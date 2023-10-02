Today in High Prairie: October 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 3, 2023

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 3, 2023

1803 – John Gorrie, Refrigeration Inventor

1890 – Henry Hull, High Sierra Actor

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, Mad Magazine Founder

1926 – Marques Haynes, World’s Greatest Dribbler

1931 – Glenn Hall, Butterfly Goalie Inventor

1940 – Jean Ratelle, New York Ranger

1941 – Chubby Checker, The Twist Singer

1947 – Fred DeLuca, Subway Restaurants Co-Founder

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac Singer

1951 – Kathryn Sullivan, First Woman to Walk in Space

1959 – Jack Wagner, General Hospital Actor

1962 – Tommy Lee, Motley Crue Musician

1969 – Gwen Stefani, No Doubt Vocalist

1981 – Amanda Walsh, Canadian Actress

This Day in Local History – October 3, 2023

Oct. 3, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town was left without a doctor for four days because all were away visiting and on business.

Oct. 3, 1962: Rene Boisson opens the High Prairie Meat Market in the building where Feren’s Meat Market had operated for 28 years.

Oct. 3, 1969: E.W. Pratt opens High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School named in his honour. Alberta Minister of Education Robert Clark attends to open the $2.25 million school.

Oct. 3, 1969: The High Prairie Curling Club holds its annual general meeting and elects officers Brian Bliss, Murray Couch, George Halldorson, Ken Hendry, Alex Komisar, Fred McCuaig, Reg Morin and Art Smith. A later meeting will be held to elect a president. Jack Evans is rink manager assisted by Bill Smith.

Oct. 3, 1974: High Prairie banks rule out a six-day work week at a meeting of the Retail Merchants’ Association. Banks announce they will not open Saturdays much to the chagrin of local businessmen.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that a crater is found on Claude and Joe Turcotte’s farm near McLennan. A silvery residue is left at the site.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that for the second year in a row there will be no champion declared in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League. Bad weather and lack of commitment is cited.

Oct. 3, 1984: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter. The dispute revolves around the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to charge the club 35 per cent of ice making fees.

Oct. 3, 1990: Sunset House residents attend an I.D. meeting asking for $100,000 for a new community hall.

Oct. 3, 1991: Thomas Goodson is appointed Alberta’s first native judge and is stationed in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 1992: Both E.W. Pratt Charger volleyball teams win first at their Invitational Tournament in High Prairie. The women defeat Slave Lake in the final while the men defeat High Level.

Oct. 3, 1995: Harold David Smith, 51, and James Kenneth Randall, 47, both of High Prairie, die in a boating accident on Snipe Lake.

Oct. 3, 1997: Mike Poulter celebrates the grand opening of Ampersand, formerly Cathy’s Cottage, in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 2006: Ken Matthews wins an M.D. of Big Lakes byelection in Gilwood, Triangle after defeating Susan Richter 36-19.

Oct. 3, 2006: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick leaves a High Prairie Library Board meeting before it begins for fears of being what he calls “ambushed”. He is invited to the meeting to answer questions why the handicapped access at the library was not completed. Board members are furious.

Oct. 3, 2008: Heritage Trees of Alberta executive director Libby Fairweather stops in High Prairie to promote a book and place a plaque on a tree kitty corner to the High Prairie Christian Centre.

Oct. 3, 2009: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as the old Turbo gas station is demolished by HAZCO of Edmonton.

Oct. 3, 2011: Jennifer Laderoute begins her job as the first project co-ordinator for the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont resigns saying the recently released report from Alberta Municipal affairs has left him with the ability to govern crippled.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester says he heard from a reliable source that the proposed High Prairie Hospital is on hold.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie town council denies a request from Councillor Barry Sharkawi to change meeting times to 10 a.m. from 7:30 p.m. Among councillors opposed is James Waikle, who says he has lost vehicle sales at Big Lakes Dodge because of meetings.

Oct. 3, 2013: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an election forum for M.D. of Big Lakes candidates at the Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre. The number of employees in the M.D., development bylaws, and an east-west power struggle on council are the hot topics.

Oct. 3, 2015: West Fraser celebrates 60 years of operations. High Prairie Forest Products celebrates with an employee family fun day and an open house and mill tours on Oct. 2.

Oct. 3, 2018: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating a theft at the Bell store in town. A lone male breaks the front window but flees before taking any merchandise.

This Day in World History – October 3, 2023

2333 BC – State of Gojoseon [Modern-day Korea], founded by Dangun Wanggeom.

52 BC – Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls, surrenders to Julius Caesar.

1283 – First person executed by being hanged, drawn and quartered.

1789 – Washington proclaims first national Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

1888 – Explorer Fridtjof Nansen ends first crossing of Greenland interior.

