Today in High Prairie: October 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 28, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Influenza Clinic at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6 p.m. – Smoky River Chamber of Commerce AGM, virtual link available, email Nichole at [email protected] to request a meeting invite.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 28, 2021

Brittany Patrick

Evelyn Trudel

Tanisha Cunningham

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 28, 2021

Hanako Nagao

Mathew Dery

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 28, 2021

1756 – ALF, Fictional Character

1914 – Jonas Salk, Created the Polio Vaccine

1917 – Jack Soo, Barney Miller Actor

1925 – Leonard Starr, Little Orphan Annie Drawer

1929 – Marcel Bozzuffi, The French Connection Actor

1936 – Charlie Daniels, Devil Went Down to Georgia singer

1944 – Dennis Franz, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Wayne Fontana, Groovy Kind of Love Rocker

1949 – Caitlyn Jenner, Famous Transgender Figure

1955 – Bill Gates, Founder, CEO or Microsoft

1955 – Indira Nooyi, Pepsi CEO

1962 – Daphne Zuniga, Melrose Place Actress

1967 – Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich Actress

This Day in Local History – October 28, 2021

Oct. 28, 1912: The Diamond P. sawmill in Grouard goes back into production after the flywheel is replaced.

Oct. 28, 1912: A meeting to organize a hockey club is held at the Western Hotel in Grouard.

Oct. 28, 1914: The Grouard Curling Club is formed.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Monarch Oil Company goes broke.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard Royal Bank closes.

Oct. 28, 1915: The Grouard News reports the Western Hotel is being dismantled and moved to High Prairie by Nic Smith.

Oct. 28, 1932: Nurse Joyce Coleman arrives in the Joussard district to administer health care to nearby schools and accessible reserves.

Oct. 28, 1969: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary meets and reports that modern Bible has been placed in each room.

Oct. 28, 1978: St. Andrew’s School teams win both the girl’s and boy’s volleyball titles at their own tournament. Both teams defeat Faust in the final.

Oct. 28, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $1 million alcohol rehab centre will be built in Grouard. It is eventually known as Kapown Centre.

Oct. 28, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins after an adjournment. Testimony hears another crash is likely to happen if Wapiti doesn’t change its operation practices. Pilots also testify they flew in poor weather in fear of being fired.

Oct. 28, 1987: South Peace News reports the year’s 70 forest fires make it the busiest year on record.

Oct. 28, 1992: The recently elected High Prairie town council questions the Community Futures economic development program and its value to the town.

Oct. 28, 1992: South Peace News reports that a FunMap is being drawn to help promote the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Oct. 28, 1994: Flowers ‘n’ Things is chosen as High Prairie’s Small Business-of-the-Year.

Oct. 28, 2005: Ernest and Corine L’Heureux of Joussrd celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 28, 2010: Faust RCMP detachment members give Halloween safety tips to Kinuso School students.

Oct. 28, 2013: Claudette Sherington passes away at the age of 74 years. She worked at the Royal Bank in High Prairie.

Oct. 28, 2015: Ron Matula is sworn in as the new councillor for Big Meadow – Enilda at Big Lakes County’s organizational meeting.

Oct. 28, 2015: South Peace News features the efforts of Jennifer Anderson to form a Community Christmas Choir.

Oct. 28, 2016: The High Prairie Regals fold on the eve of the beginning of the NPHL season, citing lack of players and sponsorship.

Oct. 28, 2016: Spiritual leaders in High Prairie are recognized for their work and efforts during Pastor Appreciation Month at Victory Life Church.

Oct. 28, 2016: Michael Bernard Jackman, 40, is sentenced to 28 months in jail in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench for killing Dale Richard Davis at Swan River First Nation. Jackman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

This Day in World History – October 28, 2021

1492 – Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain.

1726 – “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift is published.

1746 – Peruvian city of Lima demolished by earthquake.

1790 – New York gives up claims to Vermont for $30,000.

1793 – Eli Whitney applies for a patent on cotton gin.

1858 – R.H. Macy & Co. opens first store in New York City.

1886 – Statue of Liberty dedicated.

1904 – St. Louis police try a new investigation method – fingerprints!

