway companies are working in the area. One east of Grouard is working for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway while the other is on the north shore of the lake working for the Alberta and Great Eastern Railway.

Oct. 26, 1914: Post office inspector A.L. Auger promises improved postal service in Grouard after the railway arrives.

Oct. 26, 1937: The Providence Hospital, formerly the Paulson Hospital, opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 26, 1937: The High Prairie Elks Lodge No. 279 is granted a charter.

Oct. 26, 1954: The new Joussard School is built and ready to receive pupils. It is situated next to the old building.

Oct. 26, 1958: Fire destroys the original building of St. Bruno Mission that was serving as a warehouse.

Oct. 26, 1961: The High Prairie Home and School Association meets and asks the health inspector to regularly inspect area schools to make sure they are clean.

Oct. 26, 1963: A two-car collision on Highway 2 seven miles west of High Prairie claims the life of Kathleen Sekulich, 60.

Oct. 26, 1969: Fred Dean Kunce passes away at the age of 71 years. He served in World War I and farmed in the Big Prairie area.

Oct. 26, 1971: Jesse Porter’s trailer receives about $4,500 in damages after it catches fire. The cause is unknown but Porter had fire insurance.

Oct. 26, 1977: High Prairie Minor Hockey, figure skating and the Regals attend a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to the proposed 25 per cent rate increase by the recreation board. All three cite financial hardships in the increased rate as their registration fees were already set before the proposed rate increase. The increase called for ice rent of $15 per hour, up from $12.

Oct. 26, 1988: High Prairie town council employs the services of a “head hunting” firm to find a replacement for town manager John Jarvie. The cost could reach as high as $20,000. They also agree to spend $500 on Jarvie’s going away party.

Oct. 26, 1993: Grimshaw Huskies’ player Shane Gould pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to assaulting a Regals’ fan and is fined $220. Gould was tossed from a game and poked at a fan with his stick.

Oct. 26, 2005: South Peace News reports that High Prairie pays former town manager Ken Morgan $43,347.15 to leave his job despite earlier claims that Morgan simply resigned.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not submit a proposal for a provincial police school. At the same time, Northern Lakes College is busy preparing a bid.

Oct. 26, 2005: High Prairie town council approves the destruction of the outdoor swimming pool.

Oct. 26, 2005: Myler Savill is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes replacing Ken Killeen.

Oct. 26, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a Certificate of Commendation from Alberta Gov-Gen. David Johnston for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009. Earlier, he received the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton on Oct. 22, 2010, and a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service on Nov. 22, 2010.

Oct. 26, 2011: Linda Cox appears before High Prairie town council demanding accountability. She says she represents about 300 taxpayers and adds that council did not act in good faith to address recommendations in Archie Grover’s 2010 corporate review.

Oct. 26, 2016: South Peace News publishes a front page story indicating that Boston Pizza is asking for interest in a High Prairie franchise.

Oct. 26, 2016: Over $150,000 worth of sports equipment was delivered to High Prairie by Sports Central. High Prairie was in the process of setting up a charity to disperse the equipment to needy families.

Oct. 26, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ linebacker Dustin Alook wins the Coaches’ Award as the Mighty Peace Football Conference hands out its awards. Renegades’ coach Tom Duchesneau wins Coach-of-the-Year honours.

This Day in World History – October 26, 2022

1492 – Lead [graphite] pencils first used.

1858 – Hamilton Smith patents rotary washing machine.

1861 – Pony Express [Missouri to California] ends after 19 months.

1881 – OK Corral Gunfight occurs in Tombstone.

1901 – First recorded use of “getaway car” occurs after Paris robbery.

1905 – Union of Sweden & Norway ends.

1916 – Margaret Sanger arrested for obscenity [advocating birth control].

1918 – Cecil Chubb gives Stonehenge to the British government.

1950 – Mother Teresa founds Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, India.

1951 – Winston Churchill re-elected British PM at the age of 76.

1954 – Chevrolet unveils V-8 engine.

1958 – PanAm flies first transatlantic jet from New York to Paris.

1970 – “Doonesbury” comic strip debuts in 28 newspapers.

