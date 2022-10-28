Today in High Prairie: October 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 29, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

11 a.m. – Halloween Party at Prairie Echo Hall. Costume Parade at 1 p.m.

2 – 6 p.m. – Second Annual Scarecrow Frenzy at Nampa Community Gardens.

6 – 8 p.m. – Monster Mash Family Dance at Nampa Golden Pioneers Drop-In Centre.

6:30 p.m. – Night at the Museum at Girouxville Museum. Family activities and fun for all.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. – Halloween Party at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP. Funky Monkey DJ Service.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 29, 2022

1891 – Fanny Brice, Baby Snooks Radio Voice

1911 – Phillip Oppenheimer, Famous Diamond Trader

1921 – Bill Mauldin, World War II Cartoonist

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Father of Contraceptive Pill

1925 – Robert Hardy, Harry Potter Actor

1944 – Denny Laine, Moody Blues Guitarist

1944 – Claude Brochu, Montreal Expos President

1946 – Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Rocker

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, Jaws Actor

1948 – Kate Jackson, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1949 – Paul Orndorff, “Mr. Wonderful” Wrestler

1953 – Denis Potvin, New York Islander

1955 – Kevin DuBrow, Quiet Riot Singer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, Voice of Homer Simpson

1971 – Winona Ryder, Edward Scissorhand Actress

This Day in Local History – October 29, 2022

Oct. 29, 1958: The Prairie Echo Community League is formed.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News reports that 416 acres have been leased near the Smoky River Bridge to build a ski hill. A meeting is called for Nov. 12 at Falher to kick-start the project. A group of Falher citizens launched the project in 1968. An opening of the new ski hill was estimated to be December 1970.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of the new $171,000 High Prairie water treatment plant, soon to open.

Oct. 29, 1973: Construction of the new Boyt Department Store is delayed as material is not arriving in time, says manager Carl Boytinck.

Oct. 29, 1982: Brian Hill scores four goals in Jim McLean’s first-ever game as coach of the High Prairie Regals, who humiliate the Valleyview Jets 17-5 in exhibition play.

Oct. 29, 1994: Atikameg wins the third annual Charles Dumont Junior High Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 29, 2001: General Service Garage officially becomes Charrois Motor Products in a new location in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 29, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is informed by the Alberta government they have to slash their budget by $413,000.

Oct. 29, 2001: Red Basket Food Store in High Prairie is fined $805 by Judge Thomas Goodson for selling cigarettes to minors on Sept. 14.

Oct. 29, 2005: The High Prairie Aquatic Centre opens for the first public swim to huge crowds.

Oct. 29, 2007: Mike Rudkin begins his job as the new Town of High Prairie treasurer. He comes to the area from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut.

Oct. 29, 2008: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Courtney Cunningham, who is once of 10 youth in Alberta going to Northern Ireland as part of the Dealing With Difference Project.

Oct. 29, 2012: A fire destroys the Wapiti News and Used building. The cause is unknown. Fire chief Ken Melnyk says firefighters had to tip the building over to extinguish the blaze, thus destroying potential evidence.

Oct. 29, 2013: The High Prairie Elks donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Oct. 29, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Frieda Spendiff passes away at the age of 89 years from cancer. She worked at ATB, Peyre Farm Equipment and the Feeder Co-op.

Oct. 29, 2017: Red Earth Creek RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run at Peerless Lake. The 25-year-old Peerless Lake victim’s name is not released.

Oct. 29, 2017: Henry Alexander Jabs passes away at the age of 83 years. During his retirement, he served the Lord through ministry in Texas and Mexico.

Oct. 29, 2019: East Prairie Metis Settlement receives tens of thousands of dollars in sports equipment thanks to Sport Central and the High Prairie RCMP.

This Day in World History – October 29, 2022

1390 – First trial for witchcraft in Paris.

1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh is beheaded for allegedly conspiring vs king.

1863 – International Committee of Red Cross forms.

1872 – J.S. Risdon patents metal windmill.

1889 – Stanley Park dedicated in Vancouver.

1942 – Alaska Highway completed.

1945 – First ballpoint pen goes on sale, manufactured by Biro.

1955 – Belgium signs accord for 5-day work week [45 hours].

1958 – Dr. F. Mason Sones is first doctor to perform a coronary angiogram.

1964 – Star of India & other jewels are stolen in New York.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 crashes on moon.

1988 – China announces a herbal male contraceptive.

1998 – Mitch, 2nd deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history, makes landfall.

1999 – Deadliest Indian Ocean super cyclone hits India; winds 300 mph.

2004 – Arabic news network airs Osama bin Laden taking credit for 9/11.

2011 – Snowstorm in NE USA leaves nearly 2 million without power.

2015 – China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years.

2018 – Istanbul opens mega airport: expected to handle 90 million yearly.

2018 – Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner; gives up royal status.

2018 – Storms flood 75% of Venice.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things seem to be returning to normal after the hectic pace of late! Life has slowed down, and the energy is lower but more peaceful. There is also no rush to get anything done. The deadlines can be postponed to another day. You might take whatever spare time you have to just lie back and enjoy the quiet. Do not feel guilty. You can work hard again tomorrow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been waiting for a letter or call from a business or romantic partner for a long time? If so, you will probably receive it today. Do not be surprised if it is long! News and useful information could be exchanged. You will feel energized and determined once the communication is completed. The partnership’s future goals will be more strictly defined as a result!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your time finally seems to be your own! There are probably no rush jobs to finish, no urgent phone calls to make, and no one looking over your shoulder. This causes a significant release of stress, and you are better able than usual to focus on what you have in front of you. In the evening, relax at home, order delivery, and watch a movie!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A love relationship seems more stable than usual today! The security wraps itself around you like a blanket as you consider the events leading up to this new sense of commitment. You and your partner may spend the evening doing nothing more than being together, which feels great! Mark this day in your memory so you can recall it whenever your insecurities get the better of you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may not feel much like working, and you might even decide to play hooky from your responsibilities! If you have nothing urgent to do, consider indulging this whim. Relax with a good book and a cup of tea. Watch a favourite movie. Take a long walk in a beautiful park. In the evening, cuddle with a love partner. Savoor the day’s gentle energy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A community issue may come up today concerning you and your neighbours! Perhaps a virtual meeting will be held. Something requires change in your neighbourhood, and most of you are probably firmly united behind it. This bodes well for your future, so you will probably feel good about the entire situation after the gathering breaks up. Onward and upward!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new opportunity could come your way today! There is no promise or guarantee, but there is an indication that if you devote yourself thoroughly, your chances of progress are pretty good over the next month for any activity that you begin today. Keep up the good work and keep smiling! The latter action is as important as the former!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you wanted to take a certain online course or workshop? If so, this is a good day to consider all the details, make some phone calls, or enroll. As far as your educational goals go, you are very focused. You are apt to stick with any program you decide to tackle. You are also apt to learn more quickly and retain more. Think about it, read the pertinent literature, then make some calls!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Decisions regarding investments, savings, or other financial matters might need attention today! Do not panic. You are in the right frame of mind for this. Your business sense is at an all-time high, as is your ability to focus on the task at hand. Intuition plays a strong role. Even if you do not feel like it, it is important to get this done. Tomorrow you might not be quite as focused as you are today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you and a friend been discussing the possibility of going into business together? If so, the two of you might want to have some serious discussions now about the nature of the business, how it should be structured, and what the financial arrangements may be. You are both sharp enough to see both the promise and the downside of your enterprise. Get some paper and pens and go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Has a certain project been a drag for you lately? Do not be surprised if today you get your second wind. You are looking at your tasks in a practical manner, your interest in them is up, and you are able to accomplish them quickly and efficiently with minimal stress. Relationships should also be going well. Make the most of this while you can!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could complete a creative project you have been working on for a while! You will be more than happy with the results and inspired to move on to bigger and better things. You will feel strong enough to take on just about any type of project. It is possible you might get started on the next one right away. Do not wear yourself out!