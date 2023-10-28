Today in High Prairie: October 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 29, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6 p.m. – Gospel Sing at HP Church of the Nazarene. Everyone welcome. Refreshments afterwards.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 29, 2023

1891 – Fanny Brice, Baby Snooks Radio Voice

1911 – Phillip Oppenheimer, Famous Diamond Trader

1921 – Bill Mauldin, World War II Cartoonist

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Father of Contraceptive Pill

1925 – Robert Hardy, Harry Potter Actor

1944 – Denny Laine, Moody Blues Guitarist

1944 – Claude Brochu, Montreal Expos President

1946 – Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Rocker

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, Jaws Actor

1948 – Kate Jackson, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1949 – Paul Orndorff, “Mr. Wonderful” Wrestler

1953 – Denis Potvin, New York Islander

1955 – Kevin DuBrow, Quiet Riot Singer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, Voice of Homer Simpson

1971 – Winona Ryder, Edward Scissorhand Actress

This Day in Local History – October 29, 2023

Oct. 29, 1958: The Prairie Echo Community League is formed.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News reports that 416 acres have been leased near the Smoky River Bridge to build a ski hill. A meeting is called for Nov. 12 at Falher to kick-start the project. A group of Falher citizens launched the project in 1968. An opening of the new ski hill was estimated to be December 1970.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of the new $171,000 High Prairie water treatment plant, soon to open.

Oct. 29, 1973: Construction of the new Boyt Department Store is delayed as material is not arriving in time, says manager Carl Boytinck.

Oct. 29, 1982: Brian Hill scores four goals in Jim McLean’s first-ever game as coach of the High Prairie Regals, who humiliate the Valleyview Jets 17-5 in exhibition play.

Oct. 29, 1994: Atikameg wins the third annual Charles Dumont Junior High Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 29, 2001: General Service Garage officially becomes Charrois Motor Products in a new location in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 29, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is informed by the Alberta government they have to slash their budget by $413,000.

Oct. 29, 2001: Red Basket Food Store in High Prairie is fined $805 by Judge Thomas Goodson for selling cigarettes to minors on Sept. 14.

Oct. 29, 2005: The High Prairie Aquatic Centre opens for the first public swim to huge crowds.

Oct. 29, 2007: Mike Rudkin begins his job as the new Town of High Prairie treasurer. He comes to the area from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut.

Oct. 29, 2008: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School Grade 11 student Courtney Cunningham, who is once of 10 youth in Alberta going to Northern Ireland as part of the Dealing With Difference Project.

Oct. 29, 2012: A fire destroys the Wapiti News and Used building. The cause is unknown. Fire chief Ken Melnyk says firefighters had to tip the building over to extinguish the blaze, thus destroying potential evidence.

Oct. 29, 2013: The High Prairie Elks donates $5,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park.

Oct. 29, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Frieda Spendiff passes away at the age of 89 years from cancer. She worked at ATB, Peyre Farm Equipment and the Feeder Co-op.

Oct. 29, 2017: Red Earth Creek RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run at Peerless Lake. The 25-year-old Peerless Lake victim’s name is not released.

Oct. 29, 2017: Henry Alexander Jabs passes away at the age of 83 years. During his retirement, he served the Lord through ministry in Texas and Mexico.

Oct. 29, 2019: East Prairie Metis Settlement receives tens of thousands of dollars in sports equipment thanks to Sport Central and the High Prairie RCMP.

This Day in World History – October 29, 2023

1390 – First trial for witchcraft in Paris.

1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh is beheaded for allegedly conspiring vs king.

1863 – International Committee of Red Cross forms.

1872 – J.S. Risdon patents metal windmill.

1889 – Stanley Park dedicated in Vancouver.

1942 – Alaska Highway completed.

1945 – First ballpoint pen goes on sale, manufactured by Biro.

1955 – Belgium signs accord for 5-day work week [45 hours].