1899 – J.S. Thurman patents motor-driven vacuum cleaner.

1908 – Pravda newspaper founded by Leon Trotsky and others.

1913 – US Federal income tax signed into law [at 1 per cent].

1920 – NFL [then American Pro Football Association] plays first games.

1922 – First facsimile photo sent over city telephone lines, Washington, D.C.

1929 – Kingdom of Serbs, Croats & Slovenes changes name to Yugoslavia.

1932 – Iraq gains full independence from Britain, joins League of Nations.

1941 – Adolf Hitler says Russia “already broken and will never rise again.”

1945 – Elvis Presley’s first public appearance at the age of 10.

1947 – First telescope lens 200” [508 cm] in diametre completed.

1948 – NFL becomes first sport televised as sport of week.

1952 – First video recording on magnetic tape.

1960 – “The Andy Griffith Show” premieres on CBS.

1967 – King Boudouin inaugurates world’s biggest floodgate at Antwerp.

1970 – Baseball umpires strike for first time.

1971 – Billie Jean King became first female athlete to win $100,000.

1974 – Pele retires as soccer player.

1974 – Watergate criminal trial begins.

1976 – Hank Aaron singles in his last at bat.

1981 – Montreal Expos clinch their first-ever postseason berth.

1982 – Scott Weiland runs Detroit marathon backwards in less than 5 hours.

1990 – Reunification of East and West Germany.

1992 – Sinead O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays win AL East title.

1993 – Boris Yeltsin declares state of emergency in Moscow.

1993 – Battle of Mogadishu occurs, 18 US soldiers killed.

1994 – Gary Larson, announces he is retiring from doing “Far Side” cartoon.

1995 – O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Gordie Howie, 69, plays in 7th decade, with IHL’S Detroit Vipers.

1997 – Japan’s maglev train breaks world speed record at 280.3 mph.

2014 – 83 million accounts are compromised after a cyber attack.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some fascinating new neighbours may move in. They could be in law, education, or travel, they could be from a foreign land – or they could be both. A friend could introduce you to these people. An impromptu welcome party could result, so you and everyone else have a chance to get to know each other.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you interested in investing? This is a good day to read financial pages, study stock reports, and consult with people who know about these things. You are probably considering a number of possibilities. Learn about them in detail before taking any action. This is a great day to collect information.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Passion is on your mind today. You will want to get together with a romantic partner. Do not be surprised if the evening turns into a long, involved, and very intimate conversation, revealing secrets you thought you had never repeat to anyone. You could learn some rather surprising things as well, though nothing that changes your feelings.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do you want to surprise your partner with a gift? Perhaps there is something your beloved has wanted for a long time but has not bought. This would make a wonderful surprise, and should be greatly appreciated. Expressions of gratitude could be followed by a long conversation that brings you closer together.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A group activity, perhaps a festival of some kind, could bring new information and people into your life. You could meet people from all over the world and lifestyles. You might also discover some new products you want to try. This experience could transform you in a profound way, so do not expect to go back to your routine immediately.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Discussions of spiritual or psychic matters could result from exposure to an author on such subjects. You might attend a lecture by this person or perhaps see a documentary on the topic. You might not be convinced about what this person has to say and want to check it out with research of your own. But isn’t that the point – to get you to learn on your own?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A long-awaited letter or call might come today from a friend who lives in another state or a foreign country. This could open the lines of communication to a degree they have not reached for a long time. You and your friend have grown considerably since you were last close, so it is almost like a whole new friendship. Enjoy getting to know each other again.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you interested in investing? This is a good day to read financial pages, study stock reports, and consult with people who know about these things. You are probably considering a number of possibilities. Learn about them in detail before taking any action. This is a great day to collect information.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Communication with business and romantic partners should be more warm, open, and honest than usual. Take advantage of this to get misunderstandings out of the way, explain things that might seem confusing, and develop empathy with those around you. You could come out of this more united in all of your relationships.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your tasks should go smoothly and quickly today, particularly paperwork. Others are willing to lend a hand if you need it, and you might be called upon to assist another with a task beyond his or her ability. The atmosphere is unusually pleasant, so the day could just fly by. In the evening, go to a bookstore that is holding a lecture or book signing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A rush of communication heightens love and romance today. Feelings and memories are willingly shared. Either you or your partner could reveal something the other did not know, which could strengthen the bond between you. Some of what is exchanged might be a little surprising, but your relationship should be much better for all the open, honest, and loving communication.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A number of interesting visitors could come to your home today. At least one could be from a foreign country, and some could be in the educational field. You can expect some interesting conversations, and you might learn some fascinating facts on a subject that is new to you. You could enjoy learning this so much that you look for books on the subject tomorrow.