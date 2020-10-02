Today in High Prairie – October 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 3, 2020

Enilda Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 3, 2020

Barbara Henderson

Duane Nichols

Dylan Barrons

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 3, 2020

Bill Sheets

Ella Stukings

John Astle

Megan Piercy

Suzanne Yellowknee

Taryn Courtoreille-Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 3

1803 – John Gorrie, Refrigeration Inventor

1890 – Henry Hull, High Sierra Actor

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, Mad Magazine Founder

1926 – Marques Haynes, World’s Greatest Dribbler

1931 – Glenn Hall, Butterfly Goalie Inventor

1940 – Jean Ratelle, New York Ranger

1941 – Chubby Checker, The Twist Singer

1947 – Fred DeLuca, Subway Restaurants Co-Founder

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac Singer

1951 – Kathryn Sullivan, 1st Woman to Walk in Space

1959 – Jack Wagner, General Hospital Actor

1962 – Tommy Lee, Motley Crue Musician

1969 – Gwen Stefani, No Doubt Vocalist

1981 – Amanda Walsh, Canadian Actress

This Day in Local History – October 3

Oct. 3, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town was left without a doctor for four days after all were away visiting and on business.

Oct. 3, 1969: E.W. Pratt opens E.W. Pratt High School named in his honour. Alberta Minister of Education Robert Clark attends to open the $2.25 million school.

Oct. 3, 1974: High Prairie banks rule out a six-day work week at a meeting of the Retail Merchants’ Association. Banks announce they will not open Saturdays much to the chagrin of local businessmen.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that a crater is found on Claude and Joe Turcotte’s farm near McLennan. A silvery residue is left at the site.

Oct. 3, 1991: Thomas Goodson is appointed Alberta’s first native judge and is stationed in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 1995: Harold David Smith, 51, and James Kenneth Randall, 47, both of High Prairie, die in a boating accident on Snipe Lake.

Oct. 3, 1997: Mike Poulter celebrates the grand opening of Ampersand, formerly Cathy’s Cottage.

Oct. 3, 2006: Ken Matthews wins an M.D. of Big Lakes byelection in Gilwood, Triangle after defeating Susan Richter 36-19.

Oct. 3, 2008: Heritage Trees of Alberta executive director Libby Fairweather stops in High Prairie to promote a book and place a plaque on a tree kitty corner to the High Prairie Christian Centre.

Oct. 3, 2009: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as the old Turbo gas station is demolished by HAZCO of Edmonton.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie town council denies a request from Councillor Barry Sharkawi to change meeting times to 10 a.m. from 7:30 p.m. Among councillors opposed is James Waikle, who says he has lost vehicle sales at Big Lakes Dodge because of meetings.

Oct. 3, 2015: West Fraser celebrates 60 years of operations. High Prairie Forest Products celebrates with an employee family fun day and an open house and mill tours on Oct. 2.

Oct. 3, 2018: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating a theft at the Bell store in town. A lone male breaks the front window but flees before taking any merchandise.

This Day in World History – October 3

1283 – 1st person executed by being hanged, drawn and quartered.

1789 – Washington proclaims 1st national Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

1888 – Explorer Fridtjof Nansen ends 1st crossing of Greenland interior.

1899 – J.S. Thurman patents motor-driven vacuum cleaner.

1908 – Pravda newspaper founded by Leon Trotsky and others.

1920 – NFL [then American Pro Football Association] plays 1st games.

1922 – 1st facsimile photo sent over city telephone lines, Washington, D.C.

1929 – Kingdom of Serbs, Croats & Slovenes changes name to Yugoslavia.

1941 – Adolf Hitler says Russia “already broken and will never rise again.”

1945 – Elvis Presley’s 1st public appearance at the age of 10.

1947 – 1st telescope lens 200” [508 cm] in diametre completed.

1952 – 1st video recording on magnetic tape.

1955 – “Captain Kangaroo” premieres on CBS.

1955 – “Mickey Mouse Club” premieres.

1960 – “The Andy Griffith Show” premieres on CBS.

