Today in High Prairie: October 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 3, 2022

7 p.m. – McLennan Legion meeting at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 3, 2022

1803 – John Gorrie, Refrigeration Inventor

1890 – Henry Hull, High Sierra Actor

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, Mad Magazine Founder

1926 – Marques Haynes, World’s Greatest Dribbler

1931 – Glenn Hall, Butterfly Goalie Inventor

1940 – Jean Ratelle, New York Ranger

1941 – Chubby Checker, The Twist Singer

1947 – Fred DeLuca, Subway Restaurants Co-Founder

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac Singer

1951 – Kathryn Sullivan, First Woman to Walk in Space

1959 – Jack Wagner, General Hospital Actor

1962 – Tommy Lee, Motley Crue Musician

1969 – Gwen Stefani, No Doubt Vocalist

1981 – Amanda Walsh, Canadian Actress

This Day in Local History – October 3, 2022

Oct. 3, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town was left without a doctor for four days because all were away visiting and on business.

Oct. 3, 1962: Rene Boisson opens the High Prairie Meat Market in the building where Feren’s Meat Market had operated for 28 years.

Oct. 3, 1969: E.W. Pratt opens High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School named in his honour. Alberta Minister of Education Robert Clark attends to open the $2.25 million school.

Oct. 3, 1969: The High Prairie Curling Club holds its annual general meeting and elects officers Brian Bliss, Murray Couch, George Halldorson, Ken Hendry, Alex Komisar, Fred McCuaig, Reg Morin and Art Smith. A later meeting will be held to elect a president. Jack Evans is rink manager assisted by Bill Smith.

Oct. 3, 1974: High Prairie banks rule out a six-day work week at a meeting of the Retail Merchants’ Association. Banks announce they will not open Saturdays much to the chagrin of local businessmen.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that a crater is found on Claude and Joe Turcotte’s farm near McLennan. A silvery residue is left at the site.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that for the second year in a row there will be no champion declared in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League. Bad weather and lack of commitment is cited.

Oct. 3, 1984: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter. The dispute revolves around the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to charge the club 35 per cent of ice making fees.

Oct. 3, 1990: Sunset House residents attend an I.D. meeting asking for $100,000 for a new community hall.

Oct. 3, 1991: Thomas Goodson is appointed Alberta’s first native judge and is stationed in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 1992: Both E.W. Pratt Charger volleyball teams win first at their Invitational Tournament in High Prairie. The women defeat Slave Lake in the final while the men defeat High Level.

Oct. 3, 1995: Harold David Smith, 51, and James Kenneth Randall, 47, both of High Prairie, die in a boating accident on Snipe Lake.

Oct. 3, 1997: Mike Poulter celebrates the grand opening of Ampersand, formerly Cathy’s Cottage, in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 2006: Ken Matthews wins an M.D. of Big Lakes byelection in Gilwood, Triangle after defeating Susan Richter 36-19.

Oct. 3, 2006: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick leaves a High Prairie Library Board meeting before it begins for fears of being what he calls “ambushed”. He is invited to the meeting to answer questions why the handicapped access at the library was not completed. Board members are furious.

Oct. 3, 2008: Heritage Trees of Alberta executive director Libby Fairweather stops in High Prairie to promote a book and place a plaque on a tree kitty corner to the High Prairie Christian Centre.

Oct. 3, 2009: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as the old Turbo gas station is demolished by HAZCO of Edmonton.

Oct. 3, 2011: Jennifer Laderoute begins her job as the first project co-ordinator for the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont resigns saying the recently released report from Alberta Municipal affairs has left him with the ability to govern crippled.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester says he heard from a reliable source that the proposed High Prairie Hospital is on hold.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie town council denies a request from Councillor Barry Sharkawi to change meeting times to 10 a.m. from 7:30 p.m. Among councillors opposed is James Waikle, who says he has lost vehicle sales at Big Lakes Dodge because of meetings.

Oct. 3, 2013: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an election forum for M.D. of Big Lakes candidates at the Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre. The number of employees in the M.D., development bylaws, and an east-west power struggle on council are the hot topics.

Oct. 3, 2015: West Fraser celebrates 60 years of operations. High Prairie Forest Products celebrates with an employee family fun day and an open house and mill tours on Oct. 2.

Oct. 3, 2018: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating a theft at the Bell store in town. A lone male breaks the front window but flees before taking any merchandise.

This Day in World History – October 3, 2022

2333 BC – State of Gojoseon [Modern-day Korea], founded by Dangun Wanggeom.

52 BC – Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls, surrenders to Julius Caesar.

1283 – First person executed by being hanged, drawn and quartered.

1789 – Washington proclaims first national Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

1888 – Explorer Fridtjof Nansen ends first crossing of Greenland interior.

1899 – J.S. Thurman patents motor-driven vacuum cleaner.

1908 – Pravda newspaper founded by Leon Trotsky and others.

