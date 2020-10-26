Today in High Prairie – October 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 27, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 27, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 27, 2020

Alyssa Sloan

Chelsey Sharpe

Thomas Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 27

1728 – James Cook, 1st to Explore Australia

1763 – William Maclure, Drew 1st Geological Map

1811 – Isaac Singer, Sewing Machine Inventor

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President

1896 – Edith Haisman, Oldest Titanic Survivor

1910 – Fred de Cordova, Tonight Show Producer

1923 – Ned Wertimer, The Jeffersons Actor

1924 – Gary Chester, Monkees Drummer

1933 – Floyd Cramer, Last Date Pianist

1951 – K.K. Downing, Judas Priest Guitarist

1958 – Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran Vocalist

1981 – Kristi Richards, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – October 27

Oct. 27, 1971: NPHL president Ike Lawrence announces that Fairview pulls out of the league leaving only High Prairie and Peace River. Earlier, both Grimshaw and Manning announced intentions to drop out. The NPHL agrees to an interlocking agreement with the SPHL.

Oct. 27, 1971: AGT announces in South Peace News that Christmas phone calls will not require advance booking for the first time.

Oct. 27, 1977: Dale Cox is elected the first president of the newly-formed High Prairie Rodeo Association.

Oct. 27, 1993: South Peace News reports Creative Cresting will open soon in High Prairie.

Oct. 27, 1994: A sod turning ceremnoy is held to celebrate the start of construction of the $6 million K-Grade 12 school at Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 1995: Jim Gagnon celebrates the grand opening of the House of Furniture in a new location in the old Alberta Transportation offices.

Oct. 27, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes elects Helen Henderson to serve as reeve.

Oct. 27, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, of Grouard, receives a recreation volunteer award from Alberta Recreation and Parks Association in Red Deer.

Oct. 27, 2006: St. Andrew’s School officially opens it Grade 5-6 playground.

Oct. 27, 2008: High Prairie hits the national news as improper use of syringes at the hospital scares former patients. The risk of infection to patients was greatly exaggerated, says Dr. Robin Laughlin.

Oct. 27, 2008: Peavine Bishop Routhier School holds a run to raise money for cancer patient Georgette Chalifoux.

Oct. 27, 2012: The Alberta government announces it is ready to proceed with construction on High Prairie’s new $160 million hospital.

Oct. 27, 2015: A bandit produces a handgun during a daring daytime robbery at the Days Inn.

Oct. 27, 2015: Lakeshore Regional Police celebrates its grand opening at a new building in Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Ron and Diane Ukrainetz to the High Prairie Citizens Monument.

This Day in World History – October 27

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1795 – Spain grants Americans right to navigate Mississippi River.

1838 – Missouri orders Mormons to leave the state or be exterminated.

1904 – 1st section of New York subway opens.

1913 – President Woodrow Wilson says US will never attack another country.

1920 – League of Nations moves headquarters in Geneva.

1925 – Water skis patented by Fred Waller.

1938 – DuPont announces the name of its new product: nylon!

1947 – “You Bet Your Life” with Groucho Marx premieres on ABC-Radio.

1954 – Walt Disney’s 1st TV show “Disneyland” premieres on ABC-TV.

1961 – 1st Saturn launch vehicle makes an unmanned flight test.

1966 – UN deprives South Africa of Namibia.

1967 – Expo 67 closes in Montreal.

1971 – Republic of Congo-Kinshasa becomes Republic of Zaire.

1979 – St. Vincent & Grenadines becomes independent of UK.

1980 – Dave Gryllis sets world bicycle speed record of 94.37 kph.

1981 – Soviet submarine U 137 runs aground on east coast of Sweden.

1982 – China announces its population has reached 1 billion plus.

1982 – IBM ROM is capable of EGA graphics.

1985 – Thieves steal 9 paintings, including 5 Monet’s & 2 Renoir’s.

1988 – “ET” released to home video [14 million presold].

1997 – Intel Corp. buys Digital Equipment for $700 million.

1997 – Microsoft argues it should be “free from government interference”.

1998 – Helmut Kohl resigns as Chancellor of Germany after 16 years.

2004 – The Boston Red Sox win the World Series for 1st time in 86 years.

2016 – Strongest earthquake in Italy for 36 years.

2017 – 1st operation to separate conjoined twins joined at the head.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have been expecting some money over the past several days, and today it could finally arrive. Delays in reaching your goals are finished for the moment. If you have a project you’ve been trying to complete, this is the day to do it, especially if it involves paperwork. This isn’t the day to compete with anyone, however. Your sense of cooperation is too strong.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re feeling especially sharp. Your thoughts are more focused than usual and your mind especially penetrating. A promised get-together with friends or loved ones may have to be delayed, but it will take place. Information about possible business opportunities could come through periodicals, and if you like them, check them out. The outlook on anything that comes your way today is especially bright.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Practical thoughts may be the result of unconscious impulses brought to the surface by events at home. Old traumas and phobias could be released, although you should take care to not dwell on them too much or you’ll reinforce them instead of getting rid of them. Your imagination is flying high. You might focus it on decorating your house. You could find antiques especially appealing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Gatherings in your neighbourhood could bring new and interesting information your way. A message from an acquaintance could send you down a new path toward a new goal. Relations with everyone around you – from your romantic partner to the most casual of acquaintances – should be warm and congenial. Conversations should be stimulating.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Success in a project you’ve been working on could mean you want to go out and celebrate. You might feel guilty about doing it, but go ahead. Order a glass of wine and dessert! Tonight is the night to forget work and go for sheer, unadulterated pleasure. You have the break coming. Your efforts are finally being recognized, and you’re on your way. Enjoy your good fortune!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A subject you’ve been studying for a long time might suddenly start making sense to you. Or you could finally reach a point where you can make it work for you in a practical way. Your thinking now is especially clear, focused, down to Earth, and efficient, so whatever you try or start today is likely to lead to success. Don’t let occasional self-doubt stop you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Past impressions you may not even know you have could enhance your ability to deal with practical matters today. You might need to handle some paperwork regarding a settlement of some kind. The thoughts and feelings of those closest to you are more apparent than usual. You may tailor your behaviour toward them accordingly. Spend a quiet evening with your loved ones. You won’t even need to talk.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Small social events and group activities are on the agenda today if at all possible. You may be introduced to someone who could prove helpful to your career. A letter containing good news could come from a friend or partner. Any new money making enterprise begun now is likely to succeed as long as you stay with it and continue to face it in a businesslike manner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Glowing health and an enthusiastic attitude make almost anything a pleasure today. Relations with friends and family are warm, congenial, and cooperative. Your day should go as smoothly as you could expect. There is something you want to do in the afternoon you’re looking forward to. In the evening, consider attending an online class, lecture, or workshop. Your mind is especially sharp right now.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Information that comes your way today could launch you into a search for truth. Perhaps this is a new business-related idea you want to explore. It could be a new philosophical interest, and you will want to learn as much as you can about it. Whichever it is, your mind is sharp, so you’re likely to finish the day a lot more knowledgeable than you were when it began.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Although you’re usually very responsible and you try to keep the proper balance between your home and professional lives, today your mind and heart are more focused on your home. A warm sense of unity with family and close friends could make for a very pleasant day and an even more pleasant evening. Even finishing up paperwork will seem easier than usual. Relax and enjoy a great evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Having a sense of community unites the people around you in aiming for a common goal, and this could be a new interest for you. Warm and loving e-mails and calls could come from family, close friends, or your life partner. An impromptu short trip to a favourite place could result in a pleasant surprise. This promises to be a busy day and a great one.