1972 – Guided tours of Alcatraz begin.

1977 – Last natural case of smallpox discovered in Somalia.

1984 – Stephanie Fae Beauclair gets baboon heart transplant, lives 21 days.

1988 – Donald Trump bills Mike Tyson $2 million for 4 months’ advice.

1992 – Charlottetown Accord fails in Canada-wide referendum.

1997 – Canadian Jacques Villeneuve wins F1 World Drivers Championship.

2005 – Chicago White Sox win World Series for first time in 88 years.

2015 – World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic.

2017 – Cremation ceremony for Thailand’s king a year after his death.

2017 – Jacinda Ardern becomes world’s youngest female head of gov’t [New Zealand].

2018 – Rhine River in drought with lowest levels since 1920s.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might attend a small party or group event with some friends, if possible, and become separated from them! Do not panic! You will probably run into them later. You might meet some new friends and hear some news that could interest you. This is a day when cell phones and other handheld devices are likely to come in handy. You will want to record or pass on a lot of information!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Surprise visitors could result in a small impromptu party of some sort, if possible! This could be fun for you, but it could also be a bit irritating. It might interfere with something you had planned. There is nothing you can do without sounding like Scrooge. Go with the flow, enjoy yourself, and then try to salvage your own plans as best as you can!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is not the day to plan a trip by air! Everything that can go wrong with such a trip will – delays, lost luggage, obnoxious seatmates. If you have one planned for today, change it to a future date if possible. This also is not a good day to take an online class, since your attention span could be unusually short. What can you do? Relax, read, surf the Internet. A lot of interesting information could spark your curiosity!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – One of your ambitions in life is to be financially independent, and lately you might have made great strides toward attaining that goal. Today, through no fault of your own, you may receive information that indicates there may have been a setback. However, all is not as it seems. Do not go into a panic until you know all the facts. You are probably still right on track!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A surprising revelation from a friend or acquaintance might wake you up to the fact you do not really know this person as well as you thought you did. Information could set you off on a search for knowledge that keeps you occupied for hours. A child or young person could come to you and ask for help. This promises to be a busy but interesting day. Make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is likely to be going a thousand miles an hour today! Thoughts and ideas are pouring into your head like rain from the sky. Some of them might be confusing and others contradictory. You might be tempted to puzzle over them until you give yourself a headache. Write them down and look at them in a day or two. Your ideas are more likely to make sense to you then!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An old friend you have not seen for a long time may suddenly resurface, perhaps contacting you through social media! This could take you by surprise, but you will not be any less happy to talk to him or her again. Surprising news of another kind may come to you through email or phone, and this might set you off in a totally different direction from the one you started in this morning!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sudden, unexpected problem at home could be rather upsetting! This probably relates to plumbing, electricity, or some other kind of home equipment. You will have to handle it, which means you will be housebound for most of the day waiting for a repairman when you would rather be out. A friend might hear of your predicament and come over to keep you company!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Upsetting news you receive from far away, perhaps by phone or email, could send you into an emotional tailspin! There is an aura of uncertainty about what you hear – it may not make sense. Before you pass along the news or panic, make sure you know all the facts. You are likely to find it has been blown all out of proportion. In view of this, you deserve a fun evening!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Computer glitches or bank errors might send erroneous information to you about your finances! Perhaps the bank says you have less money than you do, or a bill is higher than you thought it should be. If you can, make sure it gets settled today. You will not want to spend your day under this cloud. You will probably want to indulge in total frivolity. Go ahead, you deserve it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You and someone close could disagree on an issue both of you feel strongly about! Stubborn pride on both your parts could keep you from working things out. Let it go! It is not worth ruining your relationship. Someone you know might be headed for divorce or moving away, and the news could be a shock to you. This should be a day of surprises – not all of them pleasant!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Problems with machines could have your nerves on edge! This may be one day when everything seems to break. Some problems you might be able to fix yourself, but at least one may involve something that has to be replaced. This might be the one you need the most right now. Think of it as a sign from the universe that you should do something else. That is the only way to stay sane!