1913 – “Krazy Kat” comic strip by George Herriman debuts.

1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence as Austria-Hungary breaks up.

1924 – White Sox beat NY Giants 8-4 in Dublin, less than 20 fans attend.

1934 – Brooklyn & Pittsburgh play a penalty free NFL game.

1940 – Meeting between Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in Florence.

1961 – Ground broken for Shea Stadium for NY Mets.

1962 – Radio Moscow reports nuclear missiles in Cuba deactivated.

1966 – Belgium’s Gaston Roelants runs 12-4/5 miles in 1 hour.

1971 – Great Britain becomes sixth nation to have a satellite in orbit.

1978 – Bobby Orr scores his last career NHL goal [vs Detroit].

1992 – Lee Jang Rim predicts today will be the end of the world!

1994 – Japanese space probe Sakigake passes Earth for third time.

2015 – WHO ranks TB alongside HIV as world’s deadliest infectious

Today’s Horoscopes – October 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have a strong sense of self. You take charge of situations instead of letting them take charge of you. But this sense of independence and self-confidence may threaten other people. There are some who feel secure knowing you rely on them. This is one of those days when you may feel a few growing pains as shifting personalities clash with comfortable behaviour patterns.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like a mediator between two camps, or you may be the one in a struggle that needs mediation. The big problem with the tension today is one side could be headstrong and bound to the facts and the truth, while the other is bound to a broader perspective, not necessarily a realistic one. Facts could get twisted in all directions depending on who is delivering them.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful about taking everything as a personal offence. Others’ inconsiderate actions may hurt you emotionally, but they do not have to. As long as you are able to maintain a healthy perspective on the situation, you will see many of the behaviours that upset you result from someone else’s insecurities as opposed to their lack of affection for you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Difficult tension may be frustrating for you to handle. You may wonder why everyone can not just get along. The answer may seem simple to you, with your easygoing attitude. Unfortunately, there are big egos and unrealistic attitudes involved that make it difficult for other people to see things so simply. You may find the best you can do is take a step away from the fire.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tension may arise among friends when someone suddenly feels like an ignored third wheel. People tend to pair up. Do what you can to stay on topics to which everyone can contribute equally. Staying united is key. Together you are extremely powerful allies, while divided you are each other’s worst enemies.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your lively, imaginative spirit is in tune with the collective. The need for a worldly consciousness and evolving humanity has become more obvious to you as time goes by. These issues come up today, but do not be surprised if you get a reality check. Your dreams may be unrealistic. Someone could try to burst your bubble, so be careful. Do not lose sight of your goals.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Just when you slow down, simplify, and plan, things start to pick up again. Your imagination starts to fly. Stabilization hinders your creative spirit. The last thing your artistic mind wants to do is slow down. Resolving this inner conflict may be hard, but it is possible. These two sides are on the same team, not opposing ones. If they work together, you can both achieve both goals.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your sense of play might get you into trouble. This sort of attitude could run up against someone who is trying to stay on task and take things seriously. It may be difficult for you to know how far to push a situation. You may want to force the other person to join your escapades, but you also see the need to settle down and get serious.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Gadgets and new devices that are supposed to make it easier to accomplish certain tasks may actually cause more confusion. You are often a big fan of doing things the old-fashioned way. Even though people may laugh at you, you tend to insist that the old way is the best way. Take your time to complete chores and tasks today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be careful about going overboard with your sarcasm. Some people take your comments seriously. Not everyone understands your humour. This could make communication unclear at times. Deliver a straight story without exaggeration or embellishment thrown in to make things juicier. Do not just tell the truth – tell the whole truth. You will feel better about the situation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Self-image could be a difficult issue for you. Perhaps you have painted a false picture of yourself lately. In an effort to cover your insecurity, you may not have expressed how you feel to some people. When you look in a mirror, you may find that the person you see is quite different than the person other people see. This conflict may put you in some uncomfortable situations.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like there is absolutely nowhere to turn. Reality is a scary thing to face. The last thing you want to do is be serious. But you are finding it difficult to get satisfaction from your fantasy world. Your dreams beckon to you, but you are afraid to give in to that temptation because you feel a strong sense of duty to other people and places.