1961 – “The Dick Van Dyke Show” premieres on CBS.

1967 – King Boudouin inaugurates world’s biggest floodgate at Antwerp.

1971 – Billie Jean King became 1st female athlete to win $100,000.

1974 – Pele retires as soccer player.

1974 – Watergate criminal trial begins.

1976 – Hank Aaron singles in his last at bat.

1981 – Montreal Expos clinch their 1st-ever postseason berth.

1982 – Scott Weiland runs Detroit marathon backwards in less than 5 hours.

1990 – Reunification of East and West Germany.

1992 – Sinead O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays win AL East title.

1994 – Gary Larson, announces he is retiring from doing “Far Side” cartoon.

1995 – O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Japan’s maglev train breaks world speed record at 280.3 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel as if your smile is unwelcome today. It may seem to you like there’s some sort of gloom and doom to people’s attitudes that makes them unwilling to accept any sort of good news. Don’t let this stop you from maintaining your own cheerful state. It’s important you not probe too deeply into the reasons behind other people’s behaviour now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Keep careful track of things today, for you will find that the smallest detail will make the biggest difference. Don’t hesitate to go with your hunches when something simply doesn’t sound right. Stay focused and try not to get caught off guard when emotional issues come out of nowhere and disturb your thoughts. Trust yourself regardless of what’s going on around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel as if your hands are tied today and you’re faced with absolutely no options. Don’t despair over a situation that seems insurmountable. Think of yourself as a terrific magician who can burst out of the strongest chains. You have tricks up your sleeve that can help you escape just about any situation in which you find yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good time to take a stand on an issue that you may have been vacillating about lately. People will lose confidence in you if you can’t seem to make up your mind. What they don’t realize is you’ve been working overtime to process all the information. Now it’s time to express orally what you’ve discovered mentally.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is one of those days in which you will be bursting at the seams to share big news with your friends. Perhaps you just received an important package or piece of information and you can’t wait to spread the news. Be careful about who might be lurking around, however, because there could be others listening in. They may not necessarily be acting in your best interests.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your reluctance to speak could get you in trouble today. You may hesitate to share what you know for fear of what others might think. You should realize you’re using this as an excuse to hide what’s really just selfishness. Share your knowledge with others and you will be amazed at the knowledge that comes back to you in return. Keep in mind you may need to wait for it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There may be a great tension between you and someone older today. Perhaps there’s someone who’s adopting a sort of “parent knows best” personality that’s starting to annoy you. Take a breather. Realize this person isn’t being critical or judgmental but just giving you advice. You should open your eyes and understand this advice could be very useful.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There’s apt to be a comfortable feeling about today that should make you feel quite secure and nurtured. Perhaps you’re feeling protected by a strong force, maybe an internal one, that’s reminding you that as long as you stay within the lines, everything will be fine. There’s a familiarity to things that will make it easy for you to navigate any rough waters.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could feel like a rat in a maze today. Walls and long, narrow corridors take you around corners and through doorways, yet there’s no indication you’re going in the right direction. Instead of wandering aimlessly, stop and ask for help. You might not have noticed if you look up, there are knowledgeable beings there who are willing to give you advice based on their lofty perspective.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Don’t get so stuck in your ways today that you insist on having the one true answer without really considering the options. You must be aware of a lot before you commit yourself one way or another. The people around you are apt to get annoyed with your narrow-mindedness, for this is how you will be viewed unless you stop and take a considered look at the whole picture.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Quietly step into the background if things aren’t going the way you’d like. Don’t try to stick your nose into someone else’s business, even if you think you know the right way to proceed. People probably have strong opinions, and they won’t be swayed in any direction. The best you can do is take care of yourself. You will probably find that this means you shouldn’t be seen or heard.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have gotten yourself tangled up in a deep mental drama over a series of recent incidents. Your mind may be working overtime in order to solve the riddles. It’s quite possible that the reality of the situation is you’re simply making a big deal over nothing. Today is one of those days in which you will face the harsh reality that comes as a consequence of your over-the-top thinking.