1913 – US Federal income tax signed into law [at 1 per cent].

1920 – NFL [then American Pro Football Association] plays first games.

1922 – First facsimile photo sent over city telephone lines, Washington, D.C.

1929 – Kingdom of Serbs, Croats & Slovenes changes name to Yugoslavia.

1932 – Iraq gains full independence from Britain, joins League of Nations.

1941 – Adolf Hitler says Russia “already broken and will never rise again.”

1945 – Elvis Presley’s first public appearance at the age of 10.

1947 – First telescope lens 200” [508 cm] in diametre completed.

1948 – NFL becomes first sport televised as sport of week.

1952 – First video recording on magnetic tape.

1960 – “The Andy Griffith Show” premieres on CBS.

1967 – King Boudouin inaugurates world’s biggest floodgate at Antwerp.

1970 – Baseball umpires strike for first time.

1971 – Billie Jean King became first female athlete to win $100,000.

1974 – Pele retires as soccer player.

1974 – Watergate criminal trial begins.

1976 – Hank Aaron singles in his last at bat.

1981 – Montreal Expos clinch their first-ever postseason berth.

1982 – Scott Weiland runs Detroit marathon backwards in less than 5 hours.

1990 – Reunification of East and West Germany.

1992 – Sinead O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays win AL East title.

1993 – Boris Yeltsin declares state of emergency in Moscow.

1993 – Battle of Mogadishu occurs, 18 US soldiers killed.

1994 – Gary Larson, announces he is retiring from doing “Far Side” cartoon.

1995 – O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Gordie Howie, 69, plays in 7th decade, with IHL’S Detroit Vipers.

1997 – Japan’s maglev train breaks world speed record at 280.3 mph.

2014 – 83 million accounts are compromised after a cyber attack.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Quietly step into the background if things are not going the way you would like! Do not try to stick your nose into someone else’s business, even if you think you know the right way to proceed. People probably have strong opinions, and they will not be swayed in any direction. The best you can do is take care of yourself. You will probably find this means you should not be seen or heard!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have gotten yourself tangled up in a deep mental drama over a series of recent incidents! Your mind may be working overtime in order to solve the riddles. It is quite possible the reality of the situation is you are simply making a big deal over nothing. Today is one of those days in which you will face the harsh reality that comes as a consequence of your over-the-top thinking!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel as if your smile is unwelcome today! It may seem to you like there is some sort of gloom and doom to people’s attitudes that makes them unwilling to accept any sort of good news. Do not let this stop you from maintaining your own cheerful state. It is important that you not probe too deeply into the reasons behind other people’s behaviour now!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Keep careful track of things today, for you will find the smallest detail will make the biggest difference. Do not hesitate to go with your hunches when something simply does not sound right. Stay focused and try not to get caught off guard when emotional issues come out of nowhere and disturb your thoughts. Trust yourself regardless of what is going on around you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel as if your hands are tied today and you are faced with absolutely no options! Do not despair over a situation that seems insurmountable. Think of yourself as a terrific magician who can burst out of the strongest chains. You have tricks up your sleeve that can help you escape just about any situation in which you find yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a good time to take a stand on an issue you may have been vacillating about lately! People will lose confidence in you if you can not seem to make up your mind. What they do not realize is you have been working overtime to process all the information. Now it is time to express orally what you have discovered mentally!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is one of those days in which you will be bursting at the seams to share big news with your friends! Perhaps you just received an important package or piece of information and you can not wait to spread the news. Be careful about who might be lurking around, however, because there could be others listening in. They may not necessarily be acting in your best interests!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your reluctance to speak could get you in trouble today! You may hesitate to share what you know for fear of what others might think. You should realize you are using this as an excuse to hide what is really just selfishness. Share your knowledge with others and you will be amazed at the knowledge that comes back to you in return. Keep in mind that you may need to wait for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There may be a great tension between you and someone older today! Perhaps there is someone who is adopting a sort of “parent knows best” personality that is starting to annoy you. Take a breather. Realize this person is not being critical or judgmental but just giving you advice. You should open your eyes and understand this advice could be very useful!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is apt to be a comfortable feeling about today that should make you feel quite secure and nurtured! Perhaps you are feeling protected by a strong force, maybe an internal one, that is reminding you that as long as you stay within the lines, everything will be fine. There is a familiarity to things that will make it easy for you to navigate any rough waters!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could feel like a rat in a maze today! Walls and long, narrow corridors take you around corners and through doorways, yet there is no indication you are going in the right direction. Instead of wandering aimlessly, stop and ask for help. You might not have noticed that if you look up, there are knowledgeable beings there who are willing to give you advice based on their lofty perspective!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not get so stuck in your ways today that you insist on having the one true answer without really considering the options. You must be aware of a lot before you commit yourself one way or another. The people around you are apt to get annoyed with your narrow-mindedness, for this is how you will be viewed unless you stop and take a considered look at the whole picture!