Today in High Prairie: October 27, 2021

What’s Happening Today – October 27, 2021

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Influenza Clinic at Grouard NLC Room 111.

7 p.m. – MITAA AGM at St. Mark’s Church Hall, HP.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 27, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 27, 2021

Alyssa Sloan

Chelsey Sharpe

Thomas Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 27, 2021

1728 – James Cook, First to Explore Australia

1763 – William Maclure, Drew First Geological Map

1811 – Isaac Singer, Sewing Machine Inventor

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President

1896 – Edith Haisman, Oldest Titanic Survivor

1923 – Ned Wertimer, The Jeffersons Actor

1924 – Gary Chester, Monkees Drummer

1933 – Floyd Cramer, Last Date Pianist

1951 – K.K. Downing, Judas Priest Guitarist

1958 – Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran Vocalist

1981 – Kristi Richards, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – October 27, 2021

Oct. 27, 1963: The High Prairie Optimist football club blasts Grouard 76-0 to increase its league record to 3-1.

Oct. 27, 1971: NPHL president Ike Lawrence announces that Fairview pulls out of the league leaving only High Prairie and Peace River. Earlier, both Grimshaw and Manning announced intentions to drop out. The NPHL agrees to an interlocking agreement with the SPHL.

Oct. 27, 1971: AGT announces in South Peace News that Christmas phone calls will not require advance booking for the first time.

Oct. 27, 1971: South Peace News reports that Mike Redlak is the manager of the Sports Palace for the coming year.

Oct. 27, 1977: Dale Cox is elected the first president of the newly-formed High Prairie Rodeo Association.

Oct. 27, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and reaffirms its decision on increasing the price of coffee at the Sports Palace arena. Earlier, High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces his objection to the board’s decision to raise the price of coffee to 50 cents from 25 cents.

Oct. 27, 1993: South Peace News reports Creative Cresting will open soon in High Prairie.

Oct. 27, 1994: A sod turning ceremnoy is held to celebrate the start of construction of the $6 million K-Grade 12 school at Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 1994: Gift Lake residents Jonie Gladue, 15, and Francis Anderson, 48, die in a single vehicle accident at Gift Lake.

Oct. 27, 1995: Jim Gagnon celebrates the grand opening of the House of Furniture in a new location in the old Alberta Transportation offices.

Oct. 27, 1998: West end trustee Marco Gervais is selected new HPSD chairman.

Oct. 27, 1998: HPSD agrees to spend $792,000 to purchase new school buses.

Oct. 27, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes elects Helen Henderson to serve as reeve.

Oct. 27, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, of Grouard, receives a recreation volunteer award from Alberta Recreation and Parks Association in Red Deer.

Oct. 27, 2006: St. Andrew’s School officially opens it Grade 5-6 playground.

Oct. 27, 2007: Over $37,000 is raised at the annual Ducks Unlimited banquet held in High Prairie at the Pomeroy Inn.

Oct. 27, 2008: High Prairie hits the national news as improper use of syringes at the hospital scares former patients. The risk of infection to patients was greatly exaggerated, says Dr. Robin Laughlin.

Oct. 27, 2008: Peavine Bishop Routhier School holds a run to raise money for cancer patient Georgette Chalifoux.

Oct. 27, 2009: Peavine Bishop Routhier School holds a soccer tournament and promptly wins first place with a 6-3-0 record.

Oct. 27, 2010: High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou asks for peoples’ patience as repairs are made at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda. Repairs were not expected to be done by the end of 2010.

Oct. 27, 2012: The Alberta government announces it is ready to proceed with construction on High Prairie’s new $160 million hospital.

Oct. 27, 2012: Country and Western star Paul Brandt stops at High Prairie UFA as part of his Small Town Heroes Tour.

Oct. 27, 2015: A bandit produces a handgun during a daring daytime robbery at the Days Inn.

Oct. 27, 2015: High Prairie town council discusses whether or not to elect a mayor from its ranks. A plebiscite may be held to decide the matter.

Oct. 27, 2015: Local groups applaud the Alberta government’s budget and the return of the Summer Temporary Employment Program for students.

Oct. 27, 2015: High Prairie discusses hiring a regional economic development officer with Big Lakes County. The matter is forwarded to budget debate. The move would cost about $75,000.

Oct. 27, 2015: Lakeshore Regional Police celebrates its grand opening at a new building in Driftpile.

Oct. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Ron and Diane Ukrainetz to the High Prairie Citizens Monument. Details of the ceremony were to be determined.

Oct. 27, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints junior high school girl’s volleyball team retains its HPSD title after defeating Slave Lake Christian 25-18, 25-11 in the final. The Slave Lake boy’s team wins defeating PRJH 25-15, 14-25, 15-11 in the final.

This Day in World History – October 27, 2021

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1795 – Spain grants Americans right to navigate Mississippi River.

1838 – Missouri orders Mormons to leave the state or be exterminated.

1904 – First section of New York subway opens.

1913 – President Woodrow Wilson says US will never attack another country.

1920 – League of Nations moves headquarters in Geneva.

1925 – Water skis patented by Fred Waller.

1938 – DuPont announces the name of its new product: nylon!

1954 – Walt Disney’s first TV show “Disneyland” premieres on ABC-TV.

1961 – First Saturn launch vehicle makes an unmanned flight test.

1967 – Expo 67 closes in Montreal.

1971 – Republic of Congo-Kinshasa becomes Republic of Zaire.

1979 – St. Vincent & Grenadines becomes independent of UK.

1980 – Dave Gryllis sets world bicycle speed record of 94.37 kph.

1981 – Soviet submarine U 137 runs aground on east coast of Sweden.

1982 – China announces its population has reached 1 billion plus.

1985 – Thieves steal 9 paintings, including 5 Monet’s & 2 Renoir’s.

1988 – “ET” released to home video [14 million presold].

1997 – Microsoft argues it should be “free from government interference”.

1998 – Helmut Kohl resigns as Chancellor of Germany after 16 years.

2004 – The Boston Red Sox win the World Series for first time in 86 years.

2016 – Strongest earthquake in Italy for 36 years.

2017 – First operation to separate conjoined twins joined at the head.

