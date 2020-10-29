Today in High Prairie – October 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 30, 2020

Mo listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 30, 2020

Ward Ayles

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 30, 2020

Bumpy Churchill

Darlene Lightning-Mattson

Gus Jadischke

Jacob Anthony Davis

Spencer Nygaard

Terri Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 30

1451 – Christopher Columbus, Discovered “New World”

1896 – Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby Actress

1939 – Grace Slick, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1945 – Henry Winkler, “The Fonz” on Happy Days

1947 – Timothy Schmidt, Eagles Rocker

1949 – David Green, Air Supply Bassist

1953 – Charles Martin Smith, American Graffiti Actor

1960 – Diego Maradona, Argentine Soccer Great

1970 – Ben Bailey, Cash Cab Host

1973 – Adam Copeland, “Edge” Canadian Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 30

Oct. 30, 1961: HPSD board chairman Gunnar Wahlstrom tells Kinuso village council that a $750,000 vocational-technical school will be built in the village.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports on the formation of a badminton club in town, under the direction of Art Foulston.

Oct. 30, 1972: The PCs sweep Alberta in the federal election including Paul Yewchuk in Athabasca. The Liberals are returned to power.

Oct. 30, 1974: High Prairie town councillors express their desire to close local bars if they are found to be serving intoxicated people.

Oct. 30, 1981: LJ’s Fashions celebrates its grand opening with owners Donna Cox and Sandra Quist.

Oct. 30, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont is awarded the Order of Canada.

Oct. 30, 1990: The Alberta Sport Council awards the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games to High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 1990: Peerless Lake I.D. Councillor Wilfred Cardinal resigns. Both sides refuse to disclose reasons.

Oct. 30, 1996: South Peace News reports Leonarda’s Beauty Salon moves to a new location next to Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Oct. 30, 1997: Senator Walter Twinn dies of a heart attack after attending a ceremonial sweat lodge in Slave Lake.

Oct. 30, 2006: The St. Andrew’s Saints lose both finals in junior high school districts at hometown Donnelly. The G.P. Vanier Viper girls win 25-14, 25-21 while the boys win 25-21, 25-17.

Oct. 30, 2007: High Prairie Subway re-opens after being closed from Oct. 22-29 for renovations.

Oct. 30, 2007: Peavine Bishop Routhier School staff and students raise $4,744 after staying on the rooftop overnight as part of their Terry Fox Run fundraising efforts.

Oct. 30, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes celebrates the grand opening of their municipal services facility in Grouard.

This Day in World History – October 30

1485 – Henry VII of England crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1503 – Queen Isabella of Spain bans violence against Indians.

1866 – Jesse James’ gang robs bank in Missouri of $2,000.

1873 – P.T. Barnum’s circus “”Greatest Show on Earth” debuts in New York City.

1888 – John J. Loud patents ballpoint pen.

1894 – Daniel Cooper patents time clock.

1922 – Benito Mussolini forms government in Italy.

1938 – Mass panic occurs after H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” airs.

1944 – Last transport for Auschwitz arrives in Birkenau.

1945 – Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson to a Montreal Royals contract.

1945 – US government announces end of shoe rationing.

1948 – 20 die & 6,000 made ill by smog in Donora, Pennsylvania.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye sells first frozen peas.

1954 – 1st use of 24-second shot clock in pro basketball.

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik II, carrying a dog named Laika.

1960 – Michael Woodruff performs the 1st successful kidney transplant.

1961 – Soviet Union tests a 58-megaton hydrogen bomb; most powerful ever.

1961 – Resolution OKs removing Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul opens: Europe and Asia connects.

1974 – “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali KOs George Foreman in Zaire.

1989 – Smith Dairy makes largest milkshake: 1,575.2 gallons.

1990 – Britain and France complete “Chunnel” under English Channel.

1995 – Quebec votes in a referendum to remain part of Canada.

2012 – Walt Disney purchases rights for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

2018 – Report: 60% decline in all wildlife between 1970-2014.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have to make an important decision today. It has come to the point where someone draws a line in the sand and challenges you to cross it. Do you stay where you are and continue on without that person, or do you join them and support their goals and actions? The conflict today is between your head and your gut. Don’t limit your choices to two. There are always compromises.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – As you take another step upward today, you may realize there’s a large part of the mountain you hadn’t accounted for before. Perhaps this steep portion of the climb wasn’t visible from below when you started the trip. Don’t panic. By overreacting to the unknown, you may lose your balance and go sliding down the face of the mountain. Collect yourself, rest, and plan your strategy one step at a time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to overanalyze your actions. If you continue to pick apart every aspect, you will end up getting nowhere. This principle applies to your emotions, too. Be sure you aren’t trying to make rational sense out of every feeling that comes your way. Feelings are there for you to experience. Allow them to flow through your heart and not necessarily your head.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your actions may go against your rational thinking, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Thoughts and feelings are apt to aggressively clash today, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a victim of the resulting demolition. Note the big pieces that survive after the initial impact. Recognize these as your strengths and work to build them back up while leaving the smaller pieces behind.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have the perfect plan all laid out. You’ve communicated to the right people, you’ve traveled to the appropriate spots to gather data, and you have all your resources in line. For some reason, however, every time you start to implement this plan, you run into emotional difficulties that seem too challenging to surmount. Don’t let this block you from your dreams.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What you think may happen today is apt to be the opposite of what actually happens. It could be you have a strong mental picture of how things should proceed but end up taking a completely different action. Try to engage every part of your body, mind, and spirit so that all are on the same page regardless of what activity you actually do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Emotions may cloud your thoughts as things start to heat up in a heavy way. In an effort to keep things light and energetic, you may be missing the core of the situation. Don’t glance too quickly over all the issues. The answer to the riddle is right there in front of you. Stop for a minute to catch your breath and you will find the solutions you seek.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Magical events may occur today in the most unlikely places. Perhaps you’re expecting to see someone in a certain environment. Even if you don’t see him or her there, you will end up meeting at a special event in an entirely different place. Let your goal be your main focus. Let the details of the journey fall into place however they will.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you find you aren’t necessarily thinking like the rest of the group, don’t panic. In fact, this is probably a good thing. By going along with the crowd, you may be expected to act a certain way in some situations. Pretty soon you’re living like a marionette strung up to a couple of sticks and manipulated by an unknown hand. Think for yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your words may fall sharply on someone’s ears today, so be aware of the impact you can have. However, this doesn’t mean you need to dilute your message with lies in order to avoid the true topic of conversation. Just be conscious of the fact that a strong emotional response is apt to result when you open up to the truth and tell it like it is.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be careful of being hypocritical. You may not want to disappoint people you meet, so you end up stretching the truth to suit what they want to hear. You may catch yourself a minute later telling someone else the opposite in order to protect his or her estimation of you. Figure out who you are and stick to it. If other people don’t like you, that’s their problem not yours.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find that someone approaches you with harsh words that are apt to have a significant impact on your state of mind. You could even find you’re paralyzed in the sense that you begin to question your current actions or ones you plan to take in the future. Spend some time alone in order to sort things out before you go ahead and make any drastic life-changing moves.