1958 – Dr. F. Mason Sones is first doctor to perform a coronary angiogram.

1964 – Star of India & other jewels are stolen in New York.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 crashes on moon.

1988 – China announces a herbal male contraceptive.

1998 – Mitch, 2nd deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history, makes landfall.

1999 – Deadliest Indian Ocean super cyclone hits India; winds 300 mph.

2004 – Arabic news network airs Osama bin Laden taking credit for 9/11.

2011 – Snowstorm in NE USA leaves nearly 2 million without power.

2015 – China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years.

2018 – Istanbul opens mega airport: expected to handle 90 million yearly.

2018 – Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner; gives up royal status.

2018 – Storms flood 75% of Venice.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In order to maintain peace and harmony, you may wear many different masks. By doing this, you may forget your inner truth and what it is you truly believe. Friction between your lively, communicative outside and your soft, vulnerable inside may make it difficult for you to find the solution you seek. You have the answers you need. Trust yourself when you find them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The next task on your road to success may be a pill that is hard to swallow. Perhaps it involves interacting with someone you do not want to deal with. You know you have to adopt some sort of false persona in order to get what you want. You are sensitive to this dilemma, and you may feel emotional about it, making you hesitate to go through with the plan.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Debilitating indecision may plague you. You have been coasting along letting your good luck see you through to prosperity. It is like you are tied to a rope and constantly testing its limits. Unfortunately, you could hit a snag and feel you can go no further. Emotional issues suggest you did not take your feelings into account. It is time to reevaluate your approach.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like you are doing all the work in a project or relationship and if you pull out for even a minute, the whole thing will fall apart. Be careful of putting so great a burden on yourself that you grow resentful of everyone else. You are good at criticizing other people’s actions, but maybe the person you need to talk to about these issues is you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is important to remain flexible, but not so much that you can not make a decision about anything. Your head says one thing while your heart says another. When you give both of them free rein in an effort to be as flexible as possible, they go in opposite directions. Postpone making any important decisions until your path becomes clearer.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You feel emotionally strong, even though certain people may be getting in the way of your plans. You can accomplish a great deal. You are only responsible for yourself. You feel a drive to work harder than usual. Even though you may be working very hard, your general mindset is good. You should enjoy your day regardless of the circumstances.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel like there is a big opportunity waiting for you but your head is too muddled to take advantage of it. Perhaps you are afraid if you accept this offer now, you will miss an even better one later. Do not delay. Change is progress. Go after the things that catch your eye and draw you in. These opportunities will not last forever. Stop dreaming and start doing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your sensitive nature is attractive. People who come to you for advice and guidance are not disappointed. You have a solid, practical perspective, yet you are also receptive and understanding. People with flashy ideas and a reckless way about them might try to sell you a pig in a poke. Do not be thrown off. Stay strong within yourself and confident about what you believe in.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like you are riding a fast train to success. Success can be measured in different ways. Today it is important you consider your emotional success and how your feelings fit into your life. You may discover that the train you are on is not the train you should be on. Do not be afraid to get off at the next station and transfer to a different line.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like a snail emerging from its shell. When no one is looking, you slowly and cautiously stick your head out and put up your antennae to take a reading on the outside world. When you see a creature like you, you feel comfortable and come out of your shell a bit more. Be careful about letting your defences down too much, because a big, hungry bird may be looking for dinner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your boisterous, generous attitude is inspiring and welcomed by others. There are also some people who consider your behaviour ostentatious or arrogant. You may wonder how this is possible, since your intentions are good. You want people to share in the love and good times. You are attentive to others’ feelings. Sit down and talk with people one-on-one to understand how they feel.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Just as soon as you taste success, something comes along to make you feel badly about it. Perhaps another person is jealous of you, and so does or says things that make you feel uncertain. Perhaps the doubt comes from an internal source that says that you do not deserve prosperity. Do not be thrown off course by this. Move forward